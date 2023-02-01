ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Fresh off first ACC win, Louisville faces fading Florida State

Florida State will look to continue its dominance over host Louisville in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday. The Seminoles (7-16, 5-7 ACC) have won six straight over the Cardinals (2-19, 1-10) dating to February 2019 after a 75-53 victory on Dec. 10 in the teams' first meeting of the year at Tallahassee, Fla.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy