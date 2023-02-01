Read full article on original website
Pet ashes used to re-grow ocean reefs in what could be Florida's first memorial pet reef
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new organization is turning the ashes of pets who have passed into reefs that will help replenish the ocean, giving pet lovers a new way to honor and remember their pets after death. Cindy TenHagen lost her beloved Chow-Hound mix Bella last year. “She meant...
Action News Jax
Local attractions make list for Best of Florida 2022, here are the winners
Guide to Florida announced its winners for the Best of Florida 2022 awards. Places all around jax, topped the lists.
First Coast News
St. Augustine man gunned down was active in community, helping the homeless
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — "Oh my gosh, we were gobsmacked. Just speechless," Judy Dembowski described the way she and many others felt when they heard that Jason Mullins had been shot and killed. "He was a wonderful man. Really was," she said. Dembowski runs various homeless programs in the...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach one of deadliest beaches in U.S., travel blog finds
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Florida has 7 of the 10 deadliest beaches in America, which includes Jacksonville Beach, according to the travel site “Travel Lens.”. The website says Jacksonville Beach is ranked seventh in the nation. These findings aren’t just based on shark bites. The blog, however, did...
getawaycouple.com
The Best Hot Springs in Florida You Have to Visit
Florida has many hot attractions, including some of its natural springs. They are among the many reasons the Sunshine State is a fantastic place to visit almost year-round. The hot springs in Florida are relaxing places to soak or float, and they are also pristine estuaries. They aren’t like the springs out west, one of which is one of the largest of its kind in the world.
alachuachronicle.com
Children abducted from Missouri in 2022 located in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – On February 1, 2023, High Springs Police Department located two abducted Missouri children and their abductor after a routine vehicle tag check indicated the vehicle owner was a fugitive. Officers located the trio shopping in Winn Dixie, after disguising their identities. The non-custodial mother, Kristi...
Jacksonville Daily Record
7-Eleven proposed in St. Johns County
Bartram Springs Center LLC proposes a 4,728-square-foot 7-Eleven convenience store, fueling stations and a canopy on 1.5 acres at northeast Bartram Springs Parkway and Race Track Road in St. Johns County. The site is in Promenade at Bartram Springs. Common Oak Engineering LLC of Orlando is the civil engineer. Bartram...
OnlyInYourState
Spend An Entire Week At These 7 Enticing Rentals In Florida And Score An Awesome Discount
Are you the type of traveler who visits a place, and no matter where you are, you never want to leave? Sometimes vacations can be quite short – a weekend, just a few days – which makes it extremely hard to leave. However, we have a list of enticing VRBO rentals in Florida that offer an incredible discount the longer you stay. Are you looking to save some money on a seven-day trip? We’ve got you covered right here.
A Florida Native Shares Their Reasons for Leaving the State. Do You Agree?
Are there too many people moving to Florida and is life getting harder living in the Sunshine State?. The answer is yes according to one person. A Floridian on the Reddit website posted that after living in Florida their whole life, they had had enough and were moving.
wogx.com
This Florida beach has been dubbed the 'deadliest beach' in the U.S.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A day at a Florida beach can be the perfect getaway. With miles of sand, sunshine and crashing ocean waves, people from all over the world flock to our beaches for a day out with friends and family. However, according to data from the online...
995qyk.com
Florida Residents Get Hooked Up For Universal Studios
Time to head to one of Florida’s favorite theme parks! Universal Studios in Orlando just dropped an epic ticket deal for Florida residents. From now (Feb 2) until June 29, 2023, Florida residents can save some big bucks when they buy a 2-day park ticket! Universal is offering 2 free days with this specific ticket purchase.
This Is Florida's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
pontevedrarecorder.com
St. Augustine Yacht Club breaks ground for youth sailing center
The St. Augustine Yacht Club (SAYC) celebrated the groundbreaking of the Stanley and Catherine Paris Youth Sailing Center on Saturday, Jan. 21. Located on Salt Run adjacent to the club, the center will be completed in 2024. It is being made possible through the donation of the property by Drs. Stanley and Catherine Paris to the City of St. Augustine. The property was deeded to the city and then leased to the club for 99 years.
First Coast News
St. Johns County Sheriff's Office say there's a trend of mail theft in the county
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said mail theft is an issue in Florida and their county is no exception. Authorities urge neighborhoods to remain vigilant. For one local-family owned business, they had to change how they deliver their mail because money was not making it to their vendors. Business had to stop until payments were met. Angela Sowers wants to know who is stealing her company's mail.
Ultimate List Of The Best Places To Kayak In Florida
Best Places To Kayak In Florida Starting With Rivers. An outdoor enthusiast’s paradise and one of the best places to kayak in Florida, the freshwater rivers are a great place to start.
St. Johns County teachers continue their silent protest
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In St. Johns County, teachers are still protesting the amount they are getting paid. In November, teachers protested with picket signs through Downtown St. Augustine, demanding a salary increase. Now, their protest has taken a quieter approach. It started last Wednesday, when teachers worked...
The latest on COVID in Florida: It's looking up, but sewage counts rising in 3 counties
The latest COVID-19 wave continues to recede across Florida. Here’s what the latest data says:. Hospitals statewide tended to 2,008 COVID-positive patients, the fewest since Christmas, the U.S. Health and Human Services Department reported Friday. How many cases this week?. State health officials logged 21,062 new cases this week,...
Boat gets stuck under bridge in Florida
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street Bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
Action News Jax
Volunteers needed to serve on St. Johns County boards and committees
St. Johns County is looking for volunteers to serve on its boards and committees.
'About to kill someone': Text messages revealed in police report prior to fatal shooting in St. Augustine
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police say Vance Wilkins, 34, is facing charges for 2nd degree murder in the deadly shooting of Jason Mullins, 50. First Coast News has obtained the arrest report from St. Augustine police which sheds new light on the details of the murder and texts sent by Wilkins before the shooting.
First Coast News
