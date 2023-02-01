WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Even if you’re not a Duke or UNC basketball fan, there are some things you should still know about this historic rivalry. The matchup is known as the Battle of the Blue or the Tobacco Road Showdown. Duke University and UNC Chapel Hill are separated by about 8 miles in distance. Not only that, but both their colors are different shades of blue. The rivalry is so intense it’s known to divide families, spouses, and co-workers in all the best kind of ways that comes with their own particular shade of blue. It’s also about pride and bragging rights.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO