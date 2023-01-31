Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pho King Orem Serves Pho and Other Vietnamese FoodS. F. MoriOrem, UT
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Dugins West Is a Store on Main Street in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of FoodS. F. MoriUtah County, UT
Ali Maki Attended The Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
WVC man arrested after missing girl found in basement believed to be sex-trafficked
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A missing Arizona girl was discovered in Utah in the residence of a man who was found guilty in 2020 of sexually abusing a juvenile girl. According to the Utah Department of Corrections, agents from Adult Probation and Parole learned from Arizona officials that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and may have been with Jordan Daniel Sorenson, who is 26 years old.
Utah writer shares decorative details inside SLC restaurant with ties to Green Book
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Every restaurant has a story of how it came to be. Sometimes its history can leave its mark on the exterior or even interior parts of the structure. Many people are not familiar with the history of some buildings that still exist today and their ties to a special book that helped African American families years ago, as they navigated during the years of segregation.
Dog adoption fees waived at Utah shelter after surge of owners surrendering dogs
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — From Friday through Sunday, dog adoption fees have been waived at the Humane Society of Utah after the shelter reported experiencing a surge in owners surrendering their dogs. Mountain America covered the adoption fees after nearly 60 dogs arrived at the Humane Society within the...
Governor removes teacher training video, plans 'full content review' of state agencies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The governor has ordered the immediate removal of a state-produced teacher training video that, among other things, encouraged educators to have "gender play" in their classrooms. "Governor Cox is deeply troubled by this video," said spokesperson Jennifer Napier-Pearce. "Clearly this content is unacceptable." Those...
Reporting of missed, failed drug tests not mandated by State of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nine months ago, two three-year-old boys were killed when a parolee with a documented history of meth addiction slammed through a horse stable and hit them. 2News chief investigative reporter Wendy Halloran uncovered failures in the supervision of Kent Cody Barlow that could have...
Questions left unanswered from top Utah officials following deaths of two 3-year-old boys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News investigation uncovered supervision failures by Adult Probation and Parole before the deadly wreck that claimed the lives of two three-year-old boys last May at a horse stable in Eagle Mountain. Hunter Jackson and Odin Ratliff were killed on May 2, 2022, after...
GALLERY: Rooftop curling in downtown Salt Lake City
Take your curling skills to the Salt Lake City rooftop!. The Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake will be the location for curling and cocktails this weekend. While enjoying the views of the snow capped mountains, hotel leaders said you can embrace your inner Olympic spirit. The event will go...
Wildlife officials ask for patience waiting for elk to move off roads, back into hills
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The state has shared an update on how they plan to deal with with elk herds that moved into the Salt Lake Valley. Instead of an organized drive to return the herds to the hills, officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said they will let nature take its course — saying the elk are skittish and it isn’t feasible to transport or push them out of the area right now.
Large herd of elk, barely visible in darkness, cause crash on I-80
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Dozens of elk were barely visible in the twilight Friday morning as they grazed alongside the highway near the mouth of Parleys Canyon, standing in the the middle of an onramp before trotting across I-80 with vehicles barreling toward them at freeway speeds. Multiple...
Man reportedly finds sticks of dynamite while cleaning attic of Salt Lake home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Detectives were able to safely remove three sticks of dynamite from a Salt Lake City residence Wednesday after they said the homeowner came across them while cleaning out his attic. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that this investigation began February...
Two men arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Salt Lake townhome complex
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a Salt Lake City townhome complex. 23-year-old Oliver Spencer Avila-Jimenez was charged with murder, and 30-year-old Julio Steven Cardona faces charges related to the gun used in the crime Wednesday night. After...
Salt Lake police arrest 1 of 2 suspects in fatal stabbing case, ramp up search for other
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One of two individuals suspected to have been involved in a fatal stabbing that occurred at a Salt Lake City apartment complex was taken into custody Saturday. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said that 26-year-old Ivy Chase Grant is facing an...
Taylorsville alleged trafficker arrested after selling fentanyl to undercover FBI agent
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Taylorsville man was arrested and charged on a criminal complaint Tuesday after allegedly selling fentanyl to an undercover FBI agent. Representatives of the Department of Justice said that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Utah filed the complaint Jan. 31, charging Flavio Cesar Mazariegos Covarrubias with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute after he was found to be a lead subject in a drug trafficking case that was being investigated by the FBI's Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force.
Disneyland's Wondrous Journeys Fireworks is filled with surprises, not just greatest hits
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Disneyland is celebrating 100 years of Disney with Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railroad, the first ride to feature Mickey Mouse as its protagonist, a revamped "World of Color" water and light show, and "Wondrous Journeys," a firework show that sees Cinderella's Castle bathed in animated segments from all of the studio's 61 feature films.
