This week we’re talking about the incredible Long Beach basketball, soccer, water polo and wrestling league seasons that just ended. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO