ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Food truck and restaurant rally event is coming back to Cumberland Co.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Business & Professional Group (B&PG) is hosting its annual, recurring community event called the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant Rally. According to the president and creative director for Odessa Design, Inc. Gennifer Richie, the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
echo-pilot.com

Pages turn for Lilian S. Besore Memorial Library leadership

Two figures in the local library world are entering new chapters in their careers. Kiely Fisher, director of Greencastle’s Lilian S. Besore Memorial Library for five years, is the new district consultant for libraries in Franklin and Fulton counties. Pre-K Counts:Early learning center will be piloted at Greencastle-Antrim site.
GREENCASTLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Large cave under Pennsylvania home reopened after being closed for 70 years

A unique house in Pennsylvania houses a secret cave in its basement that was off limits for almost 70 years. Until now. The Black-Coffey Caverns, originally called the Baker Caverns, can be entered again after almost three-quarters of a century have passed by. The house, owned by Dara Black, is located in the Franklin County community of Williamson. Black does tours that are conducted as open house events, where visitors...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg pet store to host small pet ‘adopt-a-thon’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a post shared on Abrams & Weakley’s Facebook page, the pet store will be hosting a guinea pig, rat, and rabbit adopt-a-thon on February 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Facebook post stated that the guinea pigs and other small...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Midstate shelters open due to frigid weather

(WHTM) –Due to the cold weather, some shelters throughout the Midstate are opening their doors to help those who need a warm place to go. Shelter Phone (during shelter open hours): (717) 877-8372. Daily Schedule:. Guest Arrival: 7:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m. Lights Out: 10 p.m. Awake: 6 a.m. Shelter...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hershey’s Chocolate World unvails 50th anniversary chocolate sculpture

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — To celebrate 50 years of sweetness, Hershey’s Chocolate World unveiled its chocolate sculpture on Saturday. The sculpture, which was created by Pennsylvania-based food artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, features part of the entrance of the building with the number 50 above on top of the sculpture. The sculpture also features the famous twin smokestacks, seen in the town of Hershey and on the building’s facade.
HERSHEY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Hagerstown woman accused in 3 bank robberies in Pennsylvania

A Hagerstown woman is accused of committing three bank robberies in Pennsylvania over the last four months. Tiffany L. Martin, 47, was arrested Thursday in Washington County, Md., according to a Pennsylvania State Police news release. She is being held at the Washington County Detention Center until she is extradited to Pennsylvania.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
echo-pilot.com

Franklin County deed transfers: Dec. 25-31, 2022

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Dec. 25-31, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Patrick Cassner Sr. to Jill Snyder, Stanley Avenue Extended, Guilford Township, $100,000. Travis Finks to David Metzler, Jacks Mill Road, St. Thomas Township, $187,000. Beverly Fahrney to Dakota Barnhart,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Franklin County bank robbery suspect arrested in Maryland

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman who allegedly robbed multiple local banks has been arrested in Maryland. According to Pennsylvania State Police, extensive investigations were performed and found that 41-year-old Tiffany Martin of Hagerstown, Maryland had allegedly robbed three banks between September 2022 and January 2023 in Franklin and Fulton counties.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
OnlyInYourState

The Haunting Museum In Pennsylvania That Celebrates All Things Paranormal

Pennsylvania’s rife with the paranormal. No matter where you travel in the state, you’re sure to hear tales of the paranormal and ghostly legends. Chances are pretty good that you’ll experience the paranormal at least once during your stay in Pennsylvania. This haunting museum in Pennsylvania is a must-visit, even if you’re not totally convinced the paranormal exists. It just might change your mind.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

New Bath and Body Works is coming to Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Bath and Body Works retail store is making its way to Carlisle in the near future. According to a Facebook post that was made earlier today by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, a new Bath and Body Works has leased a 4,703 square foot space at the Carlisle Crossing on 299 Westminster Dr.
CARLISLE, PA
tourcounsel.com

Capital City Mall | Shopping mall in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania

Capital City Mall is a 608,911-square-foot (56,569.7 m2) regional shopping mall located approximately 5 miles (8.0 km) southwest of Harrisburg in Lower Allen Township, Pennsylvania. It is one of three enclosed malls in the immediate Harrisburg area, and is the only enclosed mall in Harrisburg's western suburbs. The anchor stores...
CAMP HILL, PA
local21news.com

Police searching for burglars of Franklin Co. smoke shop

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two suspects broke the front door glass and entered The Tobacco Hut in Chambersburg Friday morning at 2:12 a.m. according to police. Police say the burglars shattered a glass display case and fled the store after stealing multiple vape devices. One of the suspects...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy