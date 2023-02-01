Read full article on original website
Purdue-Indiana Men’s College Basketball Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet
Pat Forde provides a preview and a pick for Saturday’s biggest game. Forget what’s happening on Tobacco Road; Purdue vs. Indiana is the best rivalry game of the weekend. Purdue is absolutely deserving of its No. 1 ranking, playing at a high level behind the tower of power that is 7’4” Zach Edey. And yet, the Boilers are overdue to lose and this is the spot to drop one.
Eastern Illinois Star Player Swings at Fan During Game
The school announced that it planned to deal with the situation internally on Friday. View the original article to see embedded media. An Eastern Illinois men’s basketball player will be disciplined “internally” after attempting to hit a fan during a game on Thursday, the school said in a statement Friday.
