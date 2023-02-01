Montclair, NJ – Congratulations to Davida Lindsay-Harewood, a social studies teacher at Montclair Hight School, who will be honored at the Black Educators Summit at Montclair State University this weekend for her achievements in designing and promoting instruction related to the state’s Amistad curriculum in Montclair and across New Jersey. Lindsay-Harewood is known as one of the state’s most influential Amistad educators and will receive the Amistad Implementation Award.

