Bend may be getting a second Chick-fil-A location, this time on the south end of town. At least the company has started the process for it. City of Bend planning records show that the national chicken fast food chain applied last month to build a new location where the Shari’s Cafe and Pies restaurants sits at S. Highway 97 and Murphy Road. That’s the same parking lot as the Albertson’s, just south of Walmart.

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO