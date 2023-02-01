Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Standoff in Grand Island ends peacefully
UPDATE, 9:35 a.m. — Police say the standoff has reached a peaceful resolution. Officers and the Grand Island Fire Department are leaving the area. They’re also thanking everyone for cooperating. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers are in a standoff with an armed...
KSNB Local4
More space needed at the Hall County courthouse
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In the early 1900′s the Hall County courthouse opened it’s doors, now over a century later the county has grown. Along with that growth, a crime rate that four judges are forced to handle by themselves. “In Hall County currently as county court...
KSNB Local4
Mormon Island State Recreation Area renovates pipes
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - A popular recreation are is making some improvements before they see a crowd. Mormon Island State Recreation Area has a waste water improvement project underway. The $1.5 million projects aims to give the park more longevity by replacing its old pipes to avoid leaks. The project...
KSNB Local4
Hope Harbor in urgent need of food pantry items
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hope Harbor is in urgent need of food pantry items, both in the Shelter for the residents and in the Service Center for the community members in need of the Community Assistance program. Hope Harbor’s mission is “Help and Hope for a life of self-sufficiency.”...
foxnebraska.com
UPDATE: GIPD says peaceful resolution reached in standoff situation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police were able to peacefully end a standoff situation Thursday morning. GIPD Captain Dean Elliot said they responded to a disturbance call around 5 a.m. involving an intoxicated man in the 700 block of Orleans Drive. GIPD asked the public to avoid the...
KSNB Local4
Parents of kidnapped kids say thank you to police, others
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NCN) - What seemed like a normal outing for Yanira Jimenez and Leonel Rojas soon turned into a parent’s worst nightmare. They were going out for food in the early morning hours Sunday with their three kids when their neighbors invited them to see their new home renovations. A few minutes later, the car and the kids were gone.
NebraskaTV
Dillard's announces closure at Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Conestoga Mall in Grand Island is losing its anchor store. Signs are up announcing that Dillard's is closing. The store will remain open until March 21. Through the past couple years, the Conestoga Mall has seen other flagship stores close including JC Penney, Sears...
klkntv.com
Accidental fire caused over $500,000 in damage to Grand Island home, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Fire Department says Monday morning’s house fire caused more than $500,000 worth of damage. Officials are blaming the total loss on an accidental electrical fire. Thick, black smoke could be seen from more than a mile as units raced to Midaro...
News Channel Nebraska
Guests return to Crossroads Mission Avenue after burst pipe caused month-long shut down
HASTINGS, NE — Today, Daniel Buller cracks a light smile when he walks into the electrical room in the basement of Crossroads Mission Avenue in Hastings. But it was this room that kicked off the month from hell for the homeless shelter’s executive director. It started on Christmas.
News Channel Nebraska
CHI St. Francis open, standoff resolved in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Central Nebraska hospital continued to function despite an armed standoff in the neighborhood. Grand Island Police say the standoff started around 7:00 in the 700 block of Orleans Drive, and reportedly reach a peaceful resolution around 9:30 a.m. People were encouraged to avoid the area.
Beloved store chain closing another location in Nebraska
A major retail store anchoring a mall in Nebraska recently announced that it would be closing permanently next month. Read on to learn more. The major retail store chain Dillard's has been an anchor store at the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island since 1988. Unfortunately, according to local sources, Dillard's recently announced that they would be closing this store location at 3404 W. 13th Street in Grand Island next month.
KSNB Local4
Hastings Public Schools Boosts cyber security
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Just a few days removed from a cyber threat at Thayer Central, one local school district is choosing to be proactive in stopping cyber threats. Hastings Public Schools is revamping its cyber security. Those in the school system will be required to go through dual authentication before having access to the system.
KSNB Local4
Cozad man put on probation in connection with Elm Creek shooting
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge put a Cozad man on probation Wednesday for his part in a fight between motorcycle gangs at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek in July. Court records show Corey Brestel, 25, was put on two years probation each for convictions on felony attempted possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen gets prison for August shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A teenage boy arrested last summer after shots were fired at Grand Island police got lengthy prison sentences for convictions on five felony crimes. A judge Wednesday sentenced 18-year-old Favion Lara to 30-50 years for Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.. The judge also sentenced Lara...
knopnews2.com
Central Nebraska would add a County Judge under a bill heard this week in the Legislature
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Legislature’s Judiciary Committee heard testimony Friday on a bill that would add a county judge to the judicial district serving Buffalo and Hall counties. Current state law sets the number of county judges in Nebraska’s Ninth District, which contains Buffalo and Hall...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island has been destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. The home is the residence of Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy’s Family Restaurant.
KSNB Local4
Doniphan woman sentenced for meth distribution charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Doniphan woman heading to prison on a drug charge. Stacy Lynn Delamotte, 36, was sentenced Friday in federal court for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Delamotte to 70 months’ imprisonment. After...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man sentenced in laser assault case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man received probation after police said he pointed a powerful laser at one of their officers. According to Hall County District Court documents, 21-year-old Lakota Hawkes was sentenced to two years of probation and 10 days of jail time, with two days of credit for time served.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Fire Department: Cause of house fire believed to be electrical in nature
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island was destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. When the first crews arrived, the fire was on the outside of the structure....
KSNB Local4
Starling Bird population brings health concern to residents of Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On Feb. 1, the U.S. Department of Agriculture treated the local starling population using DRC – 1339, assisting in reduction of the birds, according to the city of Grand Island. The chemical DRC is bird specific and it is not predicted to harm any...
