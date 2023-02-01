Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Summit Daily News
Arapahoe Basin opens Steep Gullies 1, 2 and 4, as Breckenridge Ski Resort hits 98% open terrain
Fresh snow early in the week continued to fill in the nooks and crannies of extreme terrain at Summit County ski resorts, aiding efforts to open some of the steepest and rockiest trails local resorts have to offer. A snowy month led Keystone Resort and Copper Mountain to open 100%...
Summit Daily News
Town of Dillon plans to host drop-in ice hockey and broomball as it expands Dillon Marina winter programming
After introducing an ice rink to the Dillon Reservoir last year, the town of Dillon this year is expanding its winter recreation programming with weekly drop-in ice hockey and broomball games. Recreation department employees cleared the snow from the rink Friday. Feb. 3, in anticipation of opening it within the...
Summit Daily News
Summit skimo athletes ski to impressive finishes in New Mexico
Several Summit County ski mountaineering athletes traveled to New Mexico at the end of January to compete in a series of races. From Jan. 27-28 the Fireball Rando Race at Ski Santa Fe took place while on Jan. 29 the Rio Hondo Rando Raid took place in Taos. At Ski...
Summit Daily News
Summit County births for January 2023
Ozlee Allen Gray was born Jan. 1 to Jade Stawniak and Cody Gray of Silverthorne. Amara Celestine Montalbo was born Jan. 1 to Jan Alex Montalbo and Monica Dasmarinas of Breckenridge. Beck Marcella Sargent was born Jan. 7 to Kristina Sargent of Leadville. Zoey Jean Luberto was born Jan. 12...
Summit Daily News
A pure soul with a bright smile: Summit County community members reminisce on the life and impact of Silverthorne’s Tyler James Updegraff
Silverthorne resident Tyler James Updegraff, 27, died on Thursday, Jan. 26, after being involved in a skiing accident at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort. During his time in Summit County, Updegraff made a huge impact on the community. He was a running back and special teams coach with the Summit High School football team, a mentor to Summit County youth, an outdoorsman, a cook and a friend with a smile that could light up anybody’s day.
Summit Daily News
Get Wild: Why should you report an avalanche?
On numerous occasions I have written that Summit County Rescue Group would like any witnessed avalanche to be reported, even if there were no injuries. But it may not be evident just why we want those reports called in. Avalanche notifications are one of the few to Summit County Rescue...
Summit Daily News
Dillon’s Chase Blackwell makes back-to-back finals in Mammoth
Dillon’s Chase Blackwell has done it again. After making the final in the Laax Open World Cup last month, Blackwell successfully punched his ticket into the men’s snowboard halfpipe final at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain in California. In the men’s halfpipe qualifiers on Thursday,...
Summit Daily News
Not everyone aboard with plans for Redstone-McClure trail in Pitkin County
PITKIN COUNTY — As Pitkin County Open Space and Trails moves closer to approval for the development of a seven-mile trail from Redstone to McClure Pass, some Crystal Valley residents are crying foul over wildlife impacts and potential for further development. On Friday, the White River National Forest issued...
Summit Daily News
A foundation of trust: Lisi the golden retriever trains to become Summit County’s next search and rescue dog
Dogs have been known as man’s best friends in households for centuries. Whether dogs are providing companionship, friendship or displaying their fiercely loyal traits, there is no mystery as to why humans are so drawn to dogs. Ski patrol specialist Preston Burns, of Keystone Ski Resort, recognized the loyalty...
Summit Daily News
Summit girls basketball powers past Coal Ridge to sweep Titans in league play
The Summit High School girls basketball team had six days to think about its loss to Delta High School last Saturday — six whole days to improve and adjust in practice before a rematch against a competitive 12-4 Coal Ridge High School basketball team on Friday, Feb. 3. The...
Summit Daily News
New Colorado River agreement will have headwaters impacts in Eagle County
EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle County is part of the birthplace of the Colorado River. Any agreement to allocate that river’s water is likely to affect residents. A century-old agreement to divide the Colorado’s water is no longer sufficient to govern the river’s use. After years of work to divide up a diminishing resource, officials Monday announced that six of the seven states governed by the compact had created a model for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to possibly incorporate into its own management plan.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The post office situation in Summit County is ridiculous
I am responding to the front-page article regarding the U.S. Post Office issues in Summit County. I completely relate to the comment by the Dillion resident in the article about the post office when she stated, “My mail is being held hostage.”. Let me explain: As a Frisco resident,...
Summit Daily News
‘A lack of respect for the deceased’: Former Silverthorne funeral home director sentenced to jail time in Lake County case tied to mixing of cremated remains
The former Lake County coroner — who once ran a Silverthorne funeral home — received a 6-month jail sentence Thursday, Feb. 2, in a case stemming from the cremation of a still-born baby that became mixed with other human remains. Lake County Judge Catherine Cheroutes sentenced Shannon Kent,...
Comments / 0