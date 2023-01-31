Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar Tragically DiesOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
NBA Makes Major Announcement After BrawlOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State earns road series split at No. 3 MinnesotaThe LanternMinneapolis, MN
Two Best Buy Locations Merging Into a Single Outlet Store as One Permanently Closes on March 4Joel EisenbergShakopee, MN
Another massive retail store closing in MinnesotaKristen WaltersShakopee, MN
Minnesota Resort Suffers Fire Damage
Dusty Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reported at 10:38 a.m. February 3, 2023 firefighters received a call from Winjum's Resort, 17759 177th St. W. The caller stated they went into the restaurant and it appeared a fire had occurred sometime overnight. The fire was out but they wanted the fire department to come and make sure everything was okay.
Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
Police ask for public to help identify Eden Prairie gas station robber
EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. – Police need help identifying the person who robbed an Eden Prairie gas station Thursday morning.It happened just before 8 a.m. at Lucky's Station on Anderson Lakes Parkway near Chestnut Drive.The robber came into the store, grabbed money from the register and then walked out. Police say "no weapon was implied or seen."Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 952-949-6200.
Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota
According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
Motorist strikes, kills woman in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a woman is dead Saturday evening after a motorist hit her in Brooklyn Park.The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were dispatched to the accident shortly after 7:30 p.m. at Brooklyn Boulevard and Hampshire Avenue North.Officers say they found a person in the road they believe to be an adult woman and pronounced her dead on the scene.The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, police say. Impaired driving is not a suspected factor in the crash.
tourcounsel.com
Gaviidae Common | Shopping mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Gaviidae Common is a mixed-use shopping mall and office complex on Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The first phase of the mall, Gaviidae Common I, opened in 1989 and is adjoined to Gaviidae Common II by a series of skyways. Phase II opened in 1991. A joint venture designed by Argentine American architect César Pelli and Chicago-based Lohan Associates, the mall occupies 443,000-square-foot (41,000 m2) of retail and office space spread across five floors.
Three people found dead in Bloomington parking lot
Bloomington police are investigating after finding three adults dead in a truck parked at a business parking lot late Wednesday night. Police are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.
Maple Grove police officer helps couple when they needed it most: "Thank you wasn't even enough"
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- A police officer went above and beyond to help a Maple Grove couple when they needed it most.It was a Friday morning, right after a snowstorm and just before Christmas. Seventy-two-year-old Bob Klick had been working in his garage. But almost as soon as he walked back into the house, he collapsed."I knew he had to be seen, something was wrong," said Diana Klick.Bob's wife Diana had just had foot surgery, so she called 911 to get help. Police and paramedics arrived and took Bob to the hospital where it was determined that an undetected infection...
Small plane crashes in rural Washington County
BAYTOWN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a pilot has minor injuries Saturday evening after he crashed a plane in rural Washington County.The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call from the pilot just after 4:30 p.m. reporting he crashed a single-passenger aircraft in a field near 34th Street North and Oasis Avenue in Baytown Township.Deputies say the pilot was able to walk to the nearest road to meet them. He was then transported to the hospital with minor injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Expanding to 3 New Locations in Minnesota
When you ask people in the area what their favorite food is when they go out to eat, you usually hear Mexican. There are so many choices from tacos, to nachos, to burritos and chimichangas to enchiladas, fajitas and more! Plus there are so many variations of these foods from the different meats, cheeses, heat factor, toppings and more.
4-plex apartment building in south Minneapolis deemed uninhabitable after fire
MINNEAPOLIS -- A south Minneapolis apartment building was deemed uninhabitable on Wednesday night after a fire.Crews were called to a four-plex on the 2100 block of Chicago Avenue South around 7:30 p.m. There was smoke showing from the second floor.The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the building was deemed uninhabitable and was boarded up.No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
fox9.com
Minnesota snowmobiler had BAC nearly three times the legal limit: Charges
FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old Forest Lake man has been charged with a DUI after crashing a snowmobile when he had a BAC almost three times the legal limit. According to the charges out of Washington County, the suspect crashed his snowmobile near Highway 97 and Jewel Lane in Forest Lake on January 8th after 10:30 p.m. A bystander came upon the scene and found the suspect unconscious next to the snowmobile.
krwc1360.com
Wright County Man Injured in Accidental Gun Shot Incident
A local man was injured Wednesday morning when he apparently accidentally shot himself in the hand. Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud reports that around 11 AM, his department was dispatched to the 212 Medical Center in Chaska for an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound to his hand. A...
Victims of Minnesota Murder-Suicide ID’D
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of the victims of a murder-suicide earlier this week. Bloomington Police responded to the report of a man slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a parking lot about five miles west of the Mall of America Wednesday night. Police Chief Booker Hodges said responding officers saw three people, not from the Twin Cities, dead of gunshot wounds inside of the pick-up.
Police Investigating Murder-Suicide That Took Place Near Mall in Minnesota
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Bloomington are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that claimed the lives of three people. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says officers were dispatched to a shopping center parking lot in the area of I-494 and France Ave., which is about five miles west of the Mall of America. Officers were called to the parking lot on the report of a pick-up truck parked there with a person slumped over shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Minnesota police employees nurse injured puppy back to health after fleeing suspects toss him from car window
Sheriff's office workers in Minnesota are helping a puppy they named "Taho" to recover from a broken leg after he was thrown from a window by suspects involved in a car chase.
Cottage Grove Police Want To Know Who’s Leaving These Notes Everywhere
Someone in Cottage Grove, Minnesota has either had it with people selling drugs in their neighborhood, or they have a vengeance with an individual. The Cottage Grove Police Department is asking for help in finding the individual that is leaving these notes all over town. Although it's blacked out on the pictures, the notes list an individual in the area as being a seller of Heroin, Fentanyl, and Meth.
mprnews.org
Watch out, Minneapolis: The tow truck cometh
Minneapolis has handed out more than 2,000 tickets in the last three days and towed more than 200 vehicles off of the even sides of non-snow emergency streets, as they pick up enforcement of a winter parking ban instituted last week. “What we wanted to do was to give people...
Overcrowding injures at least 10 at Minneapolis Islamic center
MINNEAPOLIS – A beyond-capacity event in Minneapolis Thursday night led to several people fainting and getting injured, including children.The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were sent to the Abubakar As-Sadique Islamic Center, on the 2800 block of 13th Avenue South, at about 7 p.m., but "fire and ambulance crews could not access due to deadlock of traffic and parked cars blocking access."Authorities say that at least 10 people -- mostly women and children -- were given medical treatment, predominately for fainting.Firefighters and paramedics had to proceed on foot to reach the victims, who were both inside and outside the building. Several people were transported to Hennepin Healthcare, while others drove themselves to be evaluated.Police say there wasn't any criminal activity, and no one was arrested.
fox9.com
Puppy thrown from stolen car during police chase found safe on side of freeway in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A puppy deputies say was thrown out of a stolen vehicle during a chase in St. Paul is now recovering after being rescued by law enforcement. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. on Monday after someone called 911 stating a person had been shot. During the chase, the suspects refused to stop and started driving the wrong way on Interstate 694.
