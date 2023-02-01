ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

4 men in jail after Texas DPS, HPD bust drug lab at car rental business in northwest Houston

By Pooja Lodhia
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FA0jh_0kY83lMn00

Four men are in jail Tuesday evening on felony drug charges after a bust at an unassuming car rental business in northwest Houston.

It's called Speedy Slingshot Rentals.

Founded last year, the business advertises as Houston's premier slingshot and exotic vehicle rental experience.

"It was disguised as a business, but when it's closed seven days out of the week," neighbor Chris Salgado said. "So, what's there to say about that?"

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Heavy police activity can be seen as suspected 'fentanyl' lab raid underway in northwest Houston

Texas Department of Public Safety agents and officers with the Houston Police Department busted a suspected drug lab Monday in northwest Houston.

Eyewitness News was first on the scene as investigators seized 17 pounds of fentanyl materials, 2.2 pounds of counterfeit Xanax pills with suspected fentanyl, a pound of counterfeit Adderall pills, four and a half pounds of cocaine, 44 pounds of marijuana, three pistols, a rifle, and a stolen car.

"The problem with that is that those pills can be made so well that the average user would have no idea what they got from a regular pharmacy and what was actually made at a place like this," Lt. Craig Cummings, with DPS's SE Region, said.

"These pills, once they leave a facility like this, can find themselves in the hands of a friend who thinks they have a legitimate pill and then hands that off to somebody else," Cummings said.

Fentanyl is usually added to other drugs because it's cheap and extremely potent.

But that high potency means it's deadly, even in tiny amounts. And most people who die from it didn't even know they were taking it.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 97% of accidental opioid deaths in the state last year involved fentanyl.

That's up from 69% in 2018.

"They make them in a blender or a cement mixer, so there is no real dosing of the fentanyl that goes into a particular pill," Cummings said. "If you were to drop your saltshaker on the table, the amount of salt that comes out of that is probably a deadly fentanyl dose if you were to compare the two."

More charges are likely coming as investigators look into what they believe could be a complex, far-reaching drug-making operation.

Neighbors say undercover officers had been staking out the place for days.

"It's crazy. That's stuff you see on the news. It could be right next to you, right next to you, and you'd never know," Salgado said.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 24

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Deputies respond to 2 separate fatal crashes in east Harris County; 2 people dead, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two fatal crashes in east Harris County that left two people dead Saturday morning. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the first crash, which happened in the 14900 block of Beaumont Highway near Highway 90, involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles was reportedly engulfed in flames.
cw39.com

Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

4 arrested during massive drug bust at NW Houston warehouse, DPS says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least four people were arrested Monday night during a drug bust in northwest Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The bust was made at a warehouse on Sussex Lane near the intersection of Tanner and Gessner roads in the Carverdale neighborhood, according to DPS officials.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
173K+
Followers
18K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy