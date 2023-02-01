Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Hope Triumphs in Bloomfield: More Than 1,000 Strong at Interfaith Rally Against Hate
Bloomfield, NJ – On Thursday night, just days after evil visited Bloomfield, more than 1,000 people gathered together at Bloomfield’s Temple Ner Tamid in a powerful demonstration of hope, love and unity. The synagogue’s sanctuary was packed with 600 people; another 200 joined the rally in an additional...
Will Montclair’s Town Manager Return? Council Responds To Speculation
Montclair, NJ – Montclair residents have been asking about the status of Town Manager Timothy Stafford who was put on administrative leave back in October following reports of a complaint filed by Montclair Chief Financial Officer Padmaja Rao against the Township of Montclair and Stafford. Rao alleged the defendants...
MontClairVoyant: Petition Addition Has Different Lackawanna Position
Remember the 1972 song “Dueling Banjos”? Now, 51 years later, Montclair has dueling Change.org petitions. Can you summarize this situation?. The first petition wants the proposed Lackawanna Plaza redevelopment downsized somewhat, while the second petition wants the plan to basically stay as is. Ironic that the second petition is on Change.org when it doesn’t seek change.
Montclair Center BID Report Endorses Lackawanna Redevelopment Plan with Recommendations
Montclair, NJ – The Montclair Center BID, representing over 150 property owners and over 500 businesses in Montclair Center, has thrown its support behind the Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment Plan, issuing a nine-page report with recommendations to the Montclair Town Council, following a vote taken at a meeting of the BID’s board of directors Thursday evening.
Montclair High School Teacher To Be Honored at Black Educators Summit at MSU
Montclair, NJ – Congratulations to Davida Lindsay-Harewood, a social studies teacher at Montclair Hight School, who will be honored at the Black Educators Summit at Montclair State University this weekend for her achievements in designing and promoting instruction related to the state’s Amistad curriculum in Montclair and across New Jersey. Lindsay-Harewood is known as one of the state’s most influential Amistad educators and will receive the Amistad Implementation Award.
Weekend Family Fun: Performing Arts, Science and More
Happy February! The weekend is here, and we couldn’t be more excited. There’s plenty of family-friendly fun happening in and around town. Check out some of these activities. Gas Lamp Teens will present Chicago this weekend at Ridgewood Avenue School Auditorium (235 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge). It’s the...
Baristanet Profile: Cyndie Spiegel
How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? I’m an author, keynote speaker, and also the founder of an online community and platform for women 35+ called Dear Grown Ass Women. Coffee, tea or … ? Coffee, no question. What’s your idea of a...
Weekend Events: Live Music, Art, Antiques, and More!
This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough and Paul Gold. So many great local events to enjoy this weekend! From live music and concerts to comedy and theater, to films and social events, this is your guide to what’s happening. NB: Check with the venue before attending in case of changes!
