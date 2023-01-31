MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- A police officer went above and beyond to help a Maple Grove couple when they needed it most.It was a Friday morning, right after a snowstorm and just before Christmas. Seventy-two-year-old Bob Klick had been working in his garage. But almost as soon as he walked back into the house, he collapsed."I knew he had to be seen, something was wrong," said Diana Klick.Bob's wife Diana had just had foot surgery, so she called 911 to get help. Police and paramedics arrived and took Bob to the hospital where it was determined that an undetected infection...

