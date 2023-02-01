ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: Man burned in motel fire, big rig crash in Simi, more news

By Staff reports
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 4 days ago
Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Man seriously injured in motel fire

A man was seriously burned Monday night in a fire at a motel room in Newbury Park and transported to a local hospital for treatment, the Ventura County Fire Department reported.

Fire Department spokesman Andy VanSciver said the man was rescued from a ground-floor unit at the Motel 6 at 1516 Newbury Road, treated by paramedics and transported to Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks.

No update on his condition was available from fire or hospital officials Tuesday, nor were the man’s age and city of residence known.

VanSciver said the cause of the fire, reported around 7 p.m., was unknown, but that the blaze was basically contained to the side of a mattress. A sprinkler in the room kept the fire in check and essentially extinguished it, VanSciver said.

Semitrailer crash closes intersection

A big rig collided with a pickup truck Tuesday morning after losing control while exiting Highway 118, causing the semi’s trailer to tip over the pickup, officials said.

The accident sent the driver of the smaller vehicle to the hospital for evaluation of pain.

A spokesman for the California Highway Patrol said the big rig hit the curb and lost control while trying to make a right turn onto Madera Road. The driver had no visible injuries, but was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation, CHP Officer Ryan Ayers said.

The incident was reported shortly after 9:10 a.m. near Madera and Viewline Drive, on the north side of Highway 118. Simi Valley Police Department officials closed the intersection for hours as crews cleaned up debris.

The exit leading north onto Madera Road was also closed for a time and reopened shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Child molestation charges filed against Oak View man

Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a 70-year-old Oak View man for child molestation, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Tuesday.

The defendant, Aristeo Rivera Ramos, is facing 11 counts of forcible lewd acts on minors under age 14. He is also charged with the special allegations of substantial sexual conduct and perpetration of the alleged crimes against more than one person.

Ramos is accused of molesting two minors known to him beginning in 2011, when the children were age 6, through 2020. If convicted, Ramos is facing up to 275 years to life in prison. He was arrested by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office a week ago.

Ramos was released on his own recognizance Friday. Terms of his release include staying away from the two victims, both children under 18, and not coming within 10 yards of the fence line his residence shares with an elementary school.

He has not yet entered a plea. His next court appearance is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27 in courtroom 13 at the Ventura County Superior Court.

Additional potential victims or anyone who witnessed alleged crimes committed by Ramos are asked to contact District Attorney Investigator Yumi Kirk at 805-477-1638.

Woman escaping flooding victim of identity theft

A woman who abandoned her vehicle while escaping flooding during intense rain on Jan. 9 was reportedly the victim of identity theft.

Ventura County Sheriff's officials said the woman's car became stranded in mud and water in an unincorporated area near South Mountain and Balcom Canyon roads. She was forced to abandon the vehicle with some personal items still inside, including credits cards.

The following day, the woman's bank alerted her concerning fraudulent credit card activity exceeding $1,800. The cards had been used at several businesses in the area.

Sheriff's detectives with the Santa Clara Valley station viewed video of two suspects, a 45-year-old Fillmore man and a 26-year-old Santa Paula man, making purchases with the stolen cards. One was arrested last week, the other on Monday.

A search warrant of a vehicle driven by the men had numerous items bought with the stolen cards, according to the sheriff's office. The men were both arrested on suspicion of identity theft, conspiracy and receiving stolen property.

Items may be updated.

