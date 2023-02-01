Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Member of Georgia football staff present as fatal crash investigation took place
A member of the University of Georgia football coaching staff was present at the site of the fatal Jan. 15 crash involving two members of the football team and two members of the recruiting staff, according to reporting from the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Bryant Gantt, director of player support and operations...
atlantanewsfirst.com
911 calls raise questions about fatal crash involving UGA player
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday Atlanta News First obtained new 911 calls from the Athens Clarke County Police Department that provided new information into the immediate aftermath of the fatal crash that killed University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and team staffer Chandler Lecroy last month.
Georgia Bulldogs news: Last 2023 commit signs NLI, son of Bulldog legend gets offer, more
Heading into the weekend here’s all the Georgia Bulldog news from the last 24 hours, staring with a positive recruiting headline. The only Georgia Bulldogs commit who hadn’t signed as of the end of National Singing Day was three-star offensive lineman, Jamal Meriweather. That has now been remedied, as the former UCF commit has now signed his NLI and is officially a Dawg.
newyorkbeacon.com
‘Her Life Was Suddenly Altered’: Friend Says Georgia High School Teacher Injured In Viral Brawl with Student Is Unable to Walk
Less than a week after a Georgia teacher was captured on video in a fracas with one of her students, her friends are saying her leg and knee are so injured she will need to learn to walk again. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help the educator with...
What social media is saying about Georgia football post-National Signing Day
While there wasn’t a lot of fireworks on National Signing Day, Georgia fans still had plenty to talk about it.
2 teens suffer chemical burns during science lab activity at north Georgia school, 1 hospitalized
Habersham County Schools confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two students were badly burned during a science lab activity. One of the students remains in the hospital. Channel 2′s Tom Regan learned that the student was taken to the burn unit at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. The accident happened Thursday afternoon at the Habersham Ninth Grade Academy when three students were working on an activity. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rockdale County teacher let go after attacking student
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teacher at Heritage High School in Conyers was let go after video surfaced of the teacher attacking a student. Edward Senter, who also served as the school’s athletic director, reportedly picked up a student and slammed him to the ground. The incident left the student unconscious. His mother after said he suffered no further bruises or injuries.
Did Georgia’s groundhog Gen. Beauregard Lee see his shadow today?
Spring is coming early. — That’s the word from Georgia’s own furry prognosticator, Gen. Beauregard Lee, as Georgia’s foremost authority on the start of spring emerged from his home at Dauset Trails Nature Preserve in Jackson, he did not see his shadow. For over two decades,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Husband of missing woman last seen in Johns Creek to be extradited back to Indiana
CARMEL, Ind. — The husband of a Carmel woman who was last seen in February 2022 is being extradited back to Indiana. A spokesperson with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed Xavier Breland will be brought back to Hamilton County, but said the department does not know when this is happening. The spokesperson did not share details about why Xavier is being brought back.
Metro Atlanta mother of 7 killed by hit-and-run driver
The incident happened on Highway 36 in Covington, near Bethel Bara Baptist Church.
Police say teen couple lured Henry County 14-year-old, paralyzing him during armed robbery
He thought he was just going to visit a friend on his Christmas break.
WGAU
NE Ga police blotter: Stephens Co man dies in Franklin Co crash, woman hit by train in Gainesville
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is warning about scam telephone calls.
YAHOO!
Metro Atlanta teacher accused of body slamming student, knocking him out
A teacher is out of a job and facing a simple assault charge after he body-slammed a student while trying to prevent a fight. Edward Senter also serves as athletic director at Heritage High School in Rockdale County. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes obtained video on Wednesday of an incident involving...
Dog found tied up with note outside Gwinnett business
The dog, who’s name is Champ, was left with a note from his owner who said they could no longer take care of him.
fox5atlanta.com
Mother of seven killed in Newton County hit and run
A mother of even was killed in a hit and run. Now, loved ones are desperate to find the person responsible. The Newton County Sheriff's Office says they won't stop until they find the driver who never even bothered to stop.
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Former Heritage High School athletic director facing assault charge involving student
CONYERS — The former athletic director at Heritage High School has been charged with simple assault on a student in connection with an incident that took place at the school in December. Edward Senter, 52, was arrested Jan. 23 after he allegedly intervened in a student fight in the...
accesswdun.com
Principal and two teachers at Banks Co. Elementary resign amid investigation
The principal of Banks County Elementary School and two teachers have resigned amid a investigation into sexual misconduct on the school's campus. Fox 5 Atlanta reported Thursday that state investigators from the Professional Standards Commission are investigating after a five-page report was released by the Banks County Board of Education detailing an alleged affair between principal Dr. Dana Simmons and a physical education teacher.
accesswdun.com
Clarkesville man, a disabled vet. with memory loss, subject of Mattie's Call
A disabled veteran from Clarkesville is the subject of a Mattie's Call issued by local authorities on Wednesday night. James Brian Whittum, 74, was last seen driving his silver 2018 Toyota Highlander in the area of Toccoa Highway and Hills Crossing Road in Clarkesville around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle has a Georgia Purple Heart license plate, with the tag number WV912E.
wuga.org
An Athens News Matters Extra: Monica Kaufman Pearson Extended Interview
February 1st, the first day of Black History Month, and six days before the University of Georgia’s annual Mary Frances Early Lecture, named after civil rights’ leader and the university’s first African American graduate, Mary Frances Early. Each year’s lecture is presented by a speaker who embodies Ms. Early’s legacy. WUGA's Alexia Ridley sat down with Atlanta news icon, Monica Kaufman Pearson, who will deliver this year's lecture.
