LAS VEGAS – Tatsuro Taira gave Jesus Aguilar a rude welcome to the octagon on Saturday with a slick finish in the opening bout at UFC Fight Night 218. Taira (13-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC), a highly-touted flyweight prospect out of Japan, kept his undefeated record in tact with a triangle-armbar submission finish over Aguilar (8-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) at the 4:20 mark of Round 1 of the event at the UFC Apex.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 HOURS AGO