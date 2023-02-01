ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

klkntv.com

UPDATE: Standoff in Grand Island ends peacefully

UPDATE, 9:35 a.m. — Police say the standoff has reached a peaceful resolution. Officers and the Grand Island Fire Department are leaving the area. They’re also thanking everyone for cooperating. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers are in a standoff with an armed...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

More space needed at the Hall County courthouse

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In the early 1900′s the Hall County courthouse opened it’s doors, now over a century later the county has grown. Along with that growth, a crime rate that four judges are forced to handle by themselves. “In Hall County currently as county court...
HALL COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Mormon Island State Recreation Area renovates pipes

DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - A popular recreation are is making some improvements before they see a crowd. Mormon Island State Recreation Area has a waste water improvement project underway. The $1.5 million projects aims to give the park more longevity by replacing its old pipes to avoid leaks. The project...
DONIPHAN, NE
KSNB Local4

Hope Harbor in urgent need of food pantry items

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hope Harbor is in urgent need of food pantry items, both in the Shelter for the residents and in the Service Center for the community members in need of the Community Assistance program. Hope Harbor’s mission is “Help and Hope for a life of self-sufficiency.”...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Parents of kidnapped kids say thank you to police, others

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NCN) - What seemed like a normal outing for Yanira Jimenez and Leonel Rojas soon turned into a parent’s worst nightmare. They were going out for food in the early morning hours Sunday with their three kids when their neighbors invited them to see their new home renovations. A few minutes later, the car and the kids were gone.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Dillard's announces closure at Conestoga Mall

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Conestoga Mall in Grand Island is losing its anchor store. Signs are up announcing that Dillard's is closing. The store will remain open until March 21. Through the past couple years, the Conestoga Mall has seen other flagship stores close including JC Penney, Sears...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

CHI St. Francis open, standoff resolved in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Central Nebraska hospital continued to function despite an armed standoff in the neighborhood. Grand Island Police say the standoff started around 7:00 in the 700 block of Orleans Drive, and reportedly reach a peaceful resolution around 9:30 a.m. People were encouraged to avoid the area.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kristen Walters

Beloved store chain closing another location in Nebraska

A major retail store anchoring a mall in Nebraska recently announced that it would be closing permanently next month. Read on to learn more. The major retail store chain Dillard's has been an anchor store at the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island since 1988. Unfortunately, according to local sources, Dillard's recently announced that they would be closing this store location at 3404 W. 13th Street in Grand Island next month.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Public Schools Boosts cyber security

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Just a few days removed from a cyber threat at Thayer Central, one local school district is choosing to be proactive in stopping cyber threats. Hastings Public Schools is revamping its cyber security. Those in the school system will be required to go through dual authentication before having access to the system.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Cozad man put on probation in connection with Elm Creek shooting

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge put a Cozad man on probation Wednesday for his part in a fight between motorcycle gangs at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek in July. Court records show Corey Brestel, 25, was put on two years probation each for convictions on felony attempted possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
COZAD, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island teen gets prison for August shooting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A teenage boy arrested last summer after shots were fired at Grand Island police got lengthy prison sentences for convictions on five felony crimes. A judge Wednesday sentenced 18-year-old Favion Lara to 30-50 years for Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.. The judge also sentenced Lara...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island has been destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. The home is the residence of Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy’s Family Restaurant.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Doniphan woman sentenced for meth distribution charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Doniphan woman heading to prison on a drug charge. Stacy Lynn Delamotte, 36, was sentenced Friday in federal court for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Delamotte to 70 months’ imprisonment. After...
DONIPHAN, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man sentenced in laser assault case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man received probation after police said he pointed a powerful laser at one of their officers. According to Hall County District Court documents, 21-year-old Lakota Hawkes was sentenced to two years of probation and 10 days of jail time, with two days of credit for time served.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

