Big Bear, CA

Deputies kill armed female suspect near Big Bear

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago

Sheriff’s deputies killed a 30-year-old armed female suspect after responding to a domestic disturbance near Big Bear.

Big Bear Sheriff’s Station deputies at 1:37 p.m. on Monday responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of South Spruce Lane in the unincorporated community of Sugarloaf.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a woman involved in the disturbance had just left the home in a vehicle with a firearm.

During an area check, deputies found the unoccupied vehicle parked at Maple Hill Trails, just north of the residence.

Deputies continued their search of the trail area, found the suspect with a handgun, and then shot and killed the woman.

The Sheriff’s department didn’t release details of the shooting or the domestic disturbance that led to the initial call.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told the Daily Press "At this point in the investigation, investigators do not believe the suspect fired at the deputies."

Deputies immediately administered life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived, Sheriff’s officials said.

Despite continued saving measures, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division also responded and assumed the investigation.

The dead woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged by the Sheriff’s Department to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

sherrea simmons
4d ago

Let me get this Str8: They found the female suspect that had a gun but she didn't pull on them and they shot her anyway? Make it make sense.

