Cowboys and cowgirls can celebrate western culture at this weekend’s Cowboy Festival at the Lassen County Fairgrounds. The event features two nights of concerts at the Industrial Building. Jeremy McComb and Chad Bushnell storm the stage Friday, Feb. 3 and McComb and Buck Ford do the same Saturday, Feb. 4. Tickets to each concert at $26, and the doors open at 6 p.m. and the shows start at 7 p.m.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO