Las Vegas, NV

newsnationnow.com

Las Vegas high school student suing school, accused bullies

LAS VEGAS (NewsNation) — A former student of the Clark County School District is suing the district for allegedly failing to protect him from bullying. He’s also suing the parents of the students who he claims bullied him. Nicholas Monroe said three classmates started harassing him online and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Gun recovered at Las Vegas middle school Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A gun was recovered at a Las Vegas middle school Friday, according to Clark County School District. Cram Middle School principal Gary Bugash informed the parents of the incident Friday. According to Bugah, there was a report of a weapon on campus and CCSD Police recovered the firearm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing as massage parlor

Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing …. Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Nevada teens compete in math, science competition …. Teens...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Nate's Forecast: Friday, Feb. 3, 12:20 p.m.

Nate’s Forecast: Friday, Feb. 3, 12:20 p.m. Nate's Forecast: Friday, Feb. 3, 12:20 p.m. ‘I couldn’t move,’ couple speaks after surviving …. One couple said they're lucky to be alive after their car was hit by another driver traveling nearly 100 miles per hour, while he was under the influence in North Las Vegas, police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Back in October, the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV officially opened its first dedicated building, on its 9-acre campus on Shadow Lane in central Las Vegas. It was heralded as the beginning of a new era, the opening of a state-of-the art facility that will allow the medical school to eventually double the […] The post Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Echo & Rig Comes To Henderson

Las Vegas(KLAS)-After 11 successful years in Summerlin’s Tivoli Village, Echo & Rig is set to open their brand new location in Henderson with unique décor and menu items. Owner and Executive Chef, Sam Marvin, gave Roqui Theus a sneak peek as they prepare to open next week.
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

City of Las Vegas hosting hiring events for lifeguards, Safekey, other summer positions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas will be hosting several job fairs for open positions including lifeguards, summer camp workers, and Safekey site leaders. The city will offer many camp opportunities for children at different locations throughout the summer months. The hiring fair for summer camp workers will take place over two Saturdays, Feb. 11 and March 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair will be held at 833 Las Vegas Boulevard North at the city’s Human Resources offices.
LAS VEGAS, NV

