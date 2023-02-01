King Cake Festival, Souper Bowl among 5 things to do this weekend in Houma, Thibodaux

A king cake festival, a Mardi Gras kickoff celebration and a Souper Bowl cookoff are among five things to do this weekend in Houma and Thibodaux.

Here's a rundown:

Bayou King Cake Festival

Residents will get a chance to sample king cakes from about two dozen bakeries at a new festival scheduled for 1:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Thibodaux.

The inaugural Bayou King Cake Festival will get residents revved for the coming Mardi Gras parade season while benefitting the Lafourche Education Foundation, which gives grants to parish public school teachers for use in the classroom.

General admission tickets, available for $10 at Eventbrite.com , include five tastings and a doubloon that will allow you to cast a vote for best king cake. Tickets will cost $15 at the door. Sponsorships for various prices are also available at Eventbrite .

Mardi Gras at Southdown

The gift shop at Southdown Plantation and Museum, 1208 Museum Drive in Houma, will host a Mardi Gras kickoff celebration from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The free event will include king cake tasting, a close-up look at a Mardi Gras float and safety tips from local police.

Souper Bowl

More than 20 teams will compete in the United Way for South Louisiana 's ninth annual SOUPer Bowl cook-off .

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Cannata's supermarket, 6307 West Park Ave. in Houma. A $5 admission fee lets you sample competitors' soups, chilis and gumbos.

Money raised will benefit United Way agencies in Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Mary and Assumption parishes.

Student Art Show

View art from students in Terrebonne, Lafourche and surrounding parishes at the Student Art Show, which opens Saturday at Downtown Art Gallery 630, 630 Belanger St. in Houma.

The show, sponsored by the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild, opens with a reception from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The exhibit will continue through Feb. 11 during gallery hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Admission is free.

Market at the Marina

Market at the Marina is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday under the Houma twin spans across from Terrebonne General Medical Center.

The market, held rain or shine the first Saturday of each month, is hosted by Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Corporation. Typical offerings include fresh produce, seafood, bread, eggs, honey, jams, pies, tarts and healthy portioned meals.

