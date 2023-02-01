Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?JulesJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Related
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Ho‘olaule‘a
With thousands of people expected to attend Saturday’s Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival in Waimea on the Big Island, today’s “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is ho‘olaule‘a. It means celebration or festival. A hoʻolauleʻa may consist of authentic hula dancing and music, foods, vendors...
the university of hawai'i system
February 2023 anniversaries
The University of Hawaiʻi celebrates February 2023 faculty and staff anniversaries. Administrative and Fiscal Support Specialist, UH Mānoa.
‘Guilt tipping’ in Hawaii: Do you tip for takeout?
"Should I just leave that person a 10% or just a few dollars? That's an option but it's not mandatory," said Sheryl Matsuoka, Hawaii Restaurant Association executive director.
Couch crashers dog foster program
The Hawaiian Humane Society is asking the public to participate in their Couch Crashers program that allows you to foster a dog for a short period of time.
kauainownews.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: ʻŌlelo
In 2012, the month of February was recognized as Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i, Hawaiian language month, to celebrate and encourage the use of the Hawaiian Language. ‘Ōlelo means language, speech, word, quotation, statement, utterance, term, tidings. Like most indigenous languages throughout the world, the Hawaiian language faced...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A Maui firefighter needs blood donations. Those on his island find they’re unable to help
MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friday marks one week since a Maui firefighter was critically injured in a flood. Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, was sucked into a storm drain and swept out to sea in Kihei. He is still fighting for his life. His family has been pleading for blood donations. But...
kapunahou.org
The Legacy of E.K. Fernandez
Almost everyone on Oahu has been to a carnival or fair provided by E.K. Fernandez. The carnival rides, games, and food company was founded in 1903 and remains family owned today. According to the E.K. Fernandez website, their first carnival was the Maui County Fair in 1915. Many people know them for their thrilling rides and games, but their early events involved animals, such as elephants! In fact, their elephant Daisy was the first to be imported to Hawaii. Oahu’s 50th State Fair, which resumed this past summer after three years of hiatus, featured many rides provided by E.K. Fernandez.
bigislandgazette.com
High Turnout for Electronics Recycling Collection Events
The County of Hawai‘i’s Recycling Section held its Electronics Recycling Collection Events in Hilo and Kona in December and January, during which the public once again came out in droves to properly dispose of their junk TVs, monitors, computers and printers. These collection events were sponsored by the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Even without thrill rides, returning crowds pack Punahou Carnival
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. That’s what thousands of people experienced Friday night as the longtime tradition reopened to the public for the first time in three years — even though there’s still a big part that’s missing.
hawaiinewsnow.com
At one of the top beaches in the country, no showers or restrooms ― and no timeline for a fix
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s been no running water for months at a top-ranked beach on Hawaii Island. The water at Hapuna Beach State Park was shut off nearly four months ago. Now, beachgoers want to know why it’s taking so long to resolve the problem at a popular beach that attracts hundreds of people a day.
Fishing in Hawaii, A Guide to the Best Spots and Techniques
Hawaii is a paradise for anglers and fishing enthusiasts. With its clear blue waters and abundant marine life, the Hawaiian Islands offer a range of opportunities for both saltwater and freshwater fishing. From trolling for giant trevally off the coast to casting for rainbow trout in a highland stream, there's something for everyone.
hinowdaily.com
My Life. Just Listen
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Hawaii News Now launched a campaign called My Life. Just Listen. The goal of this campaign is to address the mental health crisis currently impacting Hawaii’s youth. HI Now host Kainoa Calron is joined by My Life. Just Listen ambassador, Roman De Peralta, as he shares his personal journey!
Interested in owning a home in Honolulu? Kuilei Place packets offered now
Kuilei Place packets now available for Honolulu housing.
Invasive larvae found in unwanted mulch dumped on property
The Hawaii Department of Agriculture got a call from a Waimanalo landowner searching for answers after mulch was dumped on his property. he said it was infested with coconut rhinoceros beetle larvae.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Zippy’s celebrates Hawaiian language month with new ‘Ōlelo Hawaiʻi menus
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Zippy’s is celebrating Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language month), with exciting new menus. Throughout February, diners will be able to view the Zippy’s menu in both English and ‘Ōlelo Hawaiʻi. They’re partnering with E Ho’opili Mai on Instagram for...
Should Hawaii visitors pay a green fee?
Visitors would have to shell out $50 to visit State beaches, hiking trails and parks if a bill making its way through the Legislature is passed.
700 Gallons of Diesel Fuel Spill From Hawaiian Space Force Facility
Roughly 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled out of a Space Force Surveillance Complex in Maui earlier this week. The facility is located at the top of the Haleakala volcano in Haleakala National Park. The Star Advertiser reports that the U.S. Space Force has yet to determine the cause of the incident. “Due to a mechanical issue, a diesel fuel pump for an on-site backup generator failed to shut off,” a spokesperson for the government said.
Controversial military fencing project being relocated
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A controversial military fencing project on a Windward hillside is being relocated after complaints from the community. It’s been called an eyesore. Kailua resident Jeremy Kalan has a clear view of it from his backyard. “It’s like a scar on the face of the land,” Kalan said. The partially built 7-foot-tall fence […]
Antelope Valley Press
Whale dies with fishing nets, plastic bags in stomach
HONOLULU (AP) — A whale that washed ashore in Hawaii over the weekend likely died in part because it ate large volumes of fishing traps, fishing nets, plastic bags and other marine debris, scientists said Thursday, highlighting the threat to wildlife from the millions of tons of plastic that ends up in oceans every year.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Public charter school on UH campus ‘caught off guard’ about possibly being displaced
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A K-12 charter school on the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s campus is mobilizing the community for a fight over their future. The principal at the University Lab School said their relationship with the University of Hawaii dates back all the way to the 1930s. Still,...
Comments / 0