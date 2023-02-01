ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minturn, CO

Summit County births for January 2023

Ozlee Allen Gray was born Jan. 1 to Jade Stawniak and Cody Gray of Silverthorne. Amara Celestine Montalbo was born Jan. 1 to Jan Alex Montalbo and Monica Dasmarinas of Breckenridge. Beck Marcella Sargent was born Jan. 7 to Kristina Sargent of Leadville. Zoey Jean Luberto was born Jan. 12...
A pure soul with a bright smile: Summit County community members reminisce on the life and impact of Silverthorne’s Tyler James Updegraff

Silverthorne resident Tyler James Updegraff, 27, died on Thursday, Jan. 26, after being involved in a skiing accident at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort. During his time in Summit County, Updegraff made a huge impact on the community. He was a running back and special teams coach with the Summit High School football team, a mentor to Summit County youth, an outdoorsman, a cook and a friend with a smile that could light up anybody’s day.
Get Wild: Why should you report an avalanche?

On numerous occasions I have written that Summit County Rescue Group would like any witnessed avalanche to be reported, even if there were no injuries. But it may not be evident just why we want those reports called in. Avalanche notifications are one of the few to Summit County Rescue...
Dillon’s Chase Blackwell makes back-to-back finals in Mammoth

Dillon’s Chase Blackwell has done it again. After making the final in the Laax Open World Cup last month, Blackwell successfully punched his ticket into the men’s snowboard halfpipe final at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain in California. In the men’s halfpipe qualifiers on Thursday,...
New Colorado River agreement will have headwaters impacts in Eagle County

EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle County is part of the birthplace of the Colorado River. Any agreement to allocate that river’s water is likely to affect residents. A century-old agreement to divide the Colorado’s water is no longer sufficient to govern the river’s use. After years of work to divide up a diminishing resource, officials Monday announced that six of the seven states governed by the compact had created a model for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to possibly incorporate into its own management plan.
‘A lack of respect for the deceased’: Former Silverthorne funeral home director sentenced to jail time in Lake County case tied to mixing of cremated remains

The former Lake County coroner — who once ran a Silverthorne funeral home — received a 6-month jail sentence Thursday, Feb. 2, in a case stemming from the cremation of a still-born baby that became mixed with other human remains. Lake County Judge Catherine Cheroutes sentenced Shannon Kent,...
