Maryland State

Maryland state legislators push back on less restrictive federal gun regulations

By Steven Cohen
DC News Now
 4 days ago

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Maryland gun laws could get a little tougher depending on a bill in Annapolis.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that you do not need a “good and substantial reason” to carry a concealed weapon, but gun control advocates in the Maryland General Assembly are proposing limits on just how “good” and “substantial” those reasons can be.

Delegates and Senators say they want to draw the line on “places of public accommodation” such as restaurants and lodging facilities like hotels — as well as public arenas and retail establishments.

Safe passage worker killed; students, leaders tired of gun violence

The public’s reaction is mixed.

“It just seems like they’re trying to go back to the law before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled. They want to prevent carry anywhere they can,” said Sean Donaldson, a gun retailer.

On the other side, Sarah Jones of Sharpsburg said, “Reasonable restrictions on guns make perfect sense.”

The Maryland General Assembly will hold a hearing on the tighter restrictions next Tuesday at the State House.

Comments / 42

ThisSh!tGottaStop
3d ago

I’ve lived in several states and by far MD & NY have the most restrictive gun laws ever. The laws do not reduce armed crimes but more so make everyday law abiding citizens targets.

Reply
21
thisisntnews
3d ago

84,000 new permit holders in Md in 2022. Not a single one of them shot someone criminally. That’s the only statistic you need.

Reply(3)
27
Doug
4d ago

That just means we only want criminals to conceal carry not legal citizens. Bizarro world that’s the Maryland democrat position. 🤦. Liberalism is a disease please get a vaccine before you infect others with your silliness and more innocent people get harmed. Bad person with gun hates good person with gun that’s a fact!

Reply(1)
23
