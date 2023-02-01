TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizers are putting the finishing touches on this year’s Gem & Jam Festival at the Pima County Fairgrounds. Things get started at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and while this event has no affiliation with the Tucson, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase, it started 15 years ago as an after-party for people who came to visit and it has turned into a full festival.

