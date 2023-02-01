Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘We need to invest in people’ Gov. Holcomb visits Linton
LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was the keynote speaker at a Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce event on Thursday. Gov. Holcomb spoke on various topics on the minds of Hoosiers during his remarks to the crowd and to the media. He answered numerous questions regarding the topic of commerce. Holcomb said small communities […]
Terre Haute homeowners express concern about proposed ordinance
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Homeowners in Terre Haute could be impacted by an proposed ordinance. It could change what is allowed in family residential zones. In a packed City Council chambers, a number of residents expressed worry that the proposal would hurt access to sober living facilities. They want the council to study the issue […]
bsquarebulletin.com
Referred to committee: Should city council remove member of Bloomington’s traffic commission for “posting obscene and inappropriate statements…”?
The question of removing Greg Alexander from Bloomington’s traffic commission won’t get a vote by the city council until March 1 at the earliest. At this past Wednesday’s city council meeting, the matter was referred to a special committee that already existed, after it was appointed by council president Sue Sgambelluri at the first meeting of the year.
Officials give update on Convention Center, Larry Bird Museum
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Terre Haute Convention Center posted its top month to date in December, according to its General Manager Tennille Wanner. Speaking to the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board on Wednesday, Wanner said they did about $160,000 in gross revenue during December, and about $658,000 throughout eight months in 2022 since they […]
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington to receive $1.9 million in grant funding
The city of Bloomington will receive a $1.9 million grant through Indiana’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative program. The investment was approved by the Indiana Uplands READI Steering Committee and Regional Opportunity Initiatives and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. The Indiana Uplands includes Brown, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Greene, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Orange, Owen and Washington counties.
This Abandoned Train Makes for an Eerie Sight on the Side of an Indiana Highway
Have you ever spotted this train when driving down the highway?. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Abandoned Places. I don't know what it is, but there is just something so incredibly fascinating...
Terre Haute’s new Rural King location delays opening
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Construction of Terre Haute’s new Rural King store has been delayed, according to a social media post by Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer. “Due to ongoing material shortages and Rural King potentially making the new Terre Haute Rural King a newer prototype store,” Switzer said on Facebook this week. The […]
WTHI
County considering the removal of Markle Mill Dam
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department wants to keep you safe. That's why it's considering removing the Markle Mill Dam. One year ago, the parks department discovered the dam was a hazard. Officials say fixing the structure could cost millions of dollars and may be pointless.
Minor 2-car wreck on US 41
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A minor 2-car wreck happened on US 41 near the WTWO station. Sullivan County Sheriff Jason Bobbitt said the wreck was minor and there were no injuries.
WTHI
Terre Haute City Council to discuss ordinance that could affect some homeowners
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute City Council members could soon debate a potential ordinance that could affect some homeowners. Terre Haute City Attorney Eddie Felling will propose General Ordinance No. 2, 2023 to the City Council on Thursday. It would change the city code for what is allowed...
city-countyobserver.com
Vincennes Man Arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine
Knox County – Friday morning, February 3, at approximately 1:50 a.m., Trooper Hurley stopped a vehicle in an alley south of 14th Street and Nicholas Street in Vincennes for a driver’s license violation. As soon as the vehicle stopped, the front seat passenger opened the passenger door and fled north between two houses. The driver of the vehicle was detained. Moments later, Vincennes Police located a male running from the traffic stop. The male was identified as Jimmy Eaton, 47, of Vincennes. Officers received information Eaton had allegedly eaten a bag of methamphetamine while running away from the traffic stop. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. A search of a hollow book that Eaton had in the vehicle contained approximately six grams of suspected methamphetamine, five plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine, 31 small empty baggies, two scales, 10 syringes, and one pill. Eaton was treated and released from the hospital and taken to the Knox County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
WTHI
Police identify one of two killed in Vigo County crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Thursday afternoon crash in Terre Haute that killed two. The crash happened on US 41 near Springhill. According to police, the not yet identified SUV driver attempted to cross 41 but failed to yield the right-of-way. A northbound semi...
Journal Review
Board resets hearing on West Market home
Action on a deteriorated property on the west side of Crawfordsville will have to wait. The Crawfordsville Board of Public Works & Safety heard a report Wednesday from city attorney Kent Minnette during a public hearing on the multiple family residence at 1100 W. Market St. Crawfordsville Code Enforcement Officer...
wamwamfm.com
Dr. Phillips Opens New Hometown Veterinary in Elnora
Dr. Phillips, or “Doc”, has been doctoring animals for 42 years and has served the Washington community for many years. Dr. Phillips will be taking his practice to his hometown of Elnora. The doctor brought staff with him and is ready to help the locals at 108 West...
Two homes destroyed in early morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two Terre Haute homes are total losses after an early morning fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of Eagle Street at 5:30 a.m. to calls of structure fire. Homes located at 1317 and 1321 Eagle Street were damaged and ruled to be total losses. Fire Chief Bill Berry […]
abc57.com
School, city, and athletic officials react to large fight at Washington basketball game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A senior night celebration for the Washington Panthers boys' basketball team during the rivalry matchup game against the Riley Wildcats took a turn at halftime, when multiple, large fights between spectators took over the bleachers and court. “There were individuals there last evening that came with...
WTHI
Potential city ordinance could impact where you live, here's how
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A potential Terre Haute city ordinance is one step closer to approval. On Wednesday, the Vigo County Area Plan Committee gave a favorable recommendation to General Ordinance No. 2, 2023. The ordinance could change some zoning rules where you live. It would allow more than...
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: The problem with Bloomington apartments and rising rent
For a few years now, Bloomington has been dealing with a huge issue, and that’s the apartment and up-zoning situation. The city claims that their method of solving this problem is to up-zone, which means they are changing the residential zoning by increasing its density. This allows for the construction of larger apartment complexes.
Comments / 2