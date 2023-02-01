Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
TUSD superintendent finally speaks out following cyberattack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a conference call with reporters on Thursday, Feb. 2, Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said some of the district’s computers and networks are still not fully functioning following a cyberattack. Trujillo did say investigators have found no evidence that...
KOLD-TV
City of Tucson to help 10,000 expunge marijuana criminal convictions
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When Arizona voters passed Prop. 207 in 2020, it wasn’t just about recreational marijuana. Voters also wanted people who had been convicted of low-level marijuana offenses to have their records expunged. There are about 10,000 people in the city of Tucson who are...
KOLD-TV
Big spike in job numbers nationwide means rest of country catching up to Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As many in Washington celebrate the new jobs numbers, 517,000 new jobs in January, it’s a pretty sure bet not many were in Arizona. It seems the rest of the nation is just now catching up to Phoenix, Tucson, and the state as a whole.
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley church, neighbors ready to square off again at second rezoning meeting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People in Oro Valley are ready to see what’s next for a proposed sports ministry complex on the campus of the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene. The church is working to get permission from Oro Valley to rezone so things can move forward.
KOLD-TV
Tucson woman accused of stabbing husband to death during argument
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has been accused of stabbing her husband to death during an argument early Thursday, Feb. 2. The Tucson Police Department said Mary and Ruben Durazo got into a fight in their home near 22nd Street and Columbus Boulevard early in the morning.
KOLD-TV
Tucson K-9 officer catches car theft suspect
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson K-9 officer took down a car theft and burglary suspect on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Tucson Police Department said it started when another officer found a stolen vehicle near Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road. The TPD said the suspect, identified as...
KOLD-TV
The rise of “Ghost Jobs”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Unemployment is now at a 50-year low, and the labor shortage continues. This has companies widening their net with jobs they aren’t actively trying to fill - otherwise known as “ghost Jobs.” These phantom openings can also make your time disappear. It...
KOLD-TV
Just Between Friends pop-up consignment sale helps Tucson families overcome inflation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just Between Friends pop-up consignment sale is back in Tucson for the 14th year and organizers say they’re busier than ever. With retail prices higher than a year ago, Shawna Wilfert and local organizers are going above and beyond to help families make extra cash and save money at the big event.
KOLD-TV
80th racing season at Rillito Racetrack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rillito Racetrack live Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred racing action returns for its 80th season today with post time 1pm and runs every Saturday and Sunday through April 3, 2023. Rillito Park Racetrack will institute “StrideSAFE” Horse Safety as a new component of its renowned...
KOLD-TV
Gem & Jam Festival ready for 3 days of music, arts, food at Pima County Fairgrounds
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizers are putting the finishing touches on this year’s Gem & Jam Festival at the Pima County Fairgrounds. Things get started at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and while this event has no affiliation with the Tucson, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase, it started 15 years ago as an after-party for people who came to visit and it has turned into a full festival.
KOLD-TV
15th annual Gem and Jam Festival kicks off at the Pima County Fairgrounds
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 15th annual Gem and Jam Festival is kicking off at the Pima County Fairgrounds. The Tucson staple has brought thousands of people to the Old Pueblo to enjoy music, art and highlight gems and minerals from around the world. “Everyone’s like amazing and...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above normal temperatures this weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure over the region will result in warmer temperatures this weekend with high temperatures peaking about 10 degrees above normal Sunday. Another weather system brings cooler temperatures to the area early next week. Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5...
KOLD-TV
Truck driver dies in crash on Interstate 10 near Valencia Road in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A truck driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 10 near Valencia Road in Tucson early Tuesday, Jan. 31. Arizona DPS confirmed the crash happened between the Valencia and Irvington exits around 4 a.m. DPS said there was road construction on I-10 westbound...
