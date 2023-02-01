Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Fire damages townhouses in Cumberland County
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged townhomes in Cumberland County on Saturday, Feb. 4. Officials were called to the scene at the 300 block of Liberty Court in Silver Spring Township at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Silver Spring Township Fire Company has told abc27 that most of the fire was at the back of the home.
WGAL
Apartment building fire in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Crews were on the scene of a fire in an apartment building in Cumberland County. Dispatch says the call came in around 1:50 p.m. The fire was in the 300 block of Liberty Court in Mechanicsburg. It is still unknown how the fire started.
One hospitalized after crash in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A person was airlifted after a crash Saturday in Schuylkill County. It happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of 895 and Route 61 in Deer Lake. Officials say three cars were involved and one of the drivers was trapped. That driver was flown to...
abc27.com
Police in Lebanon County investigating shots fired into bank
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — South Lebanon Township Police are investigating an incident of shots fired that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 2. According to police, officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank at 850 East Walnut Street in Lebanon. When police arrived on the scene, they learned two bullet holes were found in the entry doors by employees.
2 people hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after central Pa. crash: police
A man and a woman were seriously hurt in a Thursday afternoon crash in Lebanon County, police said. A 33-year-old Lebanon man and a 76-year-old Jonestown woman collided just after 4 p.m. at Route 72 and Awol Road in Union Township. The man was driving south on Route 72 and the woman was headed north, making a left turn onto Awol Road, at the time of the crash, according to Cleona police.
abc27.com
Cumberland County motel fire displaces 30+ people
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More details have been released after a fire damaged a Motel 6 in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County on Friday night. The Upper Allen Township Fire Chief states that flames started at a mobile home about six feet behind the motel. From there, the fire spread throughout the building. Officials tell abc27 that over 30 people have been displaced, including the motel owner’s family, who lived in that mobile home.
WGAL
Two drivers injured in 3-vehicle crash in Lebanon County
Two people suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Lebanon County on Thursday, according to police. The crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Route 72 and Awol Road in Union Township. Police said a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old Lebanon man collided with a vehicle...
Teen boy missing from Cumberland County home
Lower Allen Township police are looking for a teenage boy who has been missing for several weeks. Jaden Dunn first went missing Jan. 16 from Cedar Cliff High School, police said. However, Dunn returned to school and was reported missing again Jan. 23, after he took off running when a...
One injured in York County truck fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire in York County Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, crews responded to Tiger Trash, located along the 200 block of Steamboat Boulevard in East Manchester Township for the fuel tank fire. At this...
Robbery at Tobacco Hut on Wayne Ave
On February 3rd at 2:12 am, two suspects broke the front door glass of The Tobacco Hut and entered the business. The suspects then shattered a display case and stole several vape devices before fleeing the store. One of the suspects cut themselves on the shattered display case resulting in an injury.
abc27.com
Pa. woman loses $14K to person claiming to be deputy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.
abc27.com
Suspect identified in Palmyra assault investigation
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Palmyra Borough Police Department, a man wanted in connection with an assault last month has been identified. Police say a man was found bleeding from his head when they arrived at the first block of North Railroad Street on January 28. Police...
local21news.com
Tractor-trailer cab impaled by shifting load in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa, (WHP) — A tractor-trailer driver in North Annville Township got an unwelcomed surprise when a beam from a shifting load broke through into the cab of the vehicle. Officials say the Annville Cleona Fire Department responded to the incident around 5 p.m. Wednesday on State Route...
WGAL
SERT Team serves warrant at home in Lancaster County
SALUNGA-LANDISVILLE, Pa. — A SERT team served a warrant Friday morning at a home in Lancaster County. The incident happened around 6 a.m. at a house on James Street and South Avenue in Landisville, which is in East Hempfield Township. There were numerous officers at the scene, including two...
Large cave under Pennsylvania home reopened after being closed for 70 years
A unique house in Pennsylvania houses a secret cave in its basement that was off limits for almost 70 years. Until now. The Black-Coffey Caverns, originally called the Baker Caverns, can be entered again after almost three-quarters of a century have passed by. The house, owned by Dara Black, is located in the Franklin County community of Williamson. Black does tours that are conducted as open house events, where visitors...
1 dead after car goes off road and into trees in Newark, Delaware
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Newark, Delaware.
Freezing temperatures complicate hours-long fire fight at central Pa. motel
A fire that broke out in the back of a Cumberland County Motel 6 had firefighters working for hours Friday evening in frigid cold temperatures. Although officials don’t know the cause of the fire, Upper Allen Township Fire Chief Tom Shumberger Jr. said it started in the back of the building toward a trailer that was destroyed in the firefight. The fire then rolled across the roof of the motel and went down into the building before spreading.
WGAL
Fire sends up huge plumes of black smoke in Lebanon County
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Huge plumes of black smoke poured from a fire on Thursday in Lebanon County. The fire happened after noon at a construction site along the 1800 block of Cornwall Road in North Cornwall Township. WGAL viewers shared a video (posted above) and a photo...
WGAL
Lancaster man missing almost a month, family worried
LANCASTER, Pa. — A family in Lancaster is worried after a family member has been missing for nearly a month. Lancaster police are actively searching for 35-year-old Edgard Cirino-Castro, who has been missing since Jan. 5. His family is concerned for him and wants to know that he is...
abc27.com
Lancaster man arrested following fatal East Lampeter Township crash
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster was arrested following the fatal crash that took place in East Lampeter Township back in December of 2022. According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, on Dec. 29, 2022, at around noon police responded to the 2100 block of New Holland Pike for a report of a vehicle crash with entrapment.
