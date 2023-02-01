PREP BASKETBALL: Raiders rally to top Susan Moore 74-68, Lady Raiders suffer 1st loss of season

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The Good Hope Raiders and Lady Raiders returned home to D.E. Ryan Gymnasium Tuesday night after competing in last week’s Cullman County Tournament and they celebrated senior night with a pair of matchups against Susan Moore. The Lady Raiders dropped to 28-1 after suffering their first loss of the season to the second-ranked 3A Lady Bulldogs 52-39 but in the boys’ game, the Raiders rallied from down 13 in the first half to collect a 74-68 win over the Bulldogs.

Between games, Good Hope seniors Rudi Derrick, Ashlin Hamm, Colton Lindsey, Charlie O’Neil, Jed Clements and Bailey Keef were honored for all their contributions to their respective Raider teams.

Good Hope 74 – Susan Moore 68 (Varsity Boys)

A pair of Colton Lindsey baskets kept the score tied at 4 early in the first quarter and Tyler Cone knocked down a jumper to make it 6-6. However, Susan Moore was able to build some momentum as the period went on, pulling ahead 16-11 and outscoring the Raiders 10-4 in the final two minutes of the first to take a 26-15 lead into the second.

The Bulldogs continued to make shots, and led by as many as 13 early in the second quarter but Good Hope began to climb back midway through the period. Jacob Haynes scored six straight points for the Raiders to cut the lead to 39-30 and K’mal Bell followed with two more buckets to make it a 41-34 game with two minutes remaining in the first half. Weston Hancock scored to trim the lead to five and in the final minute of the quarter, Bell and Hancock each scored off of turnovers to bring the lead down to 42-40 at halftime.

Cone converted an and-one play at the line to make it a 1-point game early in the third and Hancock laid one in to give the Raiders a 45-44 lead. Baskets by Lindsey and Hancock kept Good Hope in front 49-46 and Bell buried a three later in the period to stretch the lead to 54-46. The Bulldogs responded and outscored the Raiders 12-2 in the final three minutes of the third to retake a 58-56 lead going into the fourth.

Cone scored to tie the game at 58 and Lindsey converted an and-one play to put Good Hope back in front 61-58 early in the fourth quarter. Baskets from Cone and Colten Whatley helped the Raiders maintain a 65-60 lead later in the period and another score by Lindsey inside of two minutes made it a 70-62 game. Bell knocked down a pair of free throws and Cone laid one in just before time expired to secure a 74-68 win for Good Hope.

Bell led the way for the Raiders with 20 points in the win, followed by Lindsey with 17, Cone with 13, Haynes with 12 and Hancock with 10.

Susan Moore 52 – Good Hope 39 (Varsity Girls)

Bailey Tetro scored the game’s first points and after a pair of Susan Moore baskets on the other end, she knocked down a three to put Good Hope in front 5-4 early in the opening period. Rudi Derrick drilled a three-pointer to keep the Lady Raiders ahead 8-7 and Bailey Tetro converted an and-one ply in the final two minutes of the first quarter to give Good Hope an 11-10 lead going into the second.

A Charly Johnson basket and another three from Bailey Tetro extended the Raider lead to 16-10 early in the second quarter. Tetro then scored back to back buckets for Good Hope to make it a 20-18 game and in the final minute of the half, Derrick and Ivey Maddox each scored to give the Lady Raiders a 24-18 advantage at the break.

Points were hard to come by in the third quarter. Maddox buried a three to stretch the lead to 27-18 early in the period and after an 8-0 run by the Lady Bulldogs, Johnson scored inside to keep Good Hope ahead 29-27 going into the fourth quarter.

The final frame didn’t go according to plan for the Lady Raiders. Baskets by Heather Tetro and Johnson made it a 33-30 game with just over six minutes to play but Susan Moore began to heat up from three-point range. The Lady Bulldogs pulled ahead 38-35 and outscored Good Hope 14-4 the rest of the way to win it 52-39 and hand the Lady Raiders their first loss of the season.

Bailey Tetro led Good Hope with 19 points in the loss, followed by Johnson with eight and Derrick and Maddox with five.

Good Hope will travel to Hazel Green Friday as the Lady Raiders look to snap the Lady Trojans’ historic 87-game winning streak.

