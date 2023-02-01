The very first Chevy II Nova rolled off the production lines for the 1962 model year, just 18 months after the designers and engineers at GM got the nod to move forward with the project. The project requirements were to build a simple, affordable compact car that could take on the Ford Falcon. The people assigned to making the 1962 Chevy II fast were told to avoid trying to create a new design or style. They were told to keep it as simple as possible while offering a functional car to the public. This first Chevy II Nova came off the assembly lines with a six-cylinder that was not designed for much in the way of power and torque, but in 1964 all of that changed. The first V8 was offered as an option for buyers who ordered the top-of-the-line trim level, the 1964 Chevy II Nova SS. Most muscle car fanatics have chosen to drop the Chevy II part of the name and called these Super Sport cars simply Chevrolet Nova SS. However, it was still the same car until the Nova became its own model line in 1969. Let's take a leap back into time, check this awesome car out, and discover some things that every true gearhead should know about.

