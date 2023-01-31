Read full article on original website
Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)
Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,799 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Douglas Emmett worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)
Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,124 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,567 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hexcel were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU) Shares Up 0.3%
Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I. A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTACU....
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,059 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of SPS Commerce worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Bill Ackman Lauds Hindenburg's Scathing Report On India's Adani As 'Highly Credible' — But Adds This Caveat
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman was all praise for U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report on Indian conglomerate Adani Group, calling it "highly credible" and "extremely well researched." Hindenburg’s report on Wednesday accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens and stated it held short positions in the company...
Bill Ackman says banks involved in the Adani Group's $2.5 billion share sale face 'too much liability exposure' and should do more due diligence
Bill Ackman says bankers involved in the Adani Group's $2.5 billion share sale, saying they should do more due diligence on the Indian conglomerate.
Who is behind Hindenburg, the company that is shorting Adani?
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 25 story has been refiled to fix the spelling of Markopolos in the eighth paragraph) Short-seller Hindenburg Research disclosed on Wednesday short positions in India's Adani Group, citing potential stock manipulation and accounting fraud in a report. The allegations sent bonds and shares in the conglomerate's companies down.
Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals
After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
CNBC
Norway's gigantic sovereign wealth fund loses a record $164 billion, citing 'very unusual' year
Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, among the world's largest investors, returned -14.1% last year. "The market was impacted by war in Europe, high inflation, and rising interest rates. This negatively impacted both the equity market and bond market at the same time, which is very unusual," said Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen.
Banks battle to shed unsold buyout loans - sources
LONDON, Jan 31(Reuters) - Banks are whittling down a pile of unsold loans that backed private equity buyouts in the cheap-money era and trying to avoid heavy hits by refinancing the debt or selling chunks in secondary markets, bankers and investors said.
Legendary investor Mark Mobius said he shunned embattled Adani's share sale over debt concerns but he's still bullish on India
Billionaire investor Mark Mobius said his firm avoided the share sale by Adani Enterprises that was later pulled. The debt load at Indian conglomerate Adani and its associates "sort of scared us away," he told Bloomberg. The Adani Group was accused of stock manipulation by short seller Hindenburg. Mark Mobius,...
Oil Giant Shell Posts Highest-Ever Annual Profit of $40 Billion
Shell reported adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for the full-year 2022. This comfortably surpasses the $28.4 billion in 2008 which Shell said was the firm's previous annual record and is more than double the firm's full-year 2021 profit of $19.29 billion. Shell announced a $4 billion share buyback program, which...
Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period.
Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)
Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of PotlatchDeltic worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimar Acquisition Corp. III. Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 844,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 344,407 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.
US Bancorp DE Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)
US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 1,395.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Adani firms lose $65 billion in value as U.S. short-seller battle escalates
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Most Adani Group shares fell sharply on Monday as the Indian conglomerate's rebuttal of a U.S. short-seller's criticism failed to pacify investors, deepening a market rout that has now led to losses of $65 billion in the group's stock values.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $488,000 in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
