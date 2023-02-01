ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norway, ME

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, using high-quality ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Many homeless Mainers say they will not go to warming centers

PORTLAND, Maine — Street Teams are performing outreach in the days leading up to what could be a record-cold snap in Maine. The teams are telling homeless people about available warming centers but some question whether people will actually go. There is a tent city tucked along the Fore...
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Hannaford installing defibrillators at all 185 of its supermarkets

Hannaford Supermarkets has begun installing defibrillators at all 185 of its stores to save the lives of customers and employees in case of a sudden cardiac event, the Scarborough-based food retailer said. Wednesday's announcement came on the first day of American Heart Month, which is observed every February. Hannaford, which...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
foxbangor.com

Heating assistance available

AUGUSTA- With the windchill expected to make it feel well below zero , officials are telling Mainers not to wait until their fuel tank is empty to look for heating assistance. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnerships, says Maine has seen increased federal funding of the Home Energy Assistance Program or " HEAP"- thanks to the efforts of Maine's congressional delegation and bipartisan legislation passed at the start of this session in Augusta.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Several puppies looking for new homes in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — Several puppies are about to be up for adoption in Maine. Kyra Hunsicker from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland brought Chloe to the Maine's Total Coverage studios on Wednesday. Chloe is a 5-month-old puppy from Louisiana who Hunsicker says is full of energy and...
WESTBROOK, ME
truecountry935.com

State Lawmaker Facing Criminal Charges

House District 45 Rep. Clinton Collamore of Waldoboro, represents Bremen, Friendship, Waldoboro and Washington. The Democrat lawmaker is being asked to resign after being indicted on a forgery charge. According to NewsCenter Maine, he has already been removed from his only committee assignment on the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee.
MAINE STATE
WGME

'It's price gouging:' Mainers shocked by drastic increases to energy bills

WINDHAM (WGME)-- In just over a year, the standard offer electricity rate has tripled in Maine, going from $0.06 to $0.18 per kilowatt hour. Electricity Maine customers, like Scott Hoffses, pay even more, over twice the standard rate. "It's price gouging. There's no question," Hoffses said. Hoffses lives at his...
WINDHAM, ME
WMTW

Meteorologist Sarah Long talks STEM at Greely Middle

CUMBERLAND, Maine — Maine's Total Weather Meteorologist Sarah Long spoke to fourth and fifth graders at Greely Middle School on Monday. The event was part of the Allied Arts Team's STEM curriculum. The students have been learning about winter weather. Sarah talked about what it was like to work...
CUMBERLAND, ME
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine

MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Topsham, Maine, Cat Returns Home After Missing for Two Years

There's often a remarkable bond between a pet and their human or humans. It can be difficult to understand and even notice while you're living in it. For a couple living in Topsham, Maine, their bond with a cat named Vince wasn't just put to the test, it was pushed past the limit. Not just once, but twice.
TOPSHAM, ME
WMTW

Maine ski areas consider closing during weekend bitter cold

GREENWOOD, Maine — With dangerous cold in the forecast for this weekend,there are dozens of shelters opening across Maine. Ski areas are also keeping an eye on the conditions and making decisions about the safety of their patrons. On Wednesday, Mt. Abram Ski Resort in Greenwood announced that it...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Rollover crash on Maine Turnpike in Saco leaves one dead

SACO, Maine — A man had died following a serious rollover crash in Saco on Friday. According to Maine State Police, Nathan Kennedy of Halifax, Massachusetts died at Maine Medical Center hours after the crash. The collision involving two cars occurred in the southbound lanes of the Saco River...
SACO, ME

