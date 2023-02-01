ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

King Cake Festival, Souper Bowl among 5 things to do this weekend in Houma, Thibodaux

By Keith Magill, Daily Comet
Daily Comet
Daily Comet
 4 days ago

A king cake festival, a Mardi Gras kickoff celebration and a Souper Bowl cookoff are among five things to do this weekend in Houma and Thibodaux.

Here's a rundown:

Bayou King Cake Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwPM6_0kY80UPx00

Residents will get a chance to sample king cakes from about two dozen bakeries at a new festival scheduled for 1:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Thibodaux.

The inaugural Bayou King Cake Festival will get residents revved for the coming Mardi Gras parade season while benefitting the Lafourche Education Foundation, which gives grants to parish public school teachers for use in the classroom.

General admission tickets, available for $10 at Eventbrite.com , include five tastings and a doubloon that will allow you to cast a vote for best king cake. Tickets will cost $15 at the door. Sponsorships for various prices are also available at Eventbrite .

Mardi Gras at Southdown

The gift shop at Southdown Plantation and Museum, 1208 Museum Drive in Houma, will host a Mardi Gras kickoff celebration from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The free event will include king cake tasting, a close-up look at a Mardi Gras float and safety tips from local police.

King cakes are here: 8 spots in Terrebonne and Lafourche to get a taste of Mardi Gras

For subscribers: Get a deal on new clothes and help a Houma nonprofit help women find housing after prison

Souper Bowl

More than 20 teams will compete in the United Way for South Louisiana 's ninth annual SOUPer Bowl cook-off .

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Cannata's supermarket, 6307 West Park Ave. in Houma. A $5 admission fee lets you sample competitors' soups, chilis and gumbos.

Money raised will benefit United Way agencies in Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Mary and Assumption parishes.

Student Art Show

View art from students in Terrebonne, Lafourche and surrounding parishes at the Student Art Show, which opens Saturday at Downtown Art Gallery 630, 630 Belanger St. in Houma.

The show, sponsored by the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild, opens with a reception from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The exhibit will continue through Feb. 11 during gallery hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Admission is free.

Coming soon: Country singer Chris Janson and rock band Everclear to headline Thibodaux Firemen's Fair

Local parade schedule: Former Saints kicker Garrett Hartley to help kick off area's Mardi Gras parade season

Market at the Marina

Market at the Marina is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday under the Houma twin spans across from Terrebonne General Medical Center.

The market, held rain or shine the first Saturday of each month, is hosted by Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Corporation. Typical offerings include fresh produce, seafood, bread, eggs, honey, jams, pies, tarts and healthy portioned meals.

This article originally appeared on Daily Comet: King Cake Festival, Souper Bowl among 5 things to do this weekend in Houma, Thibodaux

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

St. Tammany neighborhoods starting to look a lot like Mardi Gras

It’s time to bedazzle the pets (and their people) and jazz up the shopping carts, wagons and strollers to join the Krewe Du Pooch Mardi Gras Walking Parade and Mardi party in Mandeville on Feb. 25. But remember: No aggressive dogs, no offensive or political throws and no golf carts or other motorized vehicles allowed.
MANDEVILLE, LA
WWL

High school on north shore helps Zulu get ready for Mardi Gras

SLIDELL, La. — Carnival is a community effort that spans Lake Pontchartrain. At Pope John Paul II High School in Slidell, Mardi Gras Day came early. “I’ve been working on this one for the whole month. So, this one is my masterpiece," Mallory Saladino said about her Dolly Parton inspired coconut.
SLIDELL, LA
houmatimes.com

Weekend Roundup: Get ready, it’s a big weekend!

Firewater Fais Do-Do | February 3 | 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers- Lift your spirits to the music of Jackson Macfarland, performing live. No cover!. Market at the Marina | February 4 | 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Downtown Houma Marina- Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina at the marina across from Terrebonne General. This week’s market will include local vendors, regular and mini-sized Hum “M” Bird King Cakes, face and canvas painting, a STEM activity, and a children’s mystery fitness game. Read more here.
HOUMA, LA
WWL

Krewe of Titans parade will be biggest yet

SLIDELL, La. — The first major Northshore parade of the season is almost here, and it will be the Krewe of Titans’ biggest yet. “17 marching bands, 23 floats,” Krewe President Toni Gebbia described, “dance groups from around Slidell and surrounding areas.”. And beyond. For the...
SLIDELL, LA
BRProud

Here’s where you can get boiled crawfish in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s crawfish season runs from January through July. Coincidentally, the season runs at the same time as Mardi Gras and the state’s festival season, making them a popular way to pass a good time between parades. Eating boiled crawfish with friends and family is a deep-rooted tradition. Native Americans were […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma Chamber names Large, Small Businesses of the Year

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday announced the 2022 Large and Small Businesses of the Year at the 93rd Annual Chamber Banquet. The Small Business of the Year was awarded to Downtown Jeaux and owner Tommy Guarisco. The following was shared at the banquet about the award:. The Small...
HOUMA, LA
myneworleans.com

Copeland’s of New Orleans Kicks Off 40 Years with Covington Renovation

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Copeland’s of New Orleans is celebrating 40 years in business in 2023. In honor of this milestone, Copeland’s unveils its new branding elements. The $1.3 million renovation is a brighter, modern take on classic New Orleans. It will be accompanied by a new logo, new design, expanded covered patio, and all new furniture, and present a whole new atmosphere for guests. The first Copeland’s restaurant to receive the redesign is in Covington, Louisiana, on Highway 190. This renovation will serve as the model for all future locations for the next decade.
COVINGTON, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Local resident has chance to become Miss Louisiana

Lafourche Parish resident, Ivy Robichaux is ready to take the stage and compete for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA. She will be representing Grand Isle, Louisiana in the competition, which takes place on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th at the Jefferson Premiering Arts Center in Metairie, LA.
GRAND ISLE, LA
tourcounsel.com

The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk | Shopping mall in Louisiana

The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, previously known as Riverwalk Marketplace until 2014, is an outlet mall located in the Central Business District of New Orleans, Louisiana. It is located along the Mississippi River waterfront, stretching from the base of Canal Street, upriver to the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. It is connected to the adjacent Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Who's coming to help New Orleans police for Mardi Gras?

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a briefing last week, the city’s call for law enforcement help from across the state was a success and Mardi Gras krewes can return to their traditional parade routes. “Jeanerette for example, wow, you know, Tangipahoa, wow and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

10 Suspects Arrested, 6 Wanted in Louisiana After Allegedly Filing False Injury Claims to Collect Insurance Benefits

10 Suspects Arrested, 6 Wanted in Louisiana After Allegedly Filing False Injury Claims to Collect Insurance Benefits. Houma, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on January 31, 2023, that in May of 2021, the LSP Insurance Fraud-Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office began investigating a criminal fraud complaint against a supplemental health insurance provider. As the investigation progressed, investigators discovered a group of 16 suspects who allegedly knowingly manufactured and filed fraudulent medical documents in 2019 and 2020. The suspects claimed to have been injured in an accident in order to obtain financial benefits, which resulted in over $85,000 being stolen from AFLAC insurance provider.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

3 more charged in vehicle break-ins in Thibodaux

Three more have been charged in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred this week in Thibodaux. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced today that Da'Khari Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Carbin, 19, of Patterson and Gregory Payne, 19, of Patterson, have been charged with both vehicle burglaries and attempted burglary for incidents in Lafourche.
THIBODAUX, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Remains of Missing Louisiana Man Located by Wildlife and Fisheries Agent

Remains of Missing Louisiana Man Located by Wildlife and Fisheries Agent. Louisiana – According to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, the remains of Robert Lee Hampton, 26, of Gonzales, Louisiana, was discovered in a sugar cane field in Convent, Louisiana. Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) began looking for Hampton after his family reported him missing on January 19. The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case as a homicide, with assistance from the APSO.
CONVENT, LA
houmatimes.com

Three Men Charged in Thibodaux Vehicle Burglaries

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three men have been charged in vehicle burglaries that occurred this week in Thibodaux. Da’Khari Clark, 20, of New Orleans as well as Keon Carbin, 19, and Gregory Payne, 19, both of Patterson, have been charged with vehicle burglaries and attempted burglary. All are currently incarcerated out of the parish.
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

Customer shoots woman inside St. Charles Avenue business after argument, NOPD says

A customer shot a woman at a St. Charles Avenue business after an argument with employees, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue, which will be busy with Mardi Gras parades starting next week. There are several businesses on the block, but authorities didn't identify the specific one.
Daily Comet

Daily Comet

1K+
Followers
210
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Thibodaux, LA from Daily Comet.

 http://dailycomet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy