LIVE UPDATES: CIF-SS Girls’ Water Polo Brackets
FINAL (OT) This Beach team just keeps getting better in clutch moments and upsets the Anteaters. Then Tone Hunter went for the Pyramid Plunge!. Reply on Twitter 1622062153632202753 Retweet on Twitter 1622062153632202753 8 Like on Twitter 1622062153632202753 24 Twitter 1622062153632202753. LBSU 80, UC Irvine 80. End Of Regulation. Reply on...
Boys’ Wrestling: Millikan’s Laverde Makes History at Moore League Finals
Millikan continued its wrestling dominance this weekend at Long Beach Poly, which was summited by senior leader Gavin Laverde. Laverde became the second boys’ wrestler in Moore League history to win his weight class—126 lbs.—four consecutive years. “It feels pretty good… I am a little excited. I...
Girls’ Soccer: CIF-SS Playoff Brackets Announced
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The top four Moore League girls’ soccer teams will start the 2023 CIF Southern Section playoffs in three divisions. The wild card games are Monday and the first round is Wednesday. Millikan is in...
PODCAST: Long Beach Sports Update & Uplifting Stories
This week we’re talking about the incredible Long Beach basketball, soccer, water polo and wrestling league seasons that just ended. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly Signing Day
The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management.
Long Beach Poly Celebrates Signing Day With 14 Student-Athletes And Many More to Come
Long Beach Poly Celebrates Signing Day With 14 Student-Athletes And Many More to Come

"This is always one...
Long Beach Poly Girls’ Basketball Wins 17th Straight Moore League Title
Long Beach Poly Girls' Basketball Wins 17th Straight Moore League Title

It was a wild...
Long Beach State Men’s Basketball Upsets UC Irvine In Overtime
Long Beach State Men's Basketball Upsets UC Irvine In Overtime

Lessons from the school of hard knocks are paying dividends for Long Beach State men's basketball. After starting the Big West Conference schedule with a handful of close losses, and a season-ending...
