Major ice storm grips county
Major ice storm grips county Image HEAVY DAMAGE — Big, thick limbs and trees on the Hopkins County Courthouse square and the Veteran's Memorial area buckled under the weight of ice. The area was cleared Friday, but many areas in and around the city and throughout the county we having falling trees removed. The city will open the spring clean up site Feb. 4-11 from...
Bids taken for repairs to Veterans Memorial
Bids taken for repairs to Veterans Memorial Image Bids taken for repairs to Veterans Memorial PERGOLA SEATING, information kiosks located at the Veterans Memorial in left photo, in right photo, seven walls bear engraved names of veterans from Hopkins County. Staff photos by Enola Gay Mathews ...
Nap Time at the Boat Ramp Gets Two Arrested
February 3, 2022 – At around 2AM, a Hopkins County Sheriff Deputy observed a white Nissan Rogue parked at the Lake Sulphur Springs south boat ramp on FM 2285. Upon further inspection two individuals inside were observed to be asleep. A strong odor of marijuana emitted for the vehicle and an open container was observed in the center console cup holders.
Warming centers open in East Texas
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The significant drop in temperatures has left many East Texans without power. If anyone is looking for a warming center, see the list below. Anderson County Palestine Mall Franklin County Winnsboro Church of Christ Henderson County Leagueville Baptist Church Faith Baptist Church Faith Fellowship Church (Baxter area) Smith County Green […]
Sulphur Springs Senior Center Valentine’s Day Party
Feb. 3, 2023- The Sulphur Springs Senior Center will be hosting a Valentine’s Day Party Tuesday, February 14 at 11 am. The Senior Center will be providing finger foods, entertainment and games for all attendees. The Sulphur Springs Senior Center is located at 150 Martin Luther King Jr Dr.
Sulphur Springs Police Public Safety Announcement
The condition of the roads in Sulphur Springs, due to ice forming on the roadway, on the trees, and power lines, is becoming more dangerous for drivers. Unless you absolutely have to be out in this weather, please stay home or elsewhere and off the roadways. Roads have been blocked by falling trees and power lines.
Man accused of breaking into storage units wanted by Sulphur Springs police
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Sulphur Springs officials are asking for public assistance in identifying a man who broke into two storage units. On Jan. 30, at approximately 1:05 a.m., the man forced entry into two storage unit buildings at 750 Wildcat Way in Sulphur Springs, according to Sulphur Springs officials. The man allegedly removed […]
Peterson Back in Hopkins County Jail
February 3, 2023 – Cole William Peterson, aged 23 of Cumby, TX was arrested last month and placed into the Collin County Jail. He spent 11 days there before being transferred to Hopkins County Jail this week. Peterson is currently charged with several parole violations stemming from his arrest...
1 hospitalized after single-vehicle wreck in Grand Saline
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle wreck in which a truck smashed into a ditch Friday night. Grand Saline fire and police, along with the Van Zandt Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the 12,000 block of FM 17 at about 10:55 p.m., according to a social media post by the Grand Saline Fire Department.
Accumulated ice damages old East Texas trees, but many could recover
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The weight of ice accumulation is too much to bear for some old East Texas trees. In Holly Lake Ranch in Wood County, many homeowners are worried about possibly losing their old growth trees to the ice storm. The private community was designed decades ago...
Notice for Jury for February 6th, 2023
JURORS SUMMONED TO APPEAR ON FEBRUARY 6, 2023 AT 8:30 A.M. MUST APPEAR AT THE HOPKINS COUNTY DISTRICT COURT AT 298 ROSEMONT ST SULPHUR SPRINGS TX.
Most schools reopen, others remain closed or delayed on Thursday
TEXARKANA, Texas - It is back to school for most ArkLaTex schools on Thursday as classes return to normal after being closed for the winter weather. Anyone commuting from areas impacted by ice accumulations is urged to be very careful. If road conditions in your area remain too hazardous, contact your school for guidance.
NE Texas Murder Trial Underway
The murder trial of Travis Turner is underway in Bowie County. The state is accusing him of killing his girlfriend, 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett. They found her body in August of 2021 at a residence in Texarkana, and officers arrested Turner later that same day. They expect the trial to last about a week.
19th Annual Carla Bridges 90+ Banquet
Saturday April 15th come join the 19th annual 90+ banquet and come celebrate all Hopkins county members that have made it to the 90 year milestone. the banquet will be held at First Baptist Church at “The ROC” on 115 Putman St. from 12 – 2 P.M.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital
Sulphur Springs, Texas, February 1, 2023 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. Give your heart some love. A simple heart scan called “Coronary Calcium Scoring” can detect your risk of cardiovascular disease. This noninvasive exam takes only minutes to perform and can detect heart disease in early stages. This a screening that is good for all men and women ages 40-70 with an intermediate risk for coronary artery disease. Cardiac CT Calcium Scoring Scan is only $75 at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital- Sulphur Springs. You can schedule an appointment by calling 903.606.4019.
Paris Police Report For Friday (Feb 3)
Paris Police met with the victim of an aggravated assault at the Paris Regional Medical Center’s ER at 2:05 Friday morning. The 18-year-old victim reported that her boyfriend assaulted her earlier in the morning. She said the 25-year-old boyfriend had strangled her and threatened to assault her with a hammer during an argument. The incident is under investigation.
City Of Paris Sanitation Update
The landfill informed the city that it has reopened today, allowing our sanitation trucks to unload when needed. City crews will resume residential trash collection today, begin with the remainder of Tuesday’s regular trash route, and move through the Thursday route. We might not pick up some of the residential trash until Friday or Saturday. If your normal collection day is Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, we request that you have your trash by the curb ready to be picked up by our crews when they get to your location. Thanks again for your patience and understanding.
Sulphur Springs Man Arrest for Unlawful Possesion of a Firearm
January 31, 2023 – Convicted felon Jordan Christopher Martin, age 37, was arrested by the Hopkins County Sheriff Department for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Martin, a former resident of Longview Tx now resides in Hopkins County. Martin was indicted in Harrison County Texas for aggravated...
TxDOT Road Report for 2/3
Paris District Road Report for the week starting February 2, 2023. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Little Texans Learning Center Answer to the Weather
Due to increment weather, for the safety of their students, the Little Texans Learning Center of Sulphur Springs will be closed all day tomorrow, (Tues.). Please stay tuned for future updates.
