Flood Warning issued for De Soto by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: De Soto The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Sabine River At Logansport affecting De Soto, Shelby and Panola Counties. For the Sabine River...including Mineola, Hawkins, Gladewater, Longview, Beckville, Logansport...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River At Logansport. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding problems of the heavily wooded floodplain to continue for several days. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 27.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 28.1 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 28.4 feet on 12/28/1971. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Cass, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 20:22:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 830 PM CST. Target Area: Cass; Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Cass and Marion Counties. For the Black Cypress Bayou...including Jefferson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Lowland flooding will affect mainly timber resources. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 13.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Saturday was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.7 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 12/23/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 20:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 20:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 845 PM CST. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Bossier, Bienville and Webster Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Lowland flooding will continue for several more days. The bayou will continue to slowly fall and flood problems will decrease and end. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 18.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Saturday was 18.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.9 feet on 01/01/1983. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 20:23:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 830 PM CST. Target Area: Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas...Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Columbia and Webster Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Saturday was 15.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.9 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.2 feet on 04/14/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Titus by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 20:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 815 PM CST. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas White Oak Creek Near Talco affecting Morris, Franklin and Titus Counties. For the White Oak Creek...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White Oak Creek Near Talco. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of creek bottoms. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the creek bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 16.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Saturday was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.6 feet on 06/12/2010. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
