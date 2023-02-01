Read full article on original website
▶️ ‘How dare you!’ SE Bend neighbors let city council hear it over gas station
The Bend City Council on Wednesday kicked an appeal for an approved development at Brosterhous and Murphy Roads to a state appeals board, but not before hearing some heated words from neighbors who are vocally and passionately against the project. The development includes a brew pub, food truck court and...
Thornburgh resort appeals heard by Deschutes County commisioners
Resort developers and opponents were back in front of the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners Wednesday over the proposed Thornburgh Resort. The board heard appeals from both sides about the property outside of Redmond. That’s where a golf course and some housing and lodging units are already approved. Developers...
▶️ ‘Hundreds’ of homeless to be moved for Deschutes County land exchange
A land exchange deal from 2015 between the state of Oregon and Deschutes County has one more step: Clearing the homeless population off of 137 acres of land east of Redmond. “They don’t have the means of moving their trailers,” said Cody Ledbetter, a man that lives off of East Antler Avenue in his trailer. “They’ll lose a lot.”
▶️ Bend food cart yard owner fears Neff-Purcell closure will hurt business
A Bend food cart community business owner says the five month closure at the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard is going to hurt his business. The closure begins Feb. 22 and is expected to last through mid-summer — roughly five months. The closure is to make improvements for traffic flow, including adding turn lanes.
▶️ Dogs pull for a cause in Sunriver
The 9th Annual Sunriver Brewing K9 Keg Pull was held Saturday to crown the top keg pulling pup, have some fun, and raise some money. Dogs of all shapes and sizes showed up to pull empty beer kegs, growlers, and cans. Nearly 200 dogs were pulling to make a paws-itive...
▶️ Is Bend getting a second Chick-fil-A?
Bend may be getting a second Chick-fil-A location, this time on the south end of town. At least the company has started the process for it. City of Bend planning records show that the national chicken fast food chain applied last month to build a new location where the Shari’s Cafe and Pies restaurants sits at S. Highway 97 and Murphy Road. That’s the same parking lot as the Albertson’s, just south of Walmart.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace building 50 new beds for kids in need Friday
The local arm of the national nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds beds for kids who don’t have a bed of their own, is celebrating a new location on Friday. And they’re doing it by building 50 new beds. Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) collects the materials...
▶️ National survey reveals drop in underage drinking; What about local youth?
A survey by the National Institute on Drug Abuse indicates a downward trend of underage drinking nationwide. “Just those declines alone I think are a win for public health because we know that’s going to help protect these young brains,” said Dr. Aaron White with the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
Sisters music teacher becomes first Oregonian to use high-tech ‘Exoskeleton’ to walk again
Erik Himbert, a local music teacher and Oregon resident has undergone a life-changing experience. The post Sisters music teacher becomes first Oregonian to use high-tech ‘Exoskeleton’ to walk again appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Man Arrested Following Jefferson Co. Chase
MADRAS, OR -- A Bend Man was arrested after a Sunday night high-speed chase in Jefferson County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to pull over a car on Highway 26 at about 8:25 p.m., but the car took off toward Madras. During the chase, JCSO says the suspect reached speeds over 100 miles an hour.
DCSO: Man arrested after making threats at Sisters restaurant
A man was arrested in Sisters for allegedly making threats at a restaurant Tuesday night. According to Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Seekell, 27, entered Takoda’s restaurant, allegedly intoxicated and refused to leave. He became aggressive with staff and made a non-specific threat about shooting up an unnamed...
Jefferson County jury convicts Redmond man of manslaughter, DUII in fatal 2020 crash on Highway 97
A Jefferson County jury on Monday convicted a 31-year-old Redmond man of manslaughter, drunken driving and assault in a November 2020 head-on collision that killed a Culver teen and seriously injured two others. The post Jefferson County jury convicts Redmond man of manslaughter, DUII in fatal 2020 crash on Highway 97 appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond man gets nearly 19 years in prison in deadly 2020 DUII crash
A Redmond man convicted of manslaughter, assault and DUII in a 2020 drunk driving crash that killed one woman and seriously injured two other people has been sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison. Brandon Tylor Kern, 31, was found guilty Monday on first- and second-degree manslaughter, two counts of...
Country superstar Chris Stapleton coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Multi-Grammy-winning country artist Chris Stapleton is coming to Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater this June. Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show will be held June 16 at 7:00 p.m. Gates open at 5:30. Special guests will be Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone. Tickets start at $115...
