Effective: 2023-02-04 20:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 815 PM CST. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas White Oak Creek Near Talco affecting Morris, Franklin and Titus Counties. For the White Oak Creek...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White Oak Creek Near Talco. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of creek bottoms. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the creek bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 16.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Saturday was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.6 feet on 06/12/2010. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO