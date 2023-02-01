Redmond man arrested, accused of stealing more than $100,000 from construction co. he worked for

Was their business manager; company discovered thefts, contacted sheriff's office

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond man has been arrested and arraigned on a dozen counts of aggravated theft, identity theft and forgery, accused of forging checks and making more than $100,000 in authorized purchases while working as a Bend construction company’s business manager.

Last Thursday, a Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy answered a call for service regarding a large theft from the construction company, Sergeant Jason Wall said. The victim business, identified in court documents as White River Construction, said their former business manager fraudulently wrote several unauthorized checks, forging the owner’s signature.

The company provided the deputy with documented proof of those transactions, Wall said. Sheriff’s detectives the helped analyze what Wall described as a “vast number of financial documents? Given to the deputy.

Based on that information, they determined Todd Hedberg, 48, had stolen cash and made unauthorized purchases of over $100,000, Wall said.

Investigators applied for and were granted a search warrant for Hedberg’s residence, executing it on Saturday in the 3200 block of Southwest 28 th Street in Redmond.

Wall said they found several items that corroborated unauthorized purchases from an online shopping website, including receipts for the unauthorized business credit card purchase.

Hedberg was contacted at his home, arrested and booked into the county jail on three counts of first-degree aggravated theft, seven counts of first-degree forgery and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

Wall said the investigation remains active and more details will be released when available.

Hedberg made his initial court appearance Monday, court documents show, and the judge set bail at $100,000, along with release conditions that included being placed on a GPS electronic monitoring device, not leaving the state and no contact with the victims. He's since been released from jail pending arraignment Feb. 6 on an expected formal indictment.

