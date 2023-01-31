Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period.

