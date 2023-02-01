Read full article on original website
UFC Fight Night 218 video: Tatsuro Taira stays unbeaten with slick armbar finish
LAS VEGAS – Tatsuro Taira gave Jesus Aguilar a rude welcome to the octagon on Saturday with a slick finish in the opening bout at UFC Fight Night 218. Taira (13-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC), a highly-touted flyweight prospect out of Japan, kept his undefeated record in tact with a triangle-armbar submission finish over Aguilar (8-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) at the 4:20 mark of Round 1 of the event at the UFC Apex.
UFC Fight Night 218 discussion thread
LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 218 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, which kicks off at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). You can discuss the event here. Be sure to follow along with the...
LIVE: Sounders Make Club World Cup Debut vs. Al Ahly
It’s finally time for MLS to take part in the world’s biggest international club tournament. The Sounders, winners of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League, take on Egyptian side Al Ahly on Saturday in the second round of the Club World Cup. Seattle reached the competition, which is being...
