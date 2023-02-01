ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

1/31 Girls Basketball Sectionals – First Round

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXHj8_0kY85eOy00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Opening night of girls sectionals had its fare share of nail-biters and surprises as WANE-TV hit the hardwood to cover 11 local games with the winners advancing to Friday night’s sectional semifinal games.

4A Sectional at Huntington North
South Side 52 New Haven 56; New Haven vs. Huntington North Friday at 6 p.m.
Columbia City 45 Homestead 46; Homestead vs. Wayne Friday at 7:30 p.m.

4A Sectional at DeKalb
North Side 33 DeKalb 58; DeKalb vs. Snider at 6 p.m. Friday
Carroll 59 Northrop 38; Carroll vs. East Noble at 7:30 p.m. Friday

4A Sectional at Concord
Penn 52 Northridge 59; Northridge vs. Goshen Friday at 6 p.m.
Concord 21 Warsaw 61; Warsaw vs. Elkhart Friday at 7:30 p.m.

3A Sectional at Concordia
Heritage 48 Bishop Dwenger 37; Heritage vs. Woodlan at 6 p.m. Friday

3A Sectional at Norwell
Peru 44 Maconaquah 42; Peru vs. Norwell Friday at 6 p.m.

3A Sectional at Fairfield
NorthWood 50 Wawasee 42; NorthWood vs. Lakeland Friday at 7:30 p.m.

3A at Bremen
John Glenn 35 Culver Academy 27; John Glenn vs. Knox Friday at 6 p.m.
Bremen 34 Rochester 21; Bremen vs. Tippecanoe Valley Friday at 7:30 p.m.

3A at Hamilton Heights
Centerville 14 Jay County 68; Jay County vs. Hamilton Heights Friday at 6 p.m.

2A at Central Noble
Churubusco 35 Westview 36; Westview vs. Fremont Friday at 6 p.m.
Central Noble 54 Prairie Heights 34; Central Noble vs. Eastside Friday at 7:30 p.m.

2A at Bluffton
Bluffton 49 Manchester 35; Bluffton vs. Adams Central Friday at 6 p.m.
South Adams 61 Whitko 42; South Adams vs. Bishop Luers Friday at 7:30 p.m.

2A at Cass
Wabash 57 Pioneer 58; Pioneer vs. Cass Friday at 7:30 p.m.

2A at Blackford
Eastbrook 50 Madison-Grant 18; Eastbrook vs. Elwood Friday at 6 p.m.

1A at Blackhawk Christian
Lakewood Park Christian 49 Hamilton 13; Lakewood Park vs. Elkhart Christian Academy Friday at 6 p.m.

1A at Southern Wells
Southwood 72 Canterbury 31; Southwood vs. Northfield at 7:30 p.m. Friday

