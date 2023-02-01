ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Justin Case
4d ago

its not going to change anything other then make it easier to hand out DUIs people who drive drunk don't worry about the numbers but now if you have one beer or a glass of wine at dinner you'll be legally drunk and the state will be able to make more money off you

q13fox.com

Debate heats up over research data used to craft current WA police pursuit law

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The debate surrounding the possible change of Washington's police pursuit law and the data lawmakers are using to make those decisions remains contentious in Olympia. At the latest hearing in Olympia, former King County Deputy Prosecutor Bob Scales submitted written testimony telling lawmakers that he believes the...
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

Washington lawmakers propose ban on 'at-home' rape kits

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington lawmakers are proposing a bill that would ban the sale of at-home rape kits from being sold or provided to the public including college students who have been targeted by the marketing of DIY kits. The bill is garnering bipartisan support. Lawmakers said these companies...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Center Square

Reappeared report admits lower fatality drop off under Washington police pursuit law

(The Center Square) – The study cited by legislators to support Washington’s current police pursuit law, which makes police pursuits hard to justify legally, has reappeared on the website hosting it, but in an altered form. This new version admits the fall in fatalities of innocent parties from police chases wasn’t as dramatic as the original finding. As previously reported by The Center Square, for about 24 hours, the URL...
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Fentanyl Overdoses in Spokane County up 1233%

Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Expired Tab? Bill in Washington Legislature Would Prevent Police From Pulling You Over

OLYMPIA — Traffic stops for a broken taillight or expired tabs would be a thing of the past under a proposal in the Washington Legislature. A bill sponsored by Rep. Chipalo Street, D-Seattle, would further limit reasons law enforcement officers have for pulling over motorists. Officers would no longer stop or detain people for nonmoving violations, such as broken equipment, suspended licenses or misdemeanor warrants, unless it poses an immediate, serious threat to safety. An example of an immediate threat would be a shattered windshield that affects the driver's ability to see. Under the proposal, officers would need to receive written consent before searching a vehicle or a passenger.
WASHINGTON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries

Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
IDAHO STATE
KHQ Right Now

Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
92.9 The Bull

2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA

Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
YAKIMA, WA
generalaviationnews.com

Bill introduced in Washington state to ban 100LL

GA advocates have joined forces to oppose a bill introduced in the Washington state House of Representatives that would ban the sale of leaded aviation gas in that state. If it becomes law, the bill (WA HB1554) would begin a phased-in restriction on the “selling, distributing, or otherwise making available to consumers” leaded avgas in Washington state starting Jan. 1, 2024.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
koze.com

Debate Continues on Washington’s New No-Pursuit Law (Listen/Watch)

OLYMPIA, WA – When law enforcement can pursue a vehicle is one of the topics being debated in the Washington State Legislature after a new law, House Bill 1054, took affect in mid-2021. Before they can engage in a pursuit, they must determine if the driver is under suspicion for a violent or sexual crime, or an escape offense. Under the old law, law enforcement could engage in a pursuit under a reasonable suspicion the driver was involved in a crime.
WASHINGTON STATE

