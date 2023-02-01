ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Speed

10 Things That Made The Ford Galaxie 500 7 Litre A Fantastic Muscle Car

The Ford Galaxie 500 7 Litre is not a muscle car that many, other than true classic car lovers, have any idea of what it brings to the table. The baseline Galaxy was a large, full-size car named and marketed to appeal to all the citizens of the country watching the race into space. Because of the size of the vehicle, it has been known by many as a land yacht, a car so large that it is hard to control, drive, back up, and even park. Thankfully, even though the 1966 model was still large by today's standards, it was produced to be more nimble than the previous generation. The one trim level of the Ford Galaxy that stands out above the rest, and makes the competition take notice, was the mighty Galaxie 500 7 Litre. Here's why this car is a true muscle car that deserves a little more respect.
Top Speed

New Rendering Exposes Chevy's Answer To The Ford Bronco And Jeep Wrangler

In recent years, the growing global demand for SUVs has also benefited a closely related vehicle category — that of genuine off-roaders. It's good when a manufacturer has had the right product in its model range for some time and can therefore respond quickly to the growing demand. This is what happened with Jeep, which has been offering its Wrangler off-roader — unrivaled for most of its range — since 1987 and is now selling it in its fourth generation with growing success. For a long time, potential competitors kept a low profile before Ford seized the opportunity in 2020 and brought the Bronco back to North America with great success. But if General Motors has its way, the two big rivals may not be left alone with their offerings for much longer. In any case, the in-house design studio has now published a sketch of an off-roader from Chevrolet that definitely whets the appetite for a production version - probably even all-electric.
Carscoops

1967 Chevy Chevelle With Supercharged Viper V10 Is One Wild Restomod

Mixing marquees when creating restomods is a bit of a faux pas but we can’t help but love this one. It takes a classic 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle and blends it with modern components that include a V10 from a Dodge Viper. And for good measure, there’s a supercharger strapped to it too.
Top Speed

10 Things Every Gearhead Should Know About The 1964 Chevrolet Nova SS

The very first Chevy II Nova rolled off the production lines for the 1962 model year, just 18 months after the designers and engineers at GM got the nod to move forward with the project. The project requirements were to build a simple, affordable compact car that could take on the Ford Falcon. The people assigned to making the 1962 Chevy II fast were told to avoid trying to create a new design or style. They were told to keep it as simple as possible while offering a functional car to the public. This first Chevy II Nova came off the assembly lines with a six-cylinder that was not designed for much in the way of power and torque, but in 1964 all of that changed. The first V8 was offered as an option for buyers who ordered the top-of-the-line trim level, the 1964 Chevy II Nova SS. Most muscle car fanatics have chosen to drop the Chevy II part of the name and called these Super Sport cars simply Chevrolet Nova SS. However, it was still the same car until the Nova became its own model line in 1969. Let's take a leap back into time, check this awesome car out, and discover some things that every true gearhead should know about.
gmauthority.com

Chevy Silverado 2.7L Turbo Engine Gets In-Depth Look: Video

The Chevy Silverado 1500 is available with several engine options, but don’t be fooled – the standard turbocharged 2.7L I4 L3B gasoline engine is more than up to the task when it comes to towing. Now, Chevrolet is showing off some of the features and capability of the Chevy Silverado’s turbocharged 2.7L engine with the following Chevy MyWay video.
