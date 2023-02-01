Effective: 2023-02-04 20:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 09:01:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 815 PM CST. Target Area: Caldwell; Grant; La Salle; Winn The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle affecting Caldwell, Winn, Grant and La Salle Parishes. For the Little River Of Louisiana...including Rochelle...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle. * WHEN...Until late Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 35.0 feet, Expect considerable lowland flooding of hunting camps. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 34.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Saturday was 34.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 34.5 feet on 03/08/1992. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CALDWELL PARISH, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO