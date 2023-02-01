EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle County is part of the birthplace of the Colorado River. Any agreement to allocate that river’s water is likely to affect residents. A century-old agreement to divide the Colorado’s water is no longer sufficient to govern the river’s use. After years of work to divide up a diminishing resource, officials Monday announced that six of the seven states governed by the compact had created a model for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to possibly incorporate into its own management plan.

