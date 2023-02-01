ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

The Best Hot Springs in Florida You Have to Visit

Florida has many hot attractions, including some of its natural springs. They are among the many reasons the Sunshine State is a fantastic place to visit almost year-round. The hot springs in Florida are relaxing places to soak or float, and they are also pristine estuaries. They aren’t like the springs out west, one of which is one of the largest of its kind in the world.
FLORIDA STATE
Children abducted from Missouri in 2022 located in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – On February 1, 2023, High Springs Police Department located two abducted Missouri children and their abductor after a routine vehicle tag check indicated the vehicle owner was a fugitive. Officers located the trio shopping in Winn Dixie, after disguising their identities. The non-custodial mother, Kristi...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
7-Eleven proposed in St. Johns County

Bartram Springs Center LLC proposes a 4,728-square-foot 7-Eleven convenience store, fueling stations and a canopy on 1.5 acres at northeast Bartram Springs Parkway and Race Track Road in St. Johns County. The site is in Promenade at Bartram Springs. Common Oak Engineering LLC of Orlando is the civil engineer. Bartram...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Spend An Entire Week At These 7 Enticing Rentals In Florida And Score An Awesome Discount

Are you the type of traveler who visits a place, and no matter where you are, you never want to leave? Sometimes vacations can be quite short – a weekend, just a few days – which makes it extremely hard to leave. However, we have a list of enticing VRBO rentals in Florida that offer an incredible discount the longer you stay. Are you looking to save some money on a seven-day trip? We’ve got you covered right here.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Residents Get Hooked Up For Universal Studios

Time to head to one of Florida’s favorite theme parks! Universal Studios in Orlando just dropped an epic ticket deal for Florida residents. From now (Feb 2) until June 29, 2023, Florida residents can save some big bucks when they buy a 2-day park ticket! Universal is offering 2 free days with this specific ticket purchase.
FLORIDA STATE
St. Augustine Yacht Club breaks ground for youth sailing center

The St. Augustine Yacht Club (SAYC) celebrated the groundbreaking of the Stanley and Catherine Paris Youth Sailing Center on Saturday, Jan. 21. Located on Salt Run adjacent to the club, the center will be completed in 2024. It is being made possible through the donation of the property by Drs. Stanley and Catherine Paris to the City of St. Augustine. The property was deeded to the city and then leased to the club for 99 years.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
St. Johns County Sheriff's Office say there's a trend of mail theft in the county

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said mail theft is an issue in Florida and their county is no exception. Authorities urge neighborhoods to remain vigilant. For one local-family owned business, they had to change how they deliver their mail because money was not making it to their vendors. Business had to stop until payments were met. Angela Sowers wants to know who is stealing her company's mail.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Boat gets stuck under bridge in Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street Bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
FLORIDA STATE
