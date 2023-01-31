Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Although 2022 was a tough year for Terra Luna Classic (LUNC), the token has been surging as of late. At press time, LUNC was trading at $0.00019904, showing a surge of over 30% since last month. Terra had consolidated within the previous support zone established in November 2022 and showed the potential to rally higher in the weeks to come.

