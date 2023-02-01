ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming Park Pottery Studio set to have Valentine's Day Couples' pottery class

By Madilyn Botkin-Whitfield
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Deming Park Pottery Studio is having a Valentine’s Day couples’ pottery class.

The class will be on February 11 th . There are still open spots for the 5 pm and 7:30 pm classes. The cost per couple is $60 and Valentine themed refreshments will be
provided.

Participants will get the opportunity to throw clay on the pottery wheel and
create a special keepsake.

The Director of Recreation for the City of Terre Haute Kilie Smith said it’s a great place for the community.

“It’s a hidden gem! Yes, we love our studio. This studio has been developed by community members for the past, you know, as long as the Torner Center has been open,” Smith said.

For more information, you can go to terrehaute.in.gov and to register for the class you can visit or call the Torner Community Center at 812-232-0147.

