Rockville, MD

WUSA9

Maryland man dies after being hit by car

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 67-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), officers were called to the area of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road around 7:30 p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Police and Family Concerned For Missing 78-Year-Old

UPDATE: Nider Raj Pahwa has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Nider Raj Pahwa, a missing 78-year-old from Potomac. Pahwa was last seen on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 1:46 p.m., leaving the 9800 block of Conestoga Way, walking towards River Road.
POTOMAC, MD
mymcmedia.org

Montgomery Village Pedestrian Dies One Day After Being Struck by Vehicle

A pedestrian from Montgomery Village died Thursday after being struck while crossing Montgomery Village Avenue near Centerway Road. Sterling David Brown, 67, was crossing Montgomery Village Avenue from east to west at 7:30 p.m. when he was struck by the driver of a red 2017 Toyota Corolla, who was travelling northbound, according to Montgomery County Police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Pedestrian injured in Wednesday’s crash, dies at hospital

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD – The victim reported in Wednesday’s car vs. pedestrian crash in Montgomery Village has died, police reported today. 67-year-old Sterling David Brown passed away from injuries sustained in the crash on Thursday while being treated at the hospital. According to police, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers from the 6th District and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. “The preliminary investigation had determined that the pedestrian was crossing Montgomery Village Avenue from east to west near Centerway Road when he was struck by The post Pedestrian injured in Wednesday’s crash, dies at hospital appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
WUSA9

Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Takoma Park Library Vandalized While Being Renovated

On February 2 at approximately 10:00 am, Takoma Park Police responded to the 100 block of Philadelphia Avenue (Takoma Park Library) for the report of a vandalism. According to Takoma Park Police, officers spoke with the construction supervisor overseeing the library renovation who indicated that unknown suspect(s) kicked out the bottom glass of the double doors, also causing damage to the door frame, and removed a door knob from a door. It does not appear as though anything was stolen.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Second Person Has Died After House Fire in Aspen Hill Monday Night

A second person has died following a house fire in Aspen Hill on Monday night. A man in his 80s and a woman in her 60s were found unconscious and transported to the hospital where the man was pronounced dead. The woman was in critical condition and later died from her injuries, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted on Wednesday. The family of the victims are raising funds for the funerals The fundraiser can be found here.
ASPEN HILL, MD
truecrimedaily

Md. man walked into police station, reportedly told officers where they could find his wife's body

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested after walking into a police station and allegedly admitting to police that he had killed his wife. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Dennis Hinnant Jr. "walked into the Rockville City Police Station" and told officers that his deceased wife was inside their home on Lanier Drive.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Seek Suspect Who Allegedly Threw a Rock Through Victim’s Car Window

On February 2, at approximately 10:31 am, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6900 block of New Hampshire Avenue (7-Eleven) for an assault that had just occurred. According to Takoma Park Police, The victim stated sometime between 10:00 and 10:30, he was in the 7-Eleven when an unknown male suspect approached him. The suspect displayed a knife. When the victim backed away, the suspect left the 7-11 but returned shortly after and confronted the victim again, this time throwing a rock through the victim’s front passenger vehicle window shattering it and breaking off the vehicle’s side mirror. The suspect then fled on a black moped on East West Highway towards Prince George’s County.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at restaurant in Rockville

Rockville City police were called to a restaurant after someone reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 1400 block of Research Boulevard at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Two teens charged as adults in armed carjacking at an ATM

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police say two 16-year-olds are facing charges after they were found with a stolen Kia and arrested for a separate carjacking. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover just before 1:45 a.m Thursday.
LANDOVER, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Prince George’s County

Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday evening in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way in Kettering, Maryland for a report of a struck pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, a white truck ran the red light and struck the pedestrian, who was in the crosswalk. Investigators believe the driver left the scene, but later returned.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Juvenile Stabbed Inside Home in Potomac Thursday Night

Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Thursday night in Potomac. According to MCPD,. “Officers responded to the 11000 block of Cripplegate Road for a report of a stabbing. A juvenile victim was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.” This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at this time. All parties involved in the incident are juveniles, so information provided by MCPD is limited. WUSA9 reports that the stabbing is “believed to have occurred inside a rather large home in an affluent area of Potomac.” We will post an update if additional information is released.
POTOMAC, MD

