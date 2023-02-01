ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Sacramento is asking how internet access could improve. Here’s how you can help

By Jeremiah Martinez
 4 days ago

(KTXL) — The city of Sacramento is looking toward residents for help when it comes to improving access to high-speed internet.

As part of its Digital Expansion Project, the city of Sacramento’s Information Technology Department is asking Sacramentans to take a survey to help assess the city’s current internet availability, performance and needs.

The online survey takes five minutes and can be done by March 21. Questions from the IT department are regarding broadband services, including address, current services provided and price. Participants can also do an internet speed test.

“It’s more important than ever that all Sacramentans have access to high-speed internet for activities such as remote work, online learning, and telemedicine,” Sacramento’s assistant director of IT Darin Arcolino said in a statement. “We encourage all residents to take the survey to help us gain a clearer picture of the current broadband environment so that we can find innovative ways to improve competition, reliability, and resiliency for our communities.”

California Amazon driver saves dog from burning vehicle

What is the city’s Digital Expansion Project?

According to the city, the Digital Expansion Project “aims to improve access to high-speed internet across Sacramento, with a focus on underserved areas.”

The project is supposed to be used to help compose a plan for public and private investment in broadband infrastructure and expand internet access across the city, the city said.

The city’s digital project is funded through a grant from the state of California Public Utilities Commission.

Once the city completes the outreach and planning phase, officials plan to apply for additional funding when the infrastructure expansion projects are identified and implemented.

