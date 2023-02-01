ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

911 calls raise questions about fatal crash involving UGA player

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday Atlanta News First obtained new 911 calls from the Athens Clarke County Police Department that provided new information into the immediate aftermath of the fatal crash that killed University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and team staffer Chandler Lecroy last month.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Last 2023 commit signs NLI, son of Bulldog legend gets offer, more

Heading into the weekend here’s all the Georgia Bulldog news from the last 24 hours, staring with a positive recruiting headline. The only Georgia Bulldogs commit who hadn’t signed as of the end of National Singing Day was three-star offensive lineman, Jamal Meriweather. That has now been remedied, as the former UCF commit has now signed his NLI and is officially a Dawg.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 teens suffer chemical burns during science lab activity at north Georgia school, 1 hospitalized

Habersham County Schools confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two students were badly burned during a science lab activity. One of the students remains in the hospital. Channel 2′s Tom Regan learned that the student was taken to the burn unit at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. The accident happened Thursday afternoon at the Habersham Ninth Grade Academy when three students were working on an activity. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Rockdale County teacher let go after attacking student

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teacher at Heritage High School in Conyers was let go after video surfaced of the teacher attacking a student. Edward Senter, who also served as the school’s athletic director, reportedly picked up a student and slammed him to the ground. The incident left the student unconscious. His mother after said he suffered no further bruises or injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Husband of missing woman last seen in Johns Creek to be extradited back to Indiana

CARMEL, Ind. — The husband of a Carmel woman who was last seen in February 2022 is being extradited back to Indiana. A spokesperson with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed Xavier Breland will be brought back to Hamilton County, but said the department does not know when this is happening. The spokesperson did not share details about why Xavier is being brought back.
CARMEL, IN
fox5atlanta.com

Mother of seven killed in Newton County hit and run

A mother of even was killed in a hit and run. Now, loved ones are desperate to find the person responsible. The Newton County Sheriff's Office says they won't stop until they find the driver who never even bothered to stop.
accesswdun.com

Principal and two teachers at Banks Co. Elementary resign amid investigation

The principal of Banks County Elementary School and two teachers have resigned amid a investigation into sexual misconduct on the school's campus. Fox 5 Atlanta reported Thursday that state investigators from the Professional Standards Commission are investigating after a five-page report was released by the Banks County Board of Education detailing an alleged affair between principal Dr. Dana Simmons and a physical education teacher.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Clarkesville man, a disabled vet. with memory loss, subject of Mattie's Call

A disabled veteran from Clarkesville is the subject of a Mattie's Call issued by local authorities on Wednesday night. James Brian Whittum, 74, was last seen driving his silver 2018 Toyota Highlander in the area of Toccoa Highway and Hills Crossing Road in Clarkesville around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle has a Georgia Purple Heart license plate, with the tag number WV912E.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
wuga.org

An Athens News Matters Extra: Monica Kaufman Pearson Extended Interview

February 1st, the first day of Black History Month, and six days before the University of Georgia’s annual Mary Frances Early Lecture, named after civil rights’ leader and the university’s first African American graduate, Mary Frances Early. Each year’s lecture is presented by a speaker who embodies Ms. Early’s legacy. WUGA's Alexia Ridley sat down with Atlanta news icon, Monica Kaufman Pearson, who will deliver this year's lecture.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy