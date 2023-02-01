Read full article on original website
Justin Case
4d ago
its not going to change anything other then make it easier to hand out DUIs people who drive drunk don't worry about the numbers but now if you have one beer or a glass of wine at dinner you'll be legally drunk and the state will be able to make more money off you
Reply
2
Related
Chronicle
State Lawmakers Consider Lower DUI Limit While Lab Backlogs Delay Drivers' Court Cases
Between 2017 and 2021, nearly one-third of all deadly traffic crashes in Washington involved a driver who had been drinking. More than a third involved a driver who tested positive for drug use. As the number of fatalities has climbed at an alarming rate each year since 2019, the proportion...
q13fox.com
Debate heats up over research data used to craft current WA police pursuit law
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The debate surrounding the possible change of Washington's police pursuit law and the data lawmakers are using to make those decisions remains contentious in Olympia. At the latest hearing in Olympia, former King County Deputy Prosecutor Bob Scales submitted written testimony telling lawmakers that he believes the...
Washington lawmakers propose ban on 'at-home' rape kits
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington lawmakers are proposing a bill that would ban the sale of at-home rape kits from being sold or provided to the public including college students who have been targeted by the marketing of DIY kits. The bill is garnering bipartisan support. Lawmakers said these companies...
FOX 11 and 41
Washington’s vehicular pursuit law handcuffs when law enforcement can pursue an offender
RICHLAND, Wash. – A law in Washington is making it difficult for law enforcement to protect the community from dangerous offenders and situations. The Richland Police Department continues to look for Michael Reep. The officers say that Reep was involved in a deadly shooting on January 26th on McMurray...
Reappeared report admits lower fatality drop off under Washington police pursuit law
(The Center Square) – The study cited by legislators to support Washington’s current police pursuit law, which makes police pursuits hard to justify legally, has reappeared on the website hosting it, but in an altered form. This new version admits the fall in fatalities of innocent parties from police chases wasn’t as dramatic as the original finding. As previously reported by The Center Square, for about 24 hours, the URL...
Fentanyl Overdoses in Spokane County up 1233%
Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
Chronicle
Expired Tab? Bill in Washington Legislature Would Prevent Police From Pulling You Over
OLYMPIA — Traffic stops for a broken taillight or expired tabs would be a thing of the past under a proposal in the Washington Legislature. A bill sponsored by Rep. Chipalo Street, D-Seattle, would further limit reasons law enforcement officers have for pulling over motorists. Officers would no longer stop or detain people for nonmoving violations, such as broken equipment, suspended licenses or misdemeanor warrants, unless it poses an immediate, serious threat to safety. An example of an immediate threat would be a shattered windshield that affects the driver's ability to see. Under the proposal, officers would need to receive written consent before searching a vehicle or a passenger.
KXLY
Spokane groups host vigil and march in solidarity following death of Tyre Nichols
SPOKANE, Wash. — The death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old black man who died after he was severely beaten by Memphis police officers, has gained the attention of people nationwide. Nichols' death is sparking calls for police reform and accountability. Spokane groups host vigil and march in solidarity following...
thatoregonlife.com
The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries
Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
KHQ Right Now
Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA
Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
generalaviationnews.com
Bill introduced in Washington state to ban 100LL
GA advocates have joined forces to oppose a bill introduced in the Washington state House of Representatives that would ban the sale of leaded aviation gas in that state. If it becomes law, the bill (WA HB1554) would begin a phased-in restriction on the “selling, distributing, or otherwise making available to consumers” leaded avgas in Washington state starting Jan. 1, 2024.
'We've literally hit bottom:' Jails across Washington are overwhelmed by mentally ill inmates, sheriff says
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Newly retired Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott, who is also the past-president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, said jails across the state are under extreme pressure with a record number of mentally ill inmates stuck in their facilities without treatment.
10 of the Wackiest Washington State Laws You Won’t Believe
Here Are 10 Wacky Laws You Won't Believe In Washington State. We all know that laws are in place to keep us safe and ensure order in society. But sometimes, laws can be a little…weird. Every state has its own set of laws that you may not find anywhere...
State Rep: ‘None of these locations are suitable’ for a future airport
Washington state elected officials have narrowed the location of a new two-runway airport to three rural areas in either Pierce or Thurston County, sparking intense opposition from locals, including a rally of approximately 100 residents at the Olympia Capitol Building last week pleading for new location proposals. According to Jason...
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
q13fox.com
2 arrested for threatening employees with a fully-automatic handgun in West Seattle
SEATTLE - Police arrested two 18-year-olds who threatened employees with a gun at a West Seattle business on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a business near the corner of SW Alaska St. and 40th Ave. SW after a staff member reported the threats.
‘Eyesore.’ 1st vote on WA bill to stop wind turbine lights from blinking all night
“ ... it is important to us to protect and maintain the beauty of our landscape,” said Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick.
koze.com
Debate Continues on Washington’s New No-Pursuit Law (Listen/Watch)
OLYMPIA, WA – When law enforcement can pursue a vehicle is one of the topics being debated in the Washington State Legislature after a new law, House Bill 1054, took affect in mid-2021. Before they can engage in a pursuit, they must determine if the driver is under suspicion for a violent or sexual crime, or an escape offense. Under the old law, law enforcement could engage in a pursuit under a reasonable suspicion the driver was involved in a crime.
KOMO News
Proposed bill would increase tax on high-potency cannabis in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new bill proposed in Olympia would put a much higher tax on marijuana sold at dispensaries in Washington state based on how much THC the product contains. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the psychoactive ingredient of marijuana. Public testimony for House Bill 1641 took place Thursday,...
Comments / 14