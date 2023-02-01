ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Collins Aerospace closing West Point facility in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Collins Aerospaceis closing its West Point facility in Winston-Salem. The company announced it will consolidate operations to its existing Winston-Salem Fairchild and Oak Plaza facilities and Kilkeel, Northern Ireland locations. “We are committed to ensuring our employees are treated respectfully and working with them closely throughout...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina man wins $1M Powerball, Jackpot grows to $700M

RALEIGH, N.C. — In Wednesday's nationwide Powerball drawing, a North Carolinian's $2 ticket matched all five white balls to win $1 million. The lucky ticket was purchased at the Food Lion on N.C. 50 in Garner in Wake County. Click the video player above to view headlines from WXII...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

5 fast facts every non-Duke, UNC fan should know about the historic rivalry

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Even if you’re not a Duke or UNC basketball fan, there are some things you should still know about this historic rivalry. The matchup is known as the Battle of the Blue or the Tobacco Road Showdown. Duke University and UNC Chapel Hill are separated by about 8 miles in distance. Not only that, but both their colors are different shades of blue. The rivalry is so intense it’s known to divide families, spouses, and co-workers in all the best kind of ways that comes with their own particular shade of blue. It’s also about pride and bragging rights.
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

Everything you could ever want to know about UNC vs. Duke historic rivalry

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Which shade of blue are you? We're talking all things Duke and Carolina basketball as we gear up for another historic rivalry. This season marks the 103rd anniversary of the Duke-North Carolina rivalry, which dates back to Jan. 24, 1920 — a 36-25 UNC win in Durham, according to Duke men's basketball.
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

How did Duke become known as the Blue Devils?

DURHAM, N.C. — Did you know that the Duke Blue Devils could have become the polar bears, blue titans, blue eagles, or blue warriors just to name a few?. How the Duke Blue Devils got their name is just as historic as former Coach K’s legacy. But to know the full story we have to travel all the way back to World War I and to the Chasseurs Alpins, nicknamed, "les Diables Bleus," who were well-known French soldiers. The soldiers garnered attention with their unique training and knowledge of the alpine. They were called upon to break the stalemate of trench warfare in their native region of the French Alps.
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro man killed in crash on Creek Ridge Road, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 27-year-old man was killed during a crash on Creek Ridge Road, near Lynhaven Drive Friday night, according to Greensboro police. Officers were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Police said Bobby Hughes was driving eastbound on Creek Ridge Road when he drove left of...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

UNC vs. Duke | Duke’s Jon Scheyer to make his debut in the historic rivalry series as head coach

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Blue Bloods Battle is here asUNC-Chapel Hill gets ready to take on Duke for what will be another historic matchup. Duke’s Jon Scheyer will make his debut in the rivalry series matchup as head-coach, according to Duke Men's Basketball. Saturday night's meeting at Cameron Indoor Stadium will mark the 259th meeting of college basketball’s bluest bloods.
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro car crash involving serious injuries temporarily closes down Meadowview Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a car crash involving serious injuries temporarily closed down Meadowview Road. Greensboro police said Northbound Randleman Road at Meadowview Road is closed, and all Eastbound and Westbound lanes of Meadowview Road, between Randleman Road and South Elm-Eugene Street, are closed, due to a crash involving serious injuries.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

4 juveniles injured in Reidsville crash; 2 drivers cited

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Four juveniles are recovering after a crash in Reidsville on Wednesday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. According to the Reidsville Police Department, it happened at Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive in Reidsville. Police said 'Vehicle #1,' a passenger vehicle, had four juveniles inside, including the driver....
REIDSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro overnight crash closes all lanes on Burlington Road, Highway 70

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update:This crash has cleared. Original Story: A section of Burlington Road in Greensboro is closed after an overnight crash. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, it happened around 1:45 a.m. near the Greensboro Urban Loop. The NCDOT says Burlington Road is closed in both...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy