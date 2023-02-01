Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
10 Things That Made The Ford Galaxie 500 7 Litre A Fantastic Muscle Car
The Ford Galaxie 500 7 Litre is not a muscle car that many, other than true classic car lovers, have any idea of what it brings to the table. The baseline Galaxy was a large, full-size car named and marketed to appeal to all the citizens of the country watching the race into space. Because of the size of the vehicle, it has been known by many as a land yacht, a car so large that it is hard to control, drive, back up, and even park. Thankfully, even though the 1966 model was still large by today's standards, it was produced to be more nimble than the previous generation. The one trim level of the Ford Galaxy that stands out above the rest, and makes the competition take notice, was the mighty Galaxie 500 7 Litre. Here's why this car is a true muscle car that deserves a little more respect.
Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why
While the Ford F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in America, there are years to avoid with common problems throughout those years. The post Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here's What Made Ford's Flathead V8 Engine So Special
The mighty V8 engine is still exceptionally popular despite being century-old tech. Here's why Ford's Flathead V8 is the granddaddy of them all.
Top Speed
New Rendering Exposes Chevy's Answer To The Ford Bronco And Jeep Wrangler
In recent years, the growing global demand for SUVs has also benefited a closely related vehicle category — that of genuine off-roaders. It's good when a manufacturer has had the right product in its model range for some time and can therefore respond quickly to the growing demand. This is what happened with Jeep, which has been offering its Wrangler off-roader — unrivaled for most of its range — since 1987 and is now selling it in its fourth generation with growing success. For a long time, potential competitors kept a low profile before Ford seized the opportunity in 2020 and brought the Bronco back to North America with great success. But if General Motors has its way, the two big rivals may not be left alone with their offerings for much longer. In any case, the in-house design studio has now published a sketch of an off-roader from Chevrolet that definitely whets the appetite for a production version - probably even all-electric.
Carscoops
1967 Chevy Chevelle With Supercharged Viper V10 Is One Wild Restomod
Mixing marquees when creating restomods is a bit of a faux pas but we can’t help but love this one. It takes a classic 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle and blends it with modern components that include a V10 from a Dodge Viper. And for good measure, there’s a supercharger strapped to it too.
The Ford Shelby GR-1 Was An Incredible Retro Concept Car, And It's About To Make A Comeback
Alongside the Ford GT, one concept that never saw production was the Ford Shelby GR-1, an aluminum sports car inspired by Shelby cars of the past.
Porsche 911 Dakar First Drive: Dune Diving In A Sports Car Like No Other
Porsche's off-road-ready 911 Dakar is finally here, and after a quick blast through the Sahara Desert, all we want is more.
Every Major Issue With The Amphicar
The Amphicar was a car that was also a boat. You could drive it on land and cruise in the water. But owning one came with some unique challenges.
Top Speed
10 Things Every Gearhead Should Know About The 1964 Chevrolet Nova SS
The very first Chevy II Nova rolled off the production lines for the 1962 model year, just 18 months after the designers and engineers at GM got the nod to move forward with the project. The project requirements were to build a simple, affordable compact car that could take on the Ford Falcon. The people assigned to making the 1962 Chevy II fast were told to avoid trying to create a new design or style. They were told to keep it as simple as possible while offering a functional car to the public. This first Chevy II Nova came off the assembly lines with a six-cylinder that was not designed for much in the way of power and torque, but in 1964 all of that changed. The first V8 was offered as an option for buyers who ordered the top-of-the-line trim level, the 1964 Chevy II Nova SS. Most muscle car fanatics have chosen to drop the Chevy II part of the name and called these Super Sport cars simply Chevrolet Nova SS. However, it was still the same car until the Nova became its own model line in 1969. Let's take a leap back into time, check this awesome car out, and discover some things that every true gearhead should know about.
Volvo's New Truck Proves It Has What It Takes To Give The Tesla Semi A Run For Its Money
Tesla may have a new competitor incoming from Volvo with the FH cabover, which broke the record for total distance traveled by a fully-electric semi in Europe.
The Best Features Of The Aston Martin Vulcan
Aston Martin has a long history of producing groundbreaking cars, culminating today in the Vulcan. These are the best features of the Aston Martin Vulcan.
Car Battery Replacements That Cost More Than You Think
Replacing the battery in an electric vehicle can be an expensive event, especially if you own one of these car models and don't have a warranty.
Getting a Diesel Jeep Gladiator Comes With Some Sacrifices
The 2023 Jeep Gladiator might not be the most popular truck. But, it does have a trick up its sleeve. The post Getting a Diesel Jeep Gladiator Comes With Some Sacrifices appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2022’s Top Heavy-Duty Trucks: Quality vs. Appeal—Which Will You Choose?
JD Power's recent study on Heavy Duty Trucks makes it clear there isn't an overall best truck. You'll have to decide what is important to you. The post 2022’s Top Heavy-Duty Trucks: Quality vs. Appeal—Which Will You Choose? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado 2.7L Turbo Engine Gets In-Depth Look: Video
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is available with several engine options, but don’t be fooled – the standard turbocharged 2.7L I4 L3B gasoline engine is more than up to the task when it comes to towing. Now, Chevrolet is showing off some of the features and capability of the Chevy Silverado’s turbocharged 2.7L engine with the following Chevy MyWay video.
SlashGear
61K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 1