Chiefs, Eagles Reveal Jerseys They Will Wear in Super Bowl LVII

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

The color schemes for the big game have been set.

We know which two teams will be facing off in Super Bowl LVII. Now, we know what they’ll look like.

The uniforms for both sides were announced on Tuesday. The NFC champion Eagles will be repping their green jerseys, while the AFC champion Chiefs will wear white.

This season, the Eagles are 8-2 while wearing their green jerseys (including the playoffs), per Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer . The Chiefs wore their red jerseys in Super Bowls LIV and LV, winning the first and losing the second. Kansas City wore white jerseys in Super Bowl I against the Packers.

While the matchup projects to be a close one, recent trends favor the Chiefs, as 18 of the past 21 Super Bowl winners have worn white jerseys. That does not include the Eagles’ last trip to the Super Bowl, when Philadelphia knocked off the Patriots in Super Bowl LII for the franchise’s first and, to date, only title.

