Online Workshops and One-on-One Sessions to Assist Job Seekers and Entrepreneurs Will Be Available Free in February from Montgomery County Public Libraries

Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Call to Artists For Paid Public Art Program
It is strongly recommend applicants read through the entire application and prepare all files, including renaming file names to the correct format, and drafting descriptions, statements and other information in advance to make the process more efficient. GENERAL INFORMATION: The Gaithersburg Cultural Arts Advisory Committee (CAAC) seeks to promote artistic...
mocoshow.com
Free Tickets Available for MCPS Dance Showcase on February 17
Get your free tickets now for the annual MCPS Dance Showcase, which will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 at James Hubert Blake High School. The snow date is Tuesday, Feb. 21. Reserve your tickets here. Blake is located at 300 Norwood Road in Silver Spring. Students...
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Seeks “Fixers” for Annual Fix-It Fair
The Environmental Affairs Committee is planning a second Fix-It Fair on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Casey Community Center. Residents are invited to make an appointment to bring in personal items in need of repair, such as toasters, bicycles or jewelry. The repair will be performed for free. The “right to repair” and ability to fix material is crucial to transitioning away from a disposal society. Fixers are key to saving useful materials from landfills. The City is seeking volunteer “fixers” with experience in:
mocoshow.com
Virtual Public Hearing on the Proposed Abandonment of a Public Right of Way off Old Georgetown Road in Rockville to be Held on Wednesday, Feb. 15
Per MCDOT: On Wednesday, Feb.15 at 1 p.m., the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will hold a virtual public hearing to discuss the proposed abandonment of a public alley covering a parcel of approximately 166 square feet, located at the northwest corner of 11565 Old Georgetown Road in Rockville. The public will have an opportunity to present oral or written testimony.
Hoya
Formerly Incarcerated Prepare for Employment with McCourt School Career Advisors
Previously incarcerated citizens in the Washington, D.C. area from Georgetown University’s Prisons and Justice Initiative (PJI) participated in an employment preparation program with career coaches at the McCourt School of Public Policy from August to December 2022. The McCourt Career Development team worked with 16 PJI students from the...
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County Council natural gas ban already impacting real estate market
The recent floating of a ban on gas stoves by federal regulators caused an uproar nationwide, but the Montgomery County Council's 2022 actual ban on natural gas energy in future home and building construction is already making waves in the county's real estate market. In recent weeks, some for-sale signs in front of Montgomery County homes have added a new shingle underneath: "Natural Gas AVAILABLE."
mocoshow.com
MCPS Black History: A Reluctant Revolutionary, Dr. Betty Holston Smith by Student Journalists
In June of 1956, Betty Holston’s father told her she was not going back to Carver, the “colored” high school in Rockville. Instead she would attend B-CC, the local high school a mile from her house. At first, Betty hated the idea. By the end of that first year, no one (and we mean no one) was going to convince her she did not belong.
wnav.com
Anne Arundel Medical Center's birthing center closed earlier this week
Earlier this week, Luminis closed the birthing center after 26 years of operation due to the low number of births there in the past several years. The midwives will now help deliver babies in the hospital, said Luminis spokesperson Justin McLeod. The birthing center delivered 31 babies last year, McLeod...
tourcounsel.com
Lakeforest Mall | Shopping center in Gaithersburg, Maryland
Lakeforest Mall, also known as Lakeforest, is an enclosed shopping center located in Gaithersburg, Maryland. It is owned by WRS Inc. Real Estate Investments who is planning to redevelop the site. Currently its two levels house approximately 30 stores, a food court, and until 2013, formerly a large children's play area at the center.
Washingtonian.com
Metro Head Randy Clarke Talks About How It’s Going So Far
Back in July, Metro celebrated Randy Clarke’s first week as its general manager by literally lighting itself on fire: A cable near the Dupont Circle station failed, causing an electrical blaze that filled tunnels with smoke and knocked out service between Farragut North and Van Ness. It was only the latest reminder of how precarious the system has become, from the pandemic-related plunge in ridership to the October 2021 derailment that resulted in a diminished rail fleet that still hasn’t fully recovered. Clarke’s predecessor at WMATA, Paul Wiedefeld, had made an earlier-than-planned exit after the revelation that Metro had let safety recertifications lapse for half of its rail operators.
popville.com
Family Fund for Heroic Metro Employee Killed at the at Potomac Ave Metro
Can we promote this GoFundMe for the family of Robert Cunningham, the metro employee killed at Potomac Ave metro station? I think we should try to go well above the donation goal…”. The GoFundMe says:. “Metro customers and employees are invited to support the family of a true hero,...
mocoshow.com
Wootton Graduates Bring REWILD, an Indoor Plant Boutique, to Cabin John Village (Now Open)
REWILD, an indoor plant boutique, is now open at Cabin John Village (7937 Tuckerman Ln STE C). The MoCo connection is strong as two of three REWILD founders are graduates of Wootton High School in Rockville. The indoor plant boutique carries a wide selection of indoor plants, ranging from classic mainstays to rare and unusual specimens. They also stock pots and planters to outfit these plants in a variety that would suit any interior aesthetic. “One of our distinguishing features is that we repot plants for free with purchase of a plant or pot, meaning you can bring in your own empty pot and find a new plant for it, or you can bring in any plant and find a new pot for it! We have a custom built potting bench that allows customers to watch the whole repotting process.” co-owner Lily Cox told us.
32-hour work week could happen for some Maryland companies
Delegate Vaughn Stewart of Montgomery County is sponsoring a bill to reward employers who allow a 32-hour work week.
mocoshow.com
Governor Moore Attends 53rd Annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration
Per the State of Maryland (2/3/2023): Governor Wes Moore last evening attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, MD. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn directly from producers and supporters of Maryland agricultural products and business and to induct the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.
mocoshow.com
‘Everyone Can Be Great Because Everyone Can Serve’ Volunteers Make a Difference in Rockville
Volunteers, pictured above, met Jan. 21 to help pack 10,000 meals with Rise Against Hunger, a global effort to end hunger. The meal packing was one of several city-sponsored service activities on and around the holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr., who famously summed up the importance of service with the quote above.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Moore and U.S. Department of Commerce Announce $3.9 Million Award to Coppin State University to Expand Broadband Internet Access to Underserved Marylanders
Per the State of Maryland (1.31.23): Today, Governor Wes Moore joined U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, Congressman Kweisi Mfume, and U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves and Assistant Secretary Alan Davidson to announce a $3.9 million grant award to Coppin State University to expand broadband internet access and technology to students and underserved Marylanders.
mocoshow.com
Opening Information for MoCo’s Newest Jersey Mike’s
Jersey Mike’s has announced it will be opening its upcoming restaurant at the Northgate Plaza in Aspen Hill on Wednesday, February 15, at 10am. The restaurant, which is currently hiring, will be taking over the location that was formerly home to Body & Brain Tai Chi– between Dunkin’ and Roy Rogers. Additional details on the grand opening festivities will be announced soon.
Falls Church News-Press
Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants
The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
mocoshow.com
F45 Training Sets Opening Date for Olney Location
F45 Training, an Australian franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Austin, Texas, is opening its Olney location on Saturday, February 25th. The fitness center has taken over the 3,200 SF location that was previously home to Pet Valu in Olney’s Fair Hill Shopping Center (previously Olney Town Center) at 18100 Town Center Drive, Unit 8115. F45 Olney posted the following on its Facebook page today:
Hoya
DC Teacher Named National Teacher of the Year Finalist
The Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO) selected on Jan. 25 Jermar “Coach” Rountree as one of five finalists for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year award. The CCSSO is a nonprofit organization of public officials who lead the departments of elementary and secondary education within the United States. Since 2000, the organization has run the annual National Teacher of the Year (NTOY) Program in order to promote leadership skills in educators while also celebrating their talents.
Comments / 0