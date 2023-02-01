ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

TUSD superintendent finally speaks out following cyberattack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a conference call with reporters on Thursday, Feb. 2, Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said some of the district’s computers and networks are still not fully functioning following a cyberattack. Trujillo did say investigators have found no evidence that...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

City of Tucson to help 10,000 expunge marijuana criminal convictions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When Arizona voters passed Prop. 207 in 2020, it wasn’t just about recreational marijuana. Voters also wanted people who had been convicted of low-level marijuana offenses to have their records expunged. There are about 10,000 people in the city of Tucson who are...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson woman accused of stabbing husband to death during argument

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has been accused of stabbing her husband to death during an argument early Thursday, Feb. 2. The Tucson Police Department said Mary and Ruben Durazo got into a fight in their home near 22nd Street and Columbus Boulevard early in the morning.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson K-9 officer catches car theft suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson K-9 officer took down a car theft and burglary suspect on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Tucson Police Department said it started when another officer found a stolen vehicle near Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road. The TPD said the suspect, identified as...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

The rise of “Ghost Jobs”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Unemployment is now at a 50-year low, and the labor shortage continues. This has companies widening their net with jobs they aren’t actively trying to fill - otherwise known as “ghost Jobs.” These phantom openings can also make your time disappear. It...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

80th racing season at Rillito Racetrack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rillito Racetrack live Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred racing action returns for its 80th season today with post time 1pm and runs every Saturday and Sunday through April 3, 2023. Rillito Park Racetrack will institute “StrideSAFE” Horse Safety as a new component of its renowned...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Gem & Jam Festival ready for 3 days of music, arts, food at Pima County Fairgrounds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizers are putting the finishing touches on this year’s Gem & Jam Festival at the Pima County Fairgrounds. Things get started at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and while this event has no affiliation with the Tucson, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase, it started 15 years ago as an after-party for people who came to visit and it has turned into a full festival.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above normal temperatures this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure over the region will result in warmer temperatures this weekend with high temperatures peaking about 10 degrees above normal Sunday. Another weather system brings cooler temperatures to the area early next week. Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5...
TUCSON, AZ

