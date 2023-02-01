ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood Entertainment District transit line gets $407M state grant

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qkhHg_0kY89F6P00

INGLEWOOD (CNS) - The California State Transportation Agency awarded a $407 million grant today to help fund construction of an automated transit system that will carry passengers from downtown Inglewood to the doorsteps of SoFi Stadium, the Kia Forum and future Intuit Dome home of the Clippers.

The roughly $1.5 billion project will carry passengers about 1.6 miles from the Metro K Line's downtown Inglewood Station to the city's stadium/arena district, with a pair of stations planned on Prairie Avenue.

Officials said the Inglewood Transit Connector will be able to carry up to 11,000 passengers per hour, accommodating an estimated 9.7 million annual boardings.

The city and the Inglewood Transit Connector Joint Powers Authority are working with the Federal Transit Agency in hopes of obtaining a Federal Transit Agency grant to help cover the balance of the project's cost.

A contract is expected to be awarded late this summer for design work on the project, with the goal of opening the line in time for the 2028 Olympics.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Vehicle Burns Near 6th Street Bridge

Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Imperial Street adjacent to the 6th Street Bridge in Downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning, Feb. 4, just before 1:30 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire coming from the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2UrbanGirls

Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The city of Inglewood was awarded $407 million towards the Inglewood Transit Connector project from state surplus funds on Jan. 31. “Today’s award supporting the Inglewood Transit Connector will be transformative not just for the City of Inglewood, but for communities throughout the South Bay and Los Angeles County,” said Asm. Tina McKinnor, who represents Inglewood in the state legislature.
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood police chief continues to recover

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Police Chief Mark Fronterotta continues to recover after being hospitalized last month after suffering an “intracranial hemorrhage” around Jan, 13. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. continued to provide periodic updates on the chief’s condition noting Fronterotta made it out of the ICU...
INGLEWOOD, CA
kcrw.com

Recent storms are filling up LA area reservoirs, but not just with water

After the recent storms, LA reservoirs in the San Gabriel Mountains are filling up, but not just with water — millions of cubic feet of mud and wilderness debris, too. The roughly century-old water infrastructure system was designed to handle a large influx of stormwater and other unwanted additions, but climate change is forcing LA County to adapt.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Evan Crosby

8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month

Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
RIVERSIDE, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Fatal traffic collision in Bixby Knolls

Long Beach Fire Department and Long Beach Police responded to a traffic collision at Atlantic and Roosevelt just before 5:30 am this morning. A truck appeared to crash into a tree in a single vehicle collision. The truck had two large water tanks that could be seen near the truck, not clear if it had any water inside.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters extricate driver of vehicle that slammed into Altadena home

Emergency crews were forced to extricate the driver of a vehicle that slammed into a home in Altadena early Friday evening. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the car crashed into the home in the 2700 block of Santa Rosa Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. The driver of the car was trapped due to the crash, forcing firefighters to extricate them from inside the vehicle. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured during the incident. Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety inspectors were called to the scene to assess the structural integrity of the home, as it is said to have suffered significant damage. 
ALTADENA, CA
foxla.com

Hugo Soto-Martinez's staffer called LAPD asking for 'extra patrol' on Lexus; Public points out hypocrisy

Hugo Soto-Martinez’s staffer called LAPD asking for ‘extra patrol’ on Lexus. Los Angeles City Council Member Hugo Soto-Martinez's staffer called LAPD asking for "extra patrol" on a white Lexus. That request left some officers noticing the irony of the staffer wanting help from police after the staffer's boss, Soto-Martinez, was so open about pushing for the abolishment of police.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy