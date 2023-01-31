As the most surprising part of Xbox and Bethesda's January Developer Direct, "Hi-Fi Rush" was not only revealed but released the very same day for Xbox and PC. This first surprise hit of 2023 is a rhythm, character action game that naturally features plenty of rhythm-focused minigames, but they don't need to get in the way of one enjoying the title. In fact, one of the several different accessibility options within "Hi-Fi Rush" is specifically for making those possibly pesky rhythm segments much easier.

2 DAYS AGO