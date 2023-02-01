Printing Teddy Roosevelt silver and gold commemorative coins passes
( KXNET ) — A resolution to add to the celebration of the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library has passed.
The resolution urges Congress and the Director of the United States Mint to print Teddy Roosevelt silver and gold commemorative coins to commemorate the new library set to open.
The Library is set to open in 2026 which is also America’s 250th birthday.
Senator Judy Estenson presented the Bill on Tuesday stating the celebration of the two events will bring more attention to the grand opening of the library.
The vote to adopt the resolution was unanimous.
