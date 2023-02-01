Read full article on original website
Russia-based Sberbank to launch DeFi platform on Ethereum
Russian leading lender Sberbank has hinted at plans to launch decentralized finance (DeFi) platform on the Ethereum blockchain by the end of May, 2023, Interfax news reports. Sberbank director of the blockchain laboratory Konstantin Klimenko disclosed that the Russian bank was at an advanced stage of developing its DeFi platform.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Bullish market sentiment sends Bitcoin briefly above $24,000
The cryptocurrency market cap saw a net inflow of around $40 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $1.09 trillion — up 4.22% from $1.05 trillion. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap increased by 3.17% and 5.69% to $459.17 billion and $204.59 billion, respectively.
MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin holdings were valued at $2.2B in Q4 2022
MicroStrategy, known for its repeat investments in Bitcoin, purchased more of the digital asset last quarter, according to a Feb. 2 investor report. Andrew Kang, CFO of Microstrategy, said that the company increased its total Bitcoin holdings to approximately 132,500 BTC during the fourth quarter of 2022. That amount had a market value of $2.194 billion at the end of the quarter on Dec. 31, 2022.
Are Ordinals NFTs ruining Bitcoin? – BitTalk #5
In this episode of BitTalk, hosts Akiba, James van Straten, and Nicholas Gregory discussed the state of and NFTs. First, Nicholas brought up the Ordinals debate, causing a buzz in the bitcoin world. He explained that while NFTs have been around for some time, with the introduction of a new protocol called Ordinals, they have become a hot topic. Storing large NFTs on the Ordinals protocol would take up a significant amount of block space, bringing up memories of the block size wars.
Render token up 17% after DAO approves burn & mint mechanism
Render Network announced that it has received governance approval to implement a burn and mint equilibrium (BME) mechanism for its native token — RNDR. RNDR surged over 17% to become the fourth largest gainer over the last 24 hours following the news. The token is trading at $1.67 and its market cap stands at about $424 million, as of press time.
Research: Asia, EU, US are bullish on Bitcoin, Ethereum
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate analysts shows that Asia, the U.S., and the EU have been bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) since late January. As the regional price metrics indicate, investors from all three regions feel more bullish on BTC than they do on ETH. In the meantime, year-over-year BTC supply for Asia means BTC will continue to increase in the short term.
Kraken closes Abu Dhabi’s office, sacks 8 staff
Crypto exchange Kraken has closed its Abu Dhabi office and is ending support for United Arab Emirates’ national currency Dirham, Bloomberg News reported Feb. 2. The crypto firm discharged eight members of its MENA team, keeping the managing director Benjamin Ampen to oversee the transition in the region. The...
Binance acquires S. Korea-based GOPAX exchange
Leading crypto exchange Binance has acquired a majority stake in South Korea-based GOPAX exchange, Bloomberg reports. Binance has been working to re-enter the South Korean market since it shuttered operations in 2021. As a result, it reportedly completed the due diligence needed to acquire GOPAX on Jan. 2. Binance has...
Binance terminates WazirX wallet services, asks it to withdraw users’ funds
Crypto exchange Binance asked WazirX operator Zanmai Labs to withdraw the funds on its Binance wallets because it was terminating its services to the firm, according to a Feb. 3 statement. Binance said it decided after Zanmai failed to clarify its misleading statements about the relationship between both firms. The...
72% of institutional traders have no plans to trade crypto, JPMorgan survey
A survey of 835 institutional traders from 60 different global locations revealed that 72% have no plans for crypto trading in 2023, according to data released by JPMorgan. According to the survey, most traders had no interest in crypto trading because of market volatility. 46% of the traders said volatile markets’ would be their greatest daily trading challenge in 2023, while 22% said liquidity availability would be the most significant issue. Others cited issues like regulatory change, data availability, price transparency, etc.
ReserveBlock Announces Native Coin Listing on Bitrue and Deepcoin
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. San Francisco, San Francisco, 2nd February, 2023, Chainwire — Open source blockchain ReserveBlock has announced the listing of its native coin...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Bears take control as Bitcoin dips to $23,500
The cryptocurrency market cap saw a net outflow of around $10 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $1.08 trillion — down 0.86% from $1.09 trillion. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap fell 1.32% and 1.51% to $453.27 billion and $201.57 billion, respectively.
Indonesia to have national crypto exchange before June
The Trade Ministry of Indonesia had initially planned to set up a national cryptocurrency exchange by the end of 2022, but the ministry is now aiming to have the exchange set up before June 2023, according to a local news report. The bourse is being set up as part of...
London tops crypto hub rankings with 2nd highest number of crypto companies in the world
London, Dubai and New York have been ranked as the top 3 crypto hubs, with over 800 crypto-based companies active in the UK’s most populous city. Recap’s annual list of top crypto hub cities for 2023 looks at key metrics like tax status, quality of life index, and the overall number of crypto companies and specialists in a given metropolitan area in coming up with its rankings. It found London to have an estimated 2,173 people working in crypto-based jobs, the highest number of people working in the industry compared to anywhere else.
Craig Wright’s lawsuit against multiple Bitcoin developers will go to trial
A lawsuit from Craig Wright that aims to have Bitcoin developers surrender crypto and modify code can go to court, Reuters reported Feb. 3. Wright is suing 15 developers in an attempt to obtain 111,000 BTC worth $2.5 billion. Supposedly, Wright suffered a hack years ago, leading him to lose access to keys that would have allowed him to withdraw crypto from various addresses. (One of those addresses is believed to hold stolen funds related to the Mt. Gox hack, despite Wright’s assertions.)
Terra USTC surges 66% following approval to re-peg to $1
Terra Classic Stablecoin Terra UST (USTC) has surged over 66% following a governance approval to re-peg the stablecoin. Similarly, Terra Classic (LUNC) is also up 17.3% on the news, according to CryptoSlate data. On Jan. 3, the Terra Classic community passed a proposal to relink LUNA Classic and the de-pegged...
Binance signs MoU to deliver cryptocurrency infrastructure in Georgia
Binance signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Georgian Agency for Innovation and Technology (GITA). The agreement will see collaboration with “large scale” educational and community blockchain initiatives, including help with developing Georgia’s cryptocurrency industry. Binance Regional Director Vladimir Smerkis said the people of Georgia had...
China’s Suzhou city sets goal to become metaverse hub by 2025
China’s Suzhou city announced a roadmap to become a metaverse hub by 2025, as reported by Forkast News. The city aims to become the main attraction for metaverse development and innovation, according to Forkast News report. Suzhou is also targeting to attract over 200 companies that focus on virtual reality technology within its borders by 2025.
Orion protocol suffers $3M hack due to third-party vulnerabilities
Decentralized exchange platform Orion Protocol has suffered a $3 million hack due to reentrancy issues from third-party libraries. Orion protocol was designed to enable users to access liquidity pools across centralized and decentralized exchanges right from their non-custodial wallet. However, an incomplete reentrancy issue caused the protocol to be hijacked...
Filecoin’s Protocol Labs lays off one-fifth of staff
Protocol Labs has become the latest cryptocurrency company to carry out a mass layoff, according to a Feb. 3 report from Forbes. The company reportedly laid off 89 people, representing 21% or approximately one-fifth of its workforce. The company cited poor market conditions and “macroeconomic challenges…in relation to Filecoin dynamics” as the reason for its layoffs.
