Expired Tab? Bill in Washington Legislature Would Prevent Police From Pulling You Over
OLYMPIA — Traffic stops for a broken taillight or expired tabs would be a thing of the past under a proposal in the Washington Legislature. A bill sponsored by Rep. Chipalo Street, D-Seattle, would further limit reasons law enforcement officers have for pulling over motorists. Officers would no longer stop or detain people for nonmoving violations, such as broken equipment, suspended licenses or misdemeanor warrants, unless it poses an immediate, serious threat to safety. An example of an immediate threat would be a shattered windshield that affects the driver's ability to see. Under the proposal, officers would need to receive written consent before searching a vehicle or a passenger.
Chronicle
Conservative Advocacy Group Sues to Undo State Transportation Package
A conservative legal advocacy organization is suing to roll back the $17 billion transportation funding bill passed by the Washington Legislature and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee last year. The organization, the Citizen Action Defense Fund, argued in a filing Tuesday that the bill contains multiple subjects that lack "rational...
KIMA TV
Applications are now open for Washington State's new Working Families Tax Credit
YAKIMA -- Tax season is here, and you may be eligible for an additional $1,200 back this year. Starting today, you can apply for the new Working Families Tax Credit in Washington. "I don't have to convince anybody why it's important to give hard working Washingtonians more of their money...
myedmondsnews.com
Reader view: Weigh in on HB 1110, SB 5190 before it’s too late
Washington state has a critical middle housing supply shortage. This shortage is particularly acute here in Western Washington. The problem is very real and getting worse rapidly. These “middle housing” bills are not the right approach. These bills will cause far more harm than good. Here is a...
Chronicle
Washington Lawmakers of Both Parties Back 13 Bills Meant to Boost Housing Supply
OLYMPIA — Whether through easing permitting, zoning or other regulations, a bipartisan group of state lawmakers wants to make it easier to build homes and apartments in Washington. Lawmakers projected unity on the issue Tuesday, holding a group announcement of support for 13 bills meant to increase Washington’s housing...
inlander.com
With starkly different abortion laws in Idaho and Washington, and legislators in both states working to enshrine them, providers and patients face legal uncertainty
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, nearly all abortion in Idaho was outlawed, due to a trigger ban recently passed by Republican legislators. Just across the border in Washington, where abortion was legalized before the landmark 1973 decision, access remains legal. The starkly different abortion...
Tri-City Herald
Inslee wants $4 billion for affordable housing. In WA, it’s a steep price worth paying | Opinion
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee must feel emboldened — and he has every right to. He’s in his third term. Thanks to King County and the aftertaste of Donald Trump, he governs in a state with a bullet-proof statewide majority for Democrats. He wielded expansive emergency powers for more than two years during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — issuing directives from his office that affected the lives of each and every Washingtonian, unchecked — and a majority of lawmakers in Olympia are apparently cool with how the division of power played out.
Washington State's Democrats Float a Proposal To Make Voting Mandatory
The Washington state legislature is considering a new mandatory voting proposal, S.B. 5209, that would compel registered voters to return ballots in each primary and general election. The proposal is "about behavior modification," Sen. Patty Kuderer (D–Bellevue) argued at a committee meeting on Tuesday, likening the government's role in promoting voting to that of a parent.
Tri-City Herald
Lobbyist barred from state Capitol after ruling he stalked state representative
As the Washington Legislature returns to an in-person session for the first time in two years, the usual flock of lobbyists is back, too, pressing lawmakers to pass, kill or amend bills on behalf of their clients. But one prominent lobbyist is barred from the Capitol campus after a judge...
publicnewsservice.org
WA Bill Provides Free School Meals, But Worker Shortage is Hurdle
A measure in the Washington State Legislature would provide free school meals to K-12 students, but nutrition service workers are worried they are not being considered. The American Federation of Teachers of Washington represents kitchen workers and is supportive of the bill, but the union said lawmakers also need to ensure there is enough staff to provide the meals.
KUOW
Surge of federal funding targets 'alarming trend' on Washington state roads
Washington's roadways are the target of fresh federal funding, following a rise in unsafe driving and traffic fatalities in the state. “There were 745 fatalities on roads in the state of Washington in 2022, the most in more than 30 years,” U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell said in a statement. “We must reverse this alarming trend."
Washington state Dems want to force Americans to vote in elections
A bill proposed by Democrats in Washington state to establish "Universal Civic Duty Voting" would force residents to vote in primary and general elections.
Study Defending Current Washington law on Police Pursuits Called Into Question
The thing currently propping up Washington state’s controversial police pursuit law, which makes high-speed chases difficult for police to justify legally, is the belief that it is saving a great number of lives of innocent parties, either bystanders or passengers, who get hurt in such chases. “Rolling back police...
Washington State Department of Revenue launches new tax credit
SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Revenue launched a new tax credit Feb. 1 for Washington state residents. The Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC) is available for individuals and families who meet certain eligibility and requirements. The WFTC is a use tax credit that low-income residents may be...
koze.com
Maternity-Support Bills Introduced to Ensure Pregnant Women Have a Choice (Listen)
OLYMPIA, WA – While Democratic legislators advocate legislation that seems aimed at making Washington a destination for women seeking abortions, state Senator Ron Muzzall (R-Oak Harbor) has introduced two proposals aimed at aiding women who choose motherhood. Senate Bill 5580 would direct the state Health Care Authority to support...
Chronicle
Inslee Wants Washington to Borrow $4B to Build Housing and Shelter; How Would That Work?
OLYMPIA — It's the centerpiece of Gov. Jay Inslee's 2023-25 budget proposal: a plan to borrow $4 billion to fund an aggressive push to build affordable housing and shelters in Washington. A few weeks into the 2023 legislative session, it's not clear whether Inslee's proposal will get the necessary...
The Suburban Times
Legislation on illegal robocalls passes House Consumer Protection & Business Committee
Washington State House Democrats announcement. Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, recently introduced House Bill 1051, the Robocall Spam Protection Act, holding bad actors accountable for illegal robocalls. In partnership with Attorney General Bob Ferguson, the legislation provides Washington with the tools needed to hold those who prey on our seniors and most vulnerable accountable. HB 1051 cleared its first legislative milestone on January 27th when it was voted out of the House Consumer Protection & Business Committee.
More people applied for Washington's low-income utility bill assistance program in 2021, 2022
SEATTLE — Washington state’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) saw a 10% increase in people applying for help in 2021 and 2022. Program leadership said the spike in calls for help is mostly due to pandemic recovery and inflation. LIHEAP was created to help Washingtonians keep warm...
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
KUOW
Proposed bill would let WA naturopaths prescribe opioids, other controlled meds
Naturopathic doctors say they’re well-positioned to help address Washington’s opioid crisis and provide comprehensive health care in rural parts of the state. But they say a change in state law is needed to practice medicine to the full extent of their training. Naturopathic doctors go to a four-year...
