Florida State will look to continue its dominance over host Louisville in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday. The Seminoles (7-16, 5-7 ACC) have won six straight over the Cardinals (2-19, 1-10) dating to February 2019 after a 75-53 victory on Dec. 10 in the teams' first meeting of the year at Tallahassee, Fla.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO