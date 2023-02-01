Gators romp in The Valley: Fred Biondi, Ricky Castillo lead UF to sixth Sea Best title

The Florida Gators sprinted away from the field on Tuesday to win their sixth Sea Best Invitational.

Fred Biondi (64) and Ricky Castillo (67) shared medalist honors at 6-under-par 204 at the TPC Sawgrass Dye’s Valley and all five UF starters finished among the top-10 as Florida beat the University of North Florida by 23 shots at 14-under-par 826 in theannual tournament hosted by Jacksonville University.

Giovanni Manzoni (69) finished third at 5-under, Miguel Leal (68) tied for fifth at 3-under and Yuxin Lin (69) tied for ninth at even par.

Florida repeated as the Sea Best team champions and won their fourth under coach J.C. Deacon. They already held the record for the most team titles.

The Ospreys were led by 2022 Sea Best individual champion Nick Gabrelcik and Robbie Higgins, who both shot 70 to tie for ninth. Alexander Vandemorten of Jacksonville (73) tied for 14th at 1-over.

UNF will host The Hayt at the Sawgrass Country Club beginning with 36 holes on Sunday, and the final 18 holes on Monday.