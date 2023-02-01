ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford Township, NJ

HOLMDEL HOUSE FIRE: FAMILY SAFE, HOME DESTROYED, GOFUNDME SET UP, SEARCH FOR BELOVED DOG DUKE CONTINUES

THE SEARCH CONTINUES FOR THEIR BELOVED DOG DUKE. THERE WERE INCORRECT SOCIAL MEDIA REPORTS THAT DUKE WAS FOUND. TAPINTO SPOKE WITH THE FAMILY TODAY AND THE SEARCH CONTINUES. HERE IS LINK TO GOFUNDME: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-rubin-family-fire-relief. READ MORE ABOUT HOLMDEL HOME DESTROYED IN DEVISTATING FIRE: Family Safe, Dog Missing as Holmdel Home...
HOLMDEL, NJ
Heavy Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road

HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today that there is a working fire at a dwelling on Holland Road in Holmdel - upgraded to heavy. First responders are on the scene. There is a request for county support. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Family Safe, Dog Missing as Holmdel Home Goes up in Flames.

HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto reported Friday at 4:40 p.m., that a home was on fire at 214 Holland Road in Holmdel. Mutual aid from surrounding jurisdictions and the county arrived quickly to assist Holmdel Firefighters. The fire quickly raged through the home, possibly fueled in part by the high winds Friday. Roads remained closed throughout the evening.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Hazlet fire at Jersey Thrift quickly extinguished, no injuries.

HAZLET, NJ: A small fire at a Hazlet thrift shop on Thursday was "quickly put out" according to Hazlet First Responders. Hazlet police confirmed a fire took place at Jersey Thrift on Route 36, on Thursday. The shop is at 305 Route 36. There were no injures reported. READ MORE...
HAZLET, NJ
Vigil Set for Slain Councilwoman on Feb. 8

SAYREVILLE - The community will have an opportunity to join in mourning to pay respects to the late Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, who was murdered in front of her townhouse on Wednesday night, Feb. 1. While police continue to hunt for her killer, the Borough has scheduled a vigil on...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Sayreville Councilwoman Repeatedly Shot, Murdered

SAYREVILLE - A 31-year-old, recently-married Sayreville councilwoman was repeatedly shot in her car last night at the LaMer townhouse development, authorities said. Police found Eunice K. Dwumfour in her white SUV near Samuel Circle at about 7:22 p.m. on Feb. 1 and she was pronounced dead at the scene, the victim of multiple gunshot wounds. Police say she was shot while inside her vehicle, which then crashed in the townhouse complex.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Named to the 2023 Newsweek America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers List

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – The Ambulatory Surgical Pavilion at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. This is the second consecutive year the center has earned a place on the Newsweek list.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Middlesex County Democratic Organization Chairman Kevin McCabe on the Death of Councilwoman Eunice Dwomfour

METUCHEN, NJ -- Middlesex County Democratic Chairman Kevin P. McCabe issued the following statement regarding the death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. “I am shocked and saddened by the passing of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. I ask everyone to take a moment and remember the Councilwoman and keep her and her family in our prayers. This and other acts of violence have to end. And it must begin with each of us. We should take this moment to be mindful of our neighbors, work together to keep our families safe, and treat each other with civility.”
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Hillsborough High School Students Receive Regional Recognition

MONROE, NJ - Eight Hillsborough High School students performed with the Central New Jersey Music Educators Association Region I Treble and Mixed Choirs at Monroe Township High School on Sunday, Jan. 28. Representing schools from all over Central New Jersey, students were selected from a pool of 376 applicants after...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rutgers Gives Pikiell a One-Year Extension. How Does it Affect His Retention Bonuses?

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - Rutgers men’s basketball coach Steve Pikiell has received an additional one-year extension on top of the one he signed a year ago. This will keep Pikiell at Rutgers through the 2030-31 season, when he will be paid $4.25 million. Thursday’s announcement brings the total contract extension terms he agreed to last year to $30.8 million over the next eight years. According to NJ.com there will be two notable changes to the terms of the deal.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

