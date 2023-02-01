ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Major ice storm grips county

Major ice storm grips county Image HEAVY DAMAGE — Big, thick limbs and trees on the Hopkins County Courthouse square and the Veteran's Memorial area buckled under the weight of ice. The area was cleared Friday, but many areas in and around the city and throughout the county we having falling trees removed. The city will open the spring clean up site Feb. 4-11 from...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Nap Time at the Boat Ramp Gets Two Arrested

February 3, 2022 – At around 2AM, a Hopkins County Sheriff Deputy observed a white Nissan Rogue parked at the Lake Sulphur Springs south boat ramp on FM 2285. Upon further inspection two individuals inside were observed to be asleep. A strong odor of marijuana emitted for the vehicle and an open container was observed in the center console cup holders.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Warming centers open in East Texas

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The significant drop in temperatures has left many East Texans without power. If anyone is looking for a warming center, see the list below. Anderson County Palestine Mall Franklin County Winnsboro Church of Christ Henderson County Leagueville Baptist Church Faith Baptist Church Faith Fellowship Church (Baxter area) Smith County Green […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Police Public Safety Announcement

The condition of the roads in Sulphur Springs, due to ice forming on the roadway, on the trees, and power lines, is becoming more dangerous for drivers. Unless you absolutely have to be out in this weather, please stay home or elsewhere and off the roadways. Roads have been blocked by falling trees and power lines.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Peterson Back in Hopkins County Jail

February 3, 2023 – Cole William Peterson, aged 23 of Cumby, TX was arrested last month and placed into the Collin County Jail. He spent 11 days there before being transferred to Hopkins County Jail this week. Peterson is currently charged with several parole violations stemming from his arrest...
CUMBY, TX
KLTV

1 hospitalized after single-vehicle wreck in Grand Saline

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle wreck in which a truck smashed into a ditch Friday night. Grand Saline fire and police, along with the Van Zandt Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the 12,000 block of FM 17 at about 10:55 p.m., according to a social media post by the Grand Saline Fire Department.
GRAND SALINE, TX
KTBS

Most schools reopen, others remain closed or delayed on Thursday

TEXARKANA, Texas - It is back to school for most ArkLaTex schools on Thursday as classes return to normal after being closed for the winter weather. Anyone commuting from areas impacted by ice accumulations is urged to be very careful. If road conditions in your area remain too hazardous, contact your school for guidance.
TEXARKANA, TX
easttexasradio.com

NE Texas Murder Trial Underway

The murder trial of Travis Turner is underway in Bowie County. The state is accusing him of killing his girlfriend, 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett. They found her body in August of 2021 at a residence in Texarkana, and officers arrested Turner later that same day. They expect the trial to last about a week.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSST Radio

19th Annual Carla Bridges 90+ Banquet

Saturday April 15th come join the 19th annual 90+ banquet and come celebrate all Hopkins county members that have made it to the 90 year milestone. the banquet will be held at First Baptist Church at “The ROC” on 115 Putman St. from 12 – 2 P.M.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital

Sulphur Springs, Texas, February 1, 2023 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. Give your heart some love. A simple heart scan called “Coronary Calcium Scoring” can detect your risk of cardiovascular disease. This noninvasive exam takes only minutes to perform and can detect heart disease in early stages. This a screening that is good for all men and women ages 40-70 with an intermediate risk for coronary artery disease. Cardiac CT Calcium Scoring Scan is only $75 at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital- Sulphur Springs. You can schedule an appointment by calling 903.606.4019.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Feb 3)

Paris Police met with the victim of an aggravated assault at the Paris Regional Medical Center’s ER at 2:05 Friday morning. The 18-year-old victim reported that her boyfriend assaulted her earlier in the morning. She said the 25-year-old boyfriend had strangled her and threatened to assault her with a hammer during an argument. The incident is under investigation.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

City Of Paris Sanitation Update

The landfill informed the city that it has reopened today, allowing our sanitation trucks to unload when needed. City crews will resume residential trash collection today, begin with the remainder of Tuesday’s regular trash route, and move through the Thursday route. We might not pick up some of the residential trash until Friday or Saturday. If your normal collection day is Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, we request that you have your trash by the curb ready to be picked up by our crews when they get to your location. Thanks again for your patience and understanding.
PARIS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

TxDOT Road Report for 2/3

Paris District Road Report for the week starting February 2, 2023. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
RAINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
