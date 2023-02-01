Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Two Lunar New Year's Celebrations in VirginiaS. F. MoriVirginia State
Related
Maryland man dies after being hit by car
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 67-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), officers were called to the area of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road around 7:30 p.m.
mocoshow.com
Police and Family Concerned For Missing 78-Year-Old
UPDATE: Nider Raj Pahwa has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Nider Raj Pahwa, a missing 78-year-old from Potomac. Pahwa was last seen on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 1:46 p.m., leaving the 9800 block of Conestoga Way, walking towards River Road.
Teen dies in hospital after apparent overdose at Arlington high school
A teen is dead after police say he was found in a bathroom at an Arlington County high school suffering from an apparent overdose.
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery Village Pedestrian Dies One Day After Being Struck by Vehicle
A pedestrian from Montgomery Village died Thursday after being struck while crossing Montgomery Village Avenue near Centerway Road. Sterling David Brown, 67, was crossing Montgomery Village Avenue from east to west at 7:30 p.m. when he was struck by the driver of a red 2017 Toyota Corolla, who was travelling northbound, according to Montgomery County Police.
Driver runs red light, striking and killing pedestrian in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man crossing the street was hit by a truck driver who ran a red light in Prince George's County Thursday night and died, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded just before 7:45 p.m. to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way, not...
Pedestrian injured in Wednesday’s crash, dies at hospital
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD – The victim reported in Wednesday’s car vs. pedestrian crash in Montgomery Village has died, police reported today. 67-year-old Sterling David Brown passed away from injuries sustained in the crash on Thursday while being treated at the hospital. According to police, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers from the 6th District and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. “The preliminary investigation had determined that the pedestrian was crossing Montgomery Village Avenue from east to west near Centerway Road when he was struck by The post Pedestrian injured in Wednesday’s crash, dies at hospital appeared first on Shore News Network.
$125 fine, no jail time for driver who killed an 86-year-old grandfather in a distracted driving accident; family outraged
HERNDON, Va. — A Northern Virginia family wants laws changed after a distracted driver caused an accident that killed an 86-year-old grandfather and war veteran. The driver walked away from court with just a small fine and not a single day of jail time. “We were confused. We were...
Police: Man dies after truck runs light, hits him in crosswalk in Prince George’s County
KETTERING, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said it was investigating the death of a man after a truck hit him Thursday night. Troopers said they received a report about a person being hit at Central Avenue and Campus Way around 7:45 p.m. When they got there, they found that a 34-year-old […]
Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
mocoshow.com
Takoma Park Library Vandalized While Being Renovated
On February 2 at approximately 10:00 am, Takoma Park Police responded to the 100 block of Philadelphia Avenue (Takoma Park Library) for the report of a vandalism. According to Takoma Park Police, officers spoke with the construction supervisor overseeing the library renovation who indicated that unknown suspect(s) kicked out the bottom glass of the double doors, also causing damage to the door frame, and removed a door knob from a door. It does not appear as though anything was stolen.
mocoshow.com
Second Person Has Died After House Fire in Aspen Hill Monday Night
A second person has died following a house fire in Aspen Hill on Monday night. A man in his 80s and a woman in her 60s were found unconscious and transported to the hospital where the man was pronounced dead. The woman was in critical condition and later died from her injuries, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted on Wednesday. The family of the victims are raising funds for the funerals The fundraiser can be found here.
Md. man walked into police station, reportedly told officers where they could find his wife's body
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested after walking into a police station and allegedly admitting to police that he had killed his wife. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Dennis Hinnant Jr. "walked into the Rockville City Police Station" and told officers that his deceased wife was inside their home on Lanier Drive.
mocoshow.com
Police Seek Suspect Who Allegedly Threw a Rock Through Victim’s Car Window
On February 2, at approximately 10:31 am, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6900 block of New Hampshire Avenue (7-Eleven) for an assault that had just occurred. According to Takoma Park Police, The victim stated sometime between 10:00 and 10:30, he was in the 7-Eleven when an unknown male suspect approached him. The suspect displayed a knife. When the victim backed away, the suspect left the 7-11 but returned shortly after and confronted the victim again, this time throwing a rock through the victim’s front passenger vehicle window shattering it and breaking off the vehicle’s side mirror. The suspect then fled on a black moped on East West Highway towards Prince George’s County.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at restaurant in Rockville
Rockville City police were called to a restaurant after someone reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 1400 block of Research Boulevard at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Police: Man inappropriately touched children at community swimming pool, arrested and charged
STERLING, Va. — Officers with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man for assault after he allegedly inappropriately touched two children at the Claude Moore Park swimming pool. Friday morning around 6 a.m., deputies responded to the community swimming pool in Sterling, Virginia for a report of...
Two teens charged as adults in armed carjacking at an ATM
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police say two 16-year-olds are facing charges after they were found with a stolen Kia and arrested for a separate carjacking. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover just before 1:45 a.m Thursday.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Prince George’s County
Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday evening in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way in Kettering, Maryland for a report of a struck pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, a white truck ran the red light and struck the pedestrian, who was in the crosswalk. Investigators believe the driver left the scene, but later returned.
mocoshow.com
Juvenile Stabbed Inside Home in Potomac Thursday Night
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Thursday night in Potomac. According to MCPD,. “Officers responded to the 11000 block of Cripplegate Road for a report of a stabbing. A juvenile victim was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.” This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at this time. All parties involved in the incident are juveniles, so information provided by MCPD is limited. WUSA9 reports that the stabbing is “believed to have occurred inside a rather large home in an affluent area of Potomac.” We will post an update if additional information is released.
Teenager in critical condition after shooting in Germantown, Maryland
GERMANTOWN, Md. — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Germantown, Maryland Thursday afternoon, the Montgomery County Department of Police said. Police responded around 4:15 p.m. to the 13300 block of Demetrias Way for a shooting. First responders found a 16-year-old boy who had been...
Nearly 2 years after pedestrians were hit and killed by a truck, the driver has been arrested
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on April 26, 2021, when the crash was first reported. Nearly two years after two women were hit and killed by a truck at Hains Point, the driver has been arrested. According to the United States Park Police, 61-year-old Melvin...
Comments / 0