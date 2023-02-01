ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

bigislandnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Ho‘olaule‘a

With thousands of people expected to attend Saturday’s Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival in Waimea on the Big Island, today’s “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is ho‘olaule‘a. It means celebration or festival. A hoʻolauleʻa may consist of authentic hula dancing and music, foods, vendors...
WAIMEA, HI
the university of hawai'i system

February 2023 anniversaries

The University of Hawaiʻi celebrates February 2023 faculty and staff anniversaries. Administrative and Fiscal Support Specialist, UH Mānoa.
HONOLULU, HI
kauainownews.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: ʻŌlelo

In 2012, the month of February was recognized as Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i, Hawaiian language month, to celebrate and encourage the use of the Hawaiian Language. ‘Ōlelo means language, speech, word, quotation, statement, utterance, term, tidings. Like most indigenous languages throughout the world, the Hawaiian language faced...
HAWAII STATE
kapunahou.org

The Legacy of E.K. Fernandez

Almost everyone on Oahu has been to a carnival or fair provided by E.K. Fernandez. The carnival rides, games, and food company was founded in 1903 and remains family owned today. According to the E.K. Fernandez website, their first carnival was the Maui County Fair in 1915. Many people know them for their thrilling rides and games, but their early events involved animals, such as elephants! In fact, their elephant Daisy was the first to be imported to Hawaii. Oahu’s 50th State Fair, which resumed this past summer after three years of hiatus, featured many rides provided by E.K. Fernandez.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
bigislandgazette.com

High Turnout for Electronics Recycling Collection Events

The County of Hawai‘i’s Recycling Section held its Electronics Recycling Collection Events in Hilo and Kona in December and January, during which the public once again came out in droves to properly dispose of their junk TVs, monitors, computers and printers. These collection events were sponsored by the...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Even without thrill rides, returning crowds pack Punahou Carnival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. That’s what thousands of people experienced Friday night as the longtime tradition reopened to the public for the first time in three years — even though there’s still a big part that’s missing.
HONOLULU, HI
malta

Fishing in Hawaii, A Guide to the Best Spots and Techniques

Hawaii is a paradise for anglers and fishing enthusiasts. With its clear blue waters and abundant marine life, the Hawaiian Islands offer a range of opportunities for both saltwater and freshwater fishing. From trolling for giant trevally off the coast to casting for rainbow trout in a highland stream, there's something for everyone.
HAWAII STATE
hinowdaily.com

My Life. Just Listen

HONOLULU (HI Now) - Hawaii News Now launched a campaign called My Life. Just Listen. The goal of this campaign is to address the mental health crisis currently impacting Hawaii’s youth. HI Now host Kainoa Calron is joined by My Life. Just Listen ambassador, Roman De Peralta, as he shares his personal journey!
HAWAII STATE
Outsider.com

700 Gallons of Diesel Fuel Spill From Hawaiian Space Force Facility

Roughly 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled out of a Space Force Surveillance Complex in Maui earlier this week. The facility is located at the top of the Haleakala volcano in Haleakala National Park. The Star Advertiser reports that the U.S. Space Force has yet to determine the cause of the incident. “Due to a mechanical issue, a diesel fuel pump for an on-site backup generator failed to shut off,” a spokesperson for the government said.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Controversial military fencing project being relocated

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A controversial military fencing project on a Windward hillside is being relocated after complaints from the community.  It’s been called an eyesore. Kailua resident Jeremy Kalan has a clear view of it from his backyard. “It’s like a scar on the face of the land,” Kalan said. The partially built 7-foot-tall fence […]
KAILUA, HI
Antelope Valley Press

Whale dies with fishing nets, plastic bags in stomach

HONOLULU (AP) — A whale that washed ashore in Hawaii over the weekend likely died in part because it ate large volumes of fishing traps, fishing nets, plastic bags and other marine debris, scientists said Thursday, highlighting the threat to wildlife from the millions of tons of plastic that ends up in oceans every year.
HAWAII STATE

