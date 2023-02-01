Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
No. 3 Women’s Golf Opens Spring Season at UCF Challenge
ORLANDO, Fla. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to open its spring slate at the UCF Challenge Feb. 5-7 at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club. The Aggies had a stellar fall season where they finished runner-up at the prestigious Carmel Cup and won the “Mo” Morial Invitational and the stroke play championship of the East Lake Cup. Second-year head coach Gerrod Chadwell is bringing Hailee Cooper, Adela Cernousek, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Jennie Park and Zoe Slaughter to the event, the same lineup that took A&M to the NCAA semifinal last season.
KBTX.com
Distin and Sajdoková excel on day one of New Mexico Collegiate Classic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lamara Distin and Bára Sajdoková went 1-2 in the women’s high jump as the Aggie men’s and women’s track & field teams completed the first day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday. Distin was...
KBTX.com
No. 3 Aggies Hand Out Fourth Sweep of Season
HOUSTON, Texas - The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s tennis team secured its fourth sweep of the season versus Rice (7-0) Saturday at the George R. Brown Tennis Center. Beginning the day, Aggies Gianna Pielet/Mia Kupres claimed the first doubles point by defeating Allison Zipoli/Marte Lambrecht (6-2) on court 3. Alongside their teammates, Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing clinched the doubles point after a hard-fought battle against Federica Trevisan/Sydney Berlin (6-4) on court 2. Mary Stoiana/Carson Branstine were on their way to a win on court 1 versus Maria Budin/Diae El Jardin (6-5) before the doubles point was secured.
KBTX.com
Men’s Hoops Dominates Georgia, 82-57
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team was dominant from start to finish in an 82-57 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in front of 12,640 fans at Reed Arena on Saturday. It was the third straight crowd of more than 12,000 as the Aggies improved...
KBTX.com
Track & Field prepares for New Mexico Collegiate Classic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie men’s and women’s track & field teams are set to compete at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday and Saturday. The two-day meet begins with the women’s long jump at 9 a.m. on Friday, while the...
KBTX.com
No. 3 A&M Heads to Rice for In-State Matchup
HOUSTON, Texas – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s tennis team heads to Rice for a dual match Saturday, February 4. First serve between the Aggies and Owls is set for 11 a.m. at the George R. Brown Tennis Center. The Maroon & White have won the two...
KBTX.com
Aggie women dominate on day two of Air Force Diving Invite
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams continued to dominate on day two of competition at the Air Force Diving Invitational Friday with the women earning four out of the top-five scores and advancing a combined seven Aggies to the finals. With every...
KBTX.com
No. 4 Aggies host No. 3 Auburn for a Top-Four Test
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas –The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team hosts No. 3 Auburn for a top four test to open the spring portion of the Southeastern Conference schedule on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. The Aggies (5-3, 1-2) face off with the Tigers (6-1,...
KBTX.com
No. 23 A&M Drops Road Clash to No. 2 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 23 Texas A&M men’s tennis team dropped a road clash with No. 2 Ohio State (7-0) Friday at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. Opening in doubles, pairings JC Roddick/Giulio Perego and Kenner Taylor/Pierce Rollins were locked in to battles on courts 2 and 3, with both matches going beyond six games. Roddick/Perego on court 2 were facing Ohio State’s Justin Boulais/Robert Cash and the Aggie pair survived multiple match points down 2-5, but the duo battled back knotting the match at five. The late charge ultimately came up short for A&M as the Buckeyes closed out the match (7-5), which secured the doubles point for Ohio State. Taylor/Rollins were unable to finish their match, however the Aggies were up (6-5) over Cannon Kinglsey/JJ Tracy on court 3.
KBTX.com
Aggies Host Georgia Bulldogs in Primetime Matchup
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team seeks to get back on the winning track with a prime-time home matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Reed Arena. The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Bulldogs, 7-5, with all 12...
KBTX.com
Aggie Softball hour to debut on Tuesday at Rudy’s BBQ
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball and Learfield will team up to bring the 12th Man a radio show for the first time in program history when ‘The Aggie Softball Hour with Trisha Ford’ premieres this Tuesday (Feb. 7) at Rudy’s Country Store & BBQ (504 Harvey Road, College Station).
KBTX.com
No. 23 A&M Set for Ranked Showdown at No. 2 Ohio State
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 23 Texas A&M men’s tennis team heads to Columbus, Ohio Friday, February 3 for a ranked matchup with No. 2 Ohio State. First serve is set for 5 p.m. CT at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. With eyes on Friday, the battle between...
KBTX.com
Stock up now on your Texas A&M Baseball and Softball gear from Aggieland Outfitters
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Baseball and softball season is just around the corner and Aggieland Outfitters has all of the maroon and white gear you’ll need to support the Aggies this season. “Aggieland Outfitters has all of your essentials to make a baseball game super fun,” sales associate Avery...
KBTX.com
District leader Rangers take down Cougars, 65-57
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder improves to 28-4 on the season with an 8-point win over College Station. Rudder was led by Landon Heslip with 20 followed by Kevin Holmes 19 and Randon Cooks with 9. Willie Everline led the Cougars with 21 followed by Jackson Verdugo with 9.
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated swim finishes second at Region VI-5A Championships
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated swimming and diving team took second place in both the girls and boys standings at the Regional V1-5A Championships. In the girls 100 meter backstroke, Consol’s Katherine Rasmussen is 15th of a second off from first place with a time of 57.37.
KBTX.com
Ainias Smith returning for 2023 season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One of the Aggies top play makers is returning for the 2023 season. Ainias Smith announced on social media that he’s ready to run it back for one more year with Texas A&M. Smith started the first four games of the season before suffering a...
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated edges College Station in same town showdown 2-1
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated edged out College Station in the same town showdown 2-1 at Tiger Field Friday night. The first half was a defensive battle but Consol’s Bryce Marianno scored on a penalty kick in the 34th minute. College Station would answer with 40 seconds left...
KBTX.com
Consol girls’ soccer blanks College Station 2-0
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated girls’ soccer team beat College Station 2-0 in a same town showdown at Cougar Field Friday night. Lily Hickson broke the scoring seal in the 2nd half in the 47th minute to take a 1-0 Lady Tiger lead. Chloe Murr got a touch on a free kick and guided in Consol’s second goal of the night. The Lady Tigers had several looks in the first half.
KBTX.com
2023 National Signing Day across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Athletes in the Brazos Valley are putting pen to paper and taking their talents to the collegiate level. Many high schools had to move festivities to Thursday because of the weather on Wednesday. Bryan High School had eight athletes sign with four choosing to play football...
KBTX.com
Lady Tigers remain perfect in district play with win over Magnolia
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Consol Lady Tigers faced off against the #11 state ranked and #3 region 3 ranked Magnolia Bulldogs, in a District 21-5A battle Thursday night. The Lady Tigers struck early, as a cross from Lily Hickson found Carson Walter on the back post. Walter buried...
