Ejiro Evero Let Out of Broncos Contract, Will Interview For Vikings DC Job
Former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has been allowed out of his contract with Denver and will interview with the Vikings for their DC vacancy, according to multiple reports. Evero and Brian Flores appear to be the top two candidates in Minnesota. Evero is a very strong candidate. He has...
Panthers Remain Interested in Broncos DC Ejiro Evero
Ejiro Evero interviewed for the Carolina Panthers head coaching job, but didn't make it to the second round of interviews and the team ultimately hired Frank Reich. However, the team remains interested in him and has submitted a request to Denver to speak with him about the defensive coordinator position, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Report: Broncos Release DC Ejiro Evero From His Contract
After a bout of 'will they/won’t they,' the Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has reportedly opted to let defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Evero has been freed to interview for defensive coordinator positions with other teams. "Sources: The Broncos are...
Colts have No Appeal to Veteran QB According to ESPN
Bill Barnwell of ESPN took a look at 13 teams around the NFL who could be in the market for a veteran quarterback and ranked them in order of best situations. The Indianapolis Colts came in at an unlucky 13 in those rankings. Last season, veteran quarterback Matt Ryan took...
Aaron Rodgers’s Indecisiveness Could ‘Complicate’ Trade Talks, per Report
Another offseason of uncertainty regarding Aaron Rodgers’s NFL future could reportedly play a major role in the Packers’ ability to trade the star quarterback in the event both sides decide it’s time to move on. Rodgers, much like last offseason, has remained mum while contemplating the idea...
NFL Insider on Patriots DeAndre Hopkins Trade: Never Say Never
Yank the reins away from Matt Patricia. Hire Bill O'Brien to repair the offense. Make sure Tom Brady didn't want come back to Foxboro. And now, in the New England Patriots' quest to upgrade their woeful offense, find a play-making receiver. Might that guy still be ... DeAndre Hopkins?. As...
Podcast: Hear what Reid, Mahomes and other Chiefs had to say about the Super Bowl
The Chiefs spoke to reporters for the first time since qualifying for Super Bowl LVII, which means they’re speaking to you on SportsBeat KC. You’ll hear from Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, Frank Clark and Nick Bolton on today’s show. Reid provided the update on injuries. The Chiefs...
Seahawks Plans for Geno Smith: Contract or Franchise Tag?
As he's set to potentially enter free agency, Geno Smith has made it clear: he wants to remain quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks next season. There's been no indication that the feeling isn't mutual from the front office as Seattle's offseason rolls on, as there's been a lack of drama with how things might turn out for both parties. However, per reports Saturday from The Athletic, a continued relationship won't get done via the franchise tag, as the Seahawks would rather not use the tag on Smith.
New York Giants 2023 UFA Primer: LS Casey Kreiter
It’s been a while since the New York Giants had to make an important decision regarding who’s going to handle their long snapping duties. For 12 seasons, the franchise’s special teams base was held down by stalwart Zak DeOssie, the former fourth-round pick in 2007. After 199 games played and two Super Bowl titles, the lifetime Giant retired, leaving the team to search for his replacement. The answer was seventh-year pro Casey Kreiter.
2023 NFL Draft Profile: LB Nick Anderson
A former two-star prospect who was the 41st player coming out of Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Finished third as the valedictorian in his high school class. Anderson spent a season at Jones County Junior College. Notables. A productive undersized linebacker with a versatile skill set, who was a...
Underrated Isaac Seumalo “Quietly” Having Another Super Season
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles’ offensive line is not only the best in the NFL, it’s also antithetical to the stereotype of what the big guys up front are supposed to be. The skill-position players are earmarked to be stars and while Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown are certainly that for the NFC Champions, the real headliners are tucked away in the back right corner of the locker room.
Beasley Hopes to Play in 2023 After Late-Season Unretirement
After a brief stint with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley retired from the NFL believing that his career ran its course. However, he came out of retirement at the end of the season to re-join the Bills for Buffalo’s playoff run. Despite coming up short, Beasley added an element to...
Jammie Robinson concludes standout week with solid performance in 2023 Senior Bowl
If utilized correctly, the Senior Bowl can mark the beginning of a player's rise in the NFL Draft. Just look at former Florida State star defensive end Jermaine Johnson, who blew away so many scouts in practice that he didn't even need to play in the game. Johnson ended up being selected in the first round by the New York Jets last year.
New Team Makes Big Move in Rodgers’ Next-Team Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – If the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers decide a trade is in their best interests, two obvious trade destinations have emerged. One is the New York Jets, with a talented roster and a new offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, that would come with a huge seal of approval from Rodgers.
BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code MCBET $1000 Offer for Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl MVP Odds
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Only twice in the franchise’s history has a member of the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl MVP: Len Dawson in 1970 and Patrick Mahomes in 2020. On Feb. 12, Mahomes will look to do so again in matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 — and Kansas bettors can back their quarterback by utilizing the BetMGM Kansas bonus code MCBET, which provides new customers a $1,000 first-bet offer.
The List of Upcoming Free Agents From the 49ers
The 49ers have a bunch of decisions to make in the next month or so in regard to free agency. 25 players are slated to become free agents. 21 will be unrestricted, three will be restricted, and one is an exclusive restricted free agent. The four players with a restricted...
Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl: Why one sportsbook struggled to choose an opening favorite
Jay Kornegay, executive vice president for SuperBook Sports operations, says his company takes pride in delivering some of the first-to-market NFL betting lines each week. So when Cincinnati’s Joseph Ossai was getting flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty on Sunday that set up a potential Kansas City Chiefs game-winning field goal in last weekend’s AFC Championship Game? Kornegay says discussion began immediately at his Westgate headquarters in Las Vegas.
Two Packers on PFF’s List of Top 100 Free Agents
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst took care of his biggest free-agent-to-be by signing Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins to a contract extension a couple days before Christmas. Still, the Packers have seven players scheduled to reach free agency who played at least...
Hawks Handle Jazz With Ease 115-108
The Atlanta Hawks entered Friday night's matchup against the Utah Jazz as road warriors and fought hard for 48 minutes. Atlanta defeated Utah 115-108, picking up another important win on their five-game road trip. Atlanta did not waste any time jumping out to a 22-point lead in the first half....
How the Chiefs turned their rookies from liabilities into assets for Super Bowl run
The conversation with Chiefs rookie safety Bryan Cook occurs in front of his locker half an hour after he celebrated a trip to Super Bowl LVII. He nods along to the initial three questions in an interview, replying with extensive explanations to each. But when the fourth arrives, he feels the need to interrupt.
