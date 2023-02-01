Read full article on original website
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chapel Hill, NC
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Local Asheboro organizations team up to hold community warming center
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Local organizations in Asheboro made sure those in need were warm and safe Friday night during a community warming center on brewer street. They also provided a warm meal, a cot to rest, and items like clothes and hygiene products. "We are all human we are...
Collins Aerospace closing West Point facility in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Collins Aerospaceis closing its West Point facility in Winston-Salem. The company announced it will consolidate operations to its existing Winston-Salem Fairchild and Oak Plaza facilities and Kilkeel, Northern Ireland locations. “We are committed to ensuring our employees are treated respectfully and working with them closely throughout...
North Carolina man wins $1M Powerball, Jackpot grows to $700M
RALEIGH, N.C. — In Wednesday's nationwide Powerball drawing, a North Carolinian's $2 ticket matched all five white balls to win $1 million. The lucky ticket was purchased at the Food Lion on N.C. 50 in Garner in Wake County. Click the video player above to view headlines from WXII...
Surry County Schools looks to add more school resource officers to elementary schools
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — On Monday night, Surry County School officials will be asking Surry County commissioners to approve a plan to add three additional school resource officers to float between their 11 elementary schools. Surry County middle and high schools each have their own school resource officer. There...
5 fast facts every non-Duke, UNC fan should know about the historic rivalry
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Even if you’re not a Duke or UNC basketball fan, there are some things you should still know about this historic rivalry. The matchup is known as the Battle of the Blue or the Tobacco Road Showdown. Duke University and UNC Chapel Hill are separated by about 8 miles in distance. Not only that, but both their colors are different shades of blue. The rivalry is so intense it’s known to divide families, spouses, and co-workers in all the best kind of ways that comes with their own particular shade of blue. It’s also about pride and bragging rights.
Everything you could ever want to know about UNC vs. Duke historic rivalry
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Which shade of blue are you? We're talking all things Duke and Carolina basketball as we gear up for another historic rivalry. This season marks the 103rd anniversary of the Duke-North Carolina rivalry, which dates back to Jan. 24, 1920 — a 36-25 UNC win in Durham, according to Duke men's basketball.
Winston-Salem fire started by space heater, gasoline, the fire department says
INCIDENT ALERT - Residential fire 3000 Burke Mill. Fire is contained. 3 displacements. No injuries. Cause of fire - Space heater too close to gasoline. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/EJUy9x9CGb. — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) February 4, 2023. The fire department said in a tweet that the fire was contained as of 7:50...
Pull out the red clothes, National 'Wear Red Day' raises awareness for women's heart health
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pull out the red clothes. National "Wear Red Day" is tomorrow, Feb. 3, and it aims to raise awareness of the leading cause of death in women, which is cardiovascular disease. "It's really our chance to highlight the importance of focusing on women's heart health," said...
How did Duke become known as the Blue Devils?
DURHAM, N.C. — Did you know that the Duke Blue Devils could have become the polar bears, blue titans, blue eagles, or blue warriors just to name a few?. How the Duke Blue Devils got their name is just as historic as former Coach K’s legacy. But to know the full story we have to travel all the way back to World War I and to the Chasseurs Alpins, nicknamed, "les Diables Bleus," who were well-known French soldiers. The soldiers garnered attention with their unique training and knowledge of the alpine. They were called upon to break the stalemate of trench warfare in their native region of the French Alps.
'I was very hurt': Eden fire destroys redevelopment project aimed to create apartments, jobs, customers for nearby small businesses
EDEN, N.C. — The mayor of Eden said the former Spray Cotton Mills that caught fire was a redevelopment project that would've created more apartments, jobs and customers to support nearby small businesses. INVESTIGATION:. Eden fire leaders said their crews began battling the fire Wednesday night after 10:30 p.m.
North Carolina vs. Duke: A rare, unranked edition of the Tobacco Road rivalry
DURHAM, N.C. — When you think of the UNC-Duke rivalry, what comes to mind? Maybe thrilling finishes, Hall of Fame coaches, and high-stakes implications on the national college hoops scene. In the 2022-23 season, some of those staple characteristics are missing. For only the third time this century, Duke...
Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary looks for help after city finds them in noncompliance with zoning ordinance
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — TheFairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary in Winston-Salem may have to shut down due to a city zoning issue. The farm is located on Wayside Drive off of Kernersville Road in Winston-Salem. According to the city of Winston-Salem, the nonprofit is operating as a commercial business in a...
Greensboro police investigate armed robbery at Exxon on Randleman Road Saturday night
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating an armed robbery at an Exxon on Randleman Road Saturday night. According to the department's press release, the robbery happened at about 9:15 p.m. Police said one suspect said they had a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. There...
Greensboro man killed in crash on Creek Ridge Road, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 27-year-old man was killed during a crash on Creek Ridge Road, near Lynhaven Drive Friday night, according to Greensboro police. Officers were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Police said Bobby Hughes was driving eastbound on Creek Ridge Road when he drove left of...
UNC vs. Duke | Duke’s Jon Scheyer to make his debut in the historic rivalry series as head coach
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Blue Bloods Battle is here asUNC-Chapel Hill gets ready to take on Duke for what will be another historic matchup. Duke’s Jon Scheyer will make his debut in the rivalry series matchup as head-coach, according to Duke Men's Basketball. Saturday night's meeting at Cameron Indoor Stadium will mark the 259th meeting of college basketball’s bluest bloods.
Greensboro car crash involving serious injuries temporarily closes down Meadowview Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a car crash involving serious injuries temporarily closed down Meadowview Road. Greensboro police said Northbound Randleman Road at Meadowview Road is closed, and all Eastbound and Westbound lanes of Meadowview Road, between Randleman Road and South Elm-Eugene Street, are closed, due to a crash involving serious injuries.
4 juveniles injured in Reidsville crash; 2 drivers cited
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Four juveniles are recovering after a crash in Reidsville on Wednesday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. According to the Reidsville Police Department, it happened at Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive in Reidsville. Police said 'Vehicle #1,' a passenger vehicle, had four juveniles inside, including the driver....
Greensboro police arrest 2 suspects after four-hour standoff involving a hostage, officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they have arrested two suspects after a four-hour standoff involving a hostage. Police released a press release Saturday night. According to the document, police got the call about the incident involving two wanted suspects on Saturday at 3 p.m. The incident happened on...
Detention officer vacancies rise at Forsyth Co. jail; conditions becoming 'inhumane', inmates say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Inmates at the Forsyth County Detention Center (FCDC) said they are angry and scared now that detention officer shortages are impacting them at the jail. The rise in vacancies is happening after mandatory schedule changes were announced. This is a story WXII 12 News has...
Greensboro overnight crash closes all lanes on Burlington Road, Highway 70
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update:This crash has cleared. Original Story: A section of Burlington Road in Greensboro is closed after an overnight crash. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, it happened around 1:45 a.m. near the Greensboro Urban Loop. The NCDOT says Burlington Road is closed in both...
